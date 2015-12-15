LEED v4 Practices, Certification, and Accreditation Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
LEED v4 Practices, Certification, and Accreditation Handbook, Second Edition, provides users with a practical user-friendly roadmap that presents the guidelines for selecting the LEED v4 rating system to better fit a particular project (e.g. LEED for Building Design and Construction, LEED for Operations and Maintenance, LEED for Interior Design and Construction, LEED for Building Design and Construction, or LEED for Neighborhood Development).
In addition, this comprehensive handbook carefully explains the modifications in the credentialing process, including the new 3-Tier system requiring applicants to first take the LEED™ Green Associate exam, followed by the LEED™ Professional Accreditation exam.
Key Features
- Practical strategies and guidelines for applying LEED v4 project certification
- Annotated tables, checklists, charts, and references to "quantum leap," LEED v4
- Includes case studies with special focus is put on key areas where most errors occur
- Demystifies LEED v4 requirements for project as well as personal/professional LEED Certification
- Appendixes including sample exam questions, acronyms and abbreviations and a glossary
Readership
Civil Engineers, Construction Project Managers, and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface to Second Edition
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction – The Green Movement Yesterday and Today
- Chapter 1: The Meaning of “Green Design” and “Sustainability”
- Abstract
- 1.1. Defining green (sustainable) building
- 1.2. Global upsurge in the green building movement
- 1.3. Incentives for applying green principles
- 1.4. Emerging directions: where do we go from here?
- Chapter 2: Basic LEED™ Concepts
- Abstract
- 2.1. Overview – establishing measurable green criteria
- 2.2. USGBC LEED green building rating system
- 2.3. LEED variants and other systems used worldwide
- 2.4. The challenge of Green Globes
- Chapter 3: LEED™ Documentation Process and Technical Requirements
- Abstract
- 3.1. General overview
- 3.2. Credit categories
- 3.3. Project documentation, submittals, and certifications
- 3.4. Greening your specifications
- Chapter 4: LEED™ Professional Accreditation, Standards, and Codes
- Abstract
- 4.1. Overview – LEED™ v4 new features and improvements; certification tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3
- 4.2. Tier 1: LEED certification green associate
- 4.3. Tier 2: LEED professional accreditation
- 4.4. Tier 3: LEED AP fellow category
- 4.5. Identifying standards that support LEED v4 credits
- 4.6. LEED education and taking the LEED AP exam
- Chapter 5: Design Strategies and the Green Design Process
- Abstract
- 5.1. Overview: conventional versus green delivery systems
- 5.2. Green design strategies
- 5.3. Design process for high-performance buildings
- 5.4. Sustainable site selection
- 5.5. Commissioning process
- 5.6. Green project cost management
- Chapter 6: Green Building Materials and Products
- Abstract
- 6.1. Overview
- 6.2. Low-emitting materials
- 6.3. Building and material reuse
- 6.4. Construction waste management
- 6.5. Recycled materials
- 6.6. Regional materials
- 6.7. Rapidly renewable materials
- 6.8. Use and selection of green office equipment
- 6.9. Certified wood
- 6.10. Life-cycle assessment of building materials and products
- Chapter 7: Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ)
- Abstract
- 7.1. General overview
- 7.2. Indoor Environmental Quality and factors affecting the indoor environment
- 7.3. Ventilation and filtration
- 7.4. Building materials and finishes – emittance levels
- 7.5. Best practice for IEQ
- Chapter 8: Water Efficiency and Sanitary Waste
- Abstract
- 8.1. General issues
- 8.2. Wastewater strategy – water reuse/recycling
- 8.3. Water fixtures and reducing water strategy
- 8.4. Retention ponds, bioswales, and other systems
- Chapter 9: Impact of Energy and Atmosphere
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction: LEED™ Version 4 – Energy and Atmosphere
- 9.2. Intelligent energy management systems
- 9.3. Active mechanical systems – zoning and control systems
- 9.4. Electrical power and lighting systems
- 9.5. Solar energy systems
- 9.6. Fire suppression systems
- Chapter 10: Economics of Green Design
- Abstract
- 10.1. General overview
- 10.2. Costs and benefits of green design
- 10.3. Miscellaneous other green building costs
- 10.4. Design and analysis tools and methods
- 10.5. Liability issues
- Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Sample Exam Questions
- Bibliography
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 708
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 15th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039007
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038307
About the Author
Sam Kubba
Sam Kubba is the principal partner of The Consultants' Collaborative, a firm noted for its work in sustainable architecture, interior design and project management. Dr. Kubba has extensive experience in all types and all aspects of architecture, interior design and construction. These include hospitality, corporate facilities, retail, renovations, restaurants and high-rise commercial structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principle partner, The Consultants' Collaborative architecture firm, and Owner, Kubba Design