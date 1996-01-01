Lectures on Renal & Urinary Diseases

Lectures on Renal and Urinary Diseases describes the general anatomy of the kidney. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 25 chapters that discuss the pathology of albuminuria, dropsy, uremia, and polyuria.

Some of the topics covered in the book are the clinical examination of the urine; etiology, morbid anatomy, and clinical history of diabetes; treatment of diabetes insipidus; analysis of diabetic coma; development of stone in the kidney; congestions of the kidney; pathological relations of tube casts; and cardio-vascular changes in dropsy patient. Other sections are concerned with the complications of chronic Bright’s disease, infective, and lithemic nephritis. This discussion then shifts to the amaurosis, or defect of the eye after developing dropsy, as well as the treatment of Bright’s disease. The remaining sections deal with the physiology of glycosuria, hydronephrosis, pyonephrosis, and pyelitis. These chapters also focus on the diseases that cause the presence of blood in the urine.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, nephrologists, students, and researchers.