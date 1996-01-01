Lectures on Renal & Urinary Diseases
2nd Edition
Lectures on Renal and Urinary Diseases describes the general anatomy of the kidney. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 25 chapters that discuss the pathology of albuminuria, dropsy, uremia, and polyuria.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the clinical examination of the urine; etiology, morbid anatomy, and clinical history of diabetes; treatment of diabetes insipidus; analysis of diabetic coma; development of stone in the kidney; congestions of the kidney; pathological relations of tube casts; and cardio-vascular changes in dropsy patient. Other sections are concerned with the complications of chronic Bright’s disease, infective, and lithemic nephritis. This discussion then shifts to the amaurosis, or defect of the eye after developing dropsy, as well as the treatment of Bright’s disease. The remaining sections deal with the physiology of glycosuria, hydronephrosis, pyonephrosis, and pyelitis. These chapters also focus on the diseases that cause the presence of blood in the urine.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, nephrologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Section I. Bright's Disease
I. General Anatomy of The Kidney
II. The Pathology of Albuminuria
III. The Pathology of Dropsy
IV. Pathological Relations of Tube Casts
V. Cardio-Vascular Changes
VI. Pathology of Polyuria
VII. Pathology of Uremia
VIII. Retinal Changes
IX. History—Classification—Etiology
X. Infective Nephritis
XI. Lithaemic Nephritis
XII. Obstructive Nephritis
XIII. Complications of Chronic Bright's Disease
XIV. Treatment of Bright's Disease
Section II. — The Urine.
XV. Clinical Examination of the Urine
Section III. — Diabetes
XVI. Diabetes Mellitus
XvVII. Etiology
XVIII. Morbid Anatomy—The Bradshaw Lecture
XIX. Clinical History
XX. Diabetic Coma
XXI. Treatment
XXII. Diabetes in Sipidus
Section IV.—Miscellaneous Renal Diseases
XXIII. Stone In The Kidney
XXIV. Hydronephrosis, Pyonephrosis, Pyelitis
XXV. Hematuria, Hemoglobinuria
General Index
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 1st January 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195551