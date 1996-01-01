Lectures on Renal & Urinary Diseases - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483168074, 9781483195551

Lectures on Renal & Urinary Diseases

2nd Edition

Authors: Robert Saundby
eBook ISBN: 9781483195551
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 448
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Lectures on Renal and Urinary Diseases describes the general anatomy of the kidney. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 25 chapters that discuss the pathology of albuminuria, dropsy, uremia, and polyuria.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the clinical examination of the urine; etiology, morbid anatomy, and clinical history of diabetes; treatment of diabetes insipidus; analysis of diabetic coma; development of stone in the kidney; congestions of the kidney; pathological relations of tube casts; and cardio-vascular changes in dropsy patient. Other sections are concerned with the complications of chronic Bright’s disease, infective, and lithemic nephritis. This discussion then shifts to the amaurosis, or defect of the eye after developing dropsy, as well as the treatment of Bright’s disease. The remaining sections deal with the physiology of glycosuria, hydronephrosis, pyonephrosis, and pyelitis. These chapters also focus on the diseases that cause the presence of blood in the urine.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, nephrologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Section I. Bright's Disease

I. General Anatomy of The Kidney

II. The Pathology of Albuminuria

III. The Pathology of Dropsy

IV. Pathological Relations of Tube Casts

V. Cardio-Vascular Changes

VI. Pathology of Polyuria

VII. Pathology of Uremia

VIII. Retinal Changes

IX. History—Classification—Etiology

X. Infective Nephritis

XI. Lithaemic Nephritis

XII. Obstructive Nephritis

XIII. Complications of Chronic Bright's Disease

XIV. Treatment of Bright's Disease

Section II. — The Urine.

XV. Clinical Examination of the Urine

Section III. — Diabetes

XVI. Diabetes Mellitus

XvVII. Etiology

XVIII. Morbid Anatomy—The Bradshaw Lecture

XIX. Clinical History

XX. Diabetic Coma

XXI. Treatment

XXII. Diabetes in Sipidus

Section IV.—Miscellaneous Renal Diseases

XXIII. Stone In The Kidney

XXIV. Hydronephrosis, Pyonephrosis, Pyelitis

XXV. Hematuria, Hemoglobinuria

General Index




About the Author

Robert Saundby

Ratings and Reviews

