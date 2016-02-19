Learning to Hear provides an introduction to the best methods of early detection of deafness. This book discusses the approach to the problems of congenital deafness.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy, physiology, and psychology of hearing and speech. This text then presents some basic ideas about the way in which speech works and shows the reasons why the position of the deaf child is by no means as hopeless as it would first appear. Other chapters consider all information about the acoustics of speech sounds and provide an account of the various types of deafness. This book discusses as well the effects that deafness introduces and shows how far these may be overcome. The final chapter deals with the use of binaural hearing aids from the moment of diagnosis to help handicapped child to learn to hear.

This book is a valuable resource for otologists.