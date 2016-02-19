Learning to Hear - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433232506, 9781483141732

Learning to Hear

1st Edition

Authors: Edith Whetnall D. B. Fry
Editors: R. B. Niven
eBook ISBN: 9781483141732
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learning to Hear provides an introduction to the best methods of early detection of deafness. This book discusses the approach to the problems of congenital deafness.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy, physiology, and psychology of hearing and speech. This text then presents some basic ideas about the way in which speech works and shows the reasons why the position of the deaf child is by no means as hopeless as it would first appear. Other chapters consider all information about the acoustics of speech sounds and provide an account of the various types of deafness. This book discusses as well the effects that deafness introduces and shows how far these may be overcome. The final chapter deals with the use of binaural hearing aids from the moment of diagnosis to help handicapped child to learn to hear.

This book is a valuable resource for otologists.

Table of Contents


Chap.

Editor's Preface

I How it Began

II The Ear and How it Works

III We Hear with our Brains

IV Deaf but not Dumb

V Facts of Physics

VI Types and Causes of Deafness

VII Detection of Deafness: Tests of Hearing

VIII Auditory Training

IX Hearing Aids

Epilogue

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141732

About the Author

Edith Whetnall

D. B. Fry

About the Editor

R. B. Niven

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.