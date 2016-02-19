Learning C with Fractals
1st Edition
Description
Learning C with Fractals provides the fundamentals of the C programming language and the generation of fractals.
The book is comprised of 21 chapters that discuss the aspects of the C programming language. The text begins with an introductory chapter that provides the basic hardware requirements and basic information to get the student started. Subsequent chapters tackle the writing and compiling of C programs; the main program and functions; the program's interaction with DOS (Disk Operating System); and the operators and expressions in C. Topics on initializing variables, conditional statements, manipulating strings, and the different programming functions are covered as well.
Computer programmers and those interested in learning computer programming will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Color Plates
Chapter 1. Introduction
Hardware Requirements
C Programming Style
Comments
Preprocessor Directives
The #include Directive
The #define Directive
Reserved Words
Data Types
Chapter 2. Writing and Compiling C Programs
Borland C++ and Turbo C++
Zortech C++
Microsoft C++
Power C
Chapter 3. Main Program and Functions
The Main Program
Functions within a Program
Function Limitations
Summary
Chapter 4. Interaction of C with DOS
DOS Fundamentals
Using DOS from C: the int86 Function
The Setmode Function
The cls Function
The Plot Function
Summary
Chapter 5. Operators and Expressions
Operator Definitions
Operator Precedence
Mixed Types and Typecasting
Chapter 6. Initializing Variables
Global and Local Variables
Initializing Data Items
Initializing Arrays
Chapter 7. Using Loops
The while Loop
The Mandelbrot Set
The do-while Loop
The Hyperbolic Cosine Fractal
The for Loop
The Legendre Polynomial Fractal
Chapter 8. Conditional Statements
The if-else Statement
Relational Operators
More Complicated if Statements
The Julia Set
The ? : Trinary Conditional Function and the Dragon Curve
The Switch-Case Statement
Chapter 9. Output to Screen and Printer
The putch Function
The putc and fputc Functions
The putchar and fputchar Functions
The puts and fputs Functions
The putw Function
The printf Function
Type Characters
The Flag Field
The Width Field
The Precision Field
The Size Field
Expanded Mandelbrot Set Example
Chapter 10. Disk Reading and Writing
Opening a Disk File
Closing a File
The fseek and Rewind Commands
The putc and fputc Functions
The fputs Function
The putw Function
The fprintf Function
The freod and fwrite Functions
The Tchebychev C5 Polynomial Fractal Curve
Restoring a Display from a Disk File
Chapter 11. Keyboard Input
The getch and getche Functions
The getc and fgetc Functions
The getchor and fgetchar Functions
The gets and fgets Functions
The getw Function
The scanf Function
Specifying the Input Format
Type Characters
An Example Using scanf
Problems with scanf
The bioskey Function
The Mandelbrot Set as a Map of Julia Sets
The Mandelbrot Set with Integer Arithmetic
Moving the Cursor and Drawing the Preview Julia Set
The Arrow Function
The Julia Function
The gotoXY Function
The Plot Function
The plotxor Function
Chapter 12.Using Pointers in C
What Is a Pointer?
The Plasma Fractal Display
Initializing the Palette
The Subdivide Function
Rotating Colors
Chapter 13. Structures and Unions
Structures
The typedef Statement
Using a Structure
Unions
Expanding the Tchebychev C5 Fractal
The move_cursor Function
The Plot Function
Chapter 14. Mathematical Functions
The Cosine Fractal
Chapter 15. Character and Number Conversions
The otoi Function
The otol Function
The otof and _otold Functions
The strtod and _strtold Functions
The itoa Function
The Itoa Function
The ultoa Function
The ecvt Function
The fcvt Function
The gcvt Function
Testing for Character Type
Newton's Method Fractals
Chapter 16. Manipulating Strings
String Copying Functions
String Appending Functions
String Comparison Functions
String Character Search Functions
String Subset of Characters Search Functions
Uppercase/Lowercase Conversions
Setting Characters in a String
Converting Time or Date to a String
The strlen Function
Converting Strings to Numbers
Reversing a String
String Token Search
The readfile.c Program
Chapter 17. Memory Management
Memory Models
Things You Can't Do
The malloc and calloc Functions
The Stack and the Heap
The Free Function
The formalloc and farcalloc Functions
The farfree Function
The memchr Function
The memcmp and qsort Functions
The memset Function
The movedato Function
Offsetting Using movedata
Creating Plasma Mountains
Chapter 18. Time and Date Functions
The Time Function
Setting the Time Zone
The ftime Function
The ctime Function
The asctime Function
The gmtime Function
The localtime Function
Setting System Time from C
The srtffime Function
The difftime Function
The Phoenix Fractal
Chapter 19. Recursion
The von Koch Snowflake Fractal
Chapter 20. How to Handle Frequently Used Functions
The Seventh-Order Newton's Method Fractal
Functions in an include Statement
Creating a Library
Chapter 21. Common Mistakes in C Programming
Using the Wrong Units
Failure to Include Proper Header Files
Wrong Expression for Equality in Conditional Statements
Improper Use of Semicolon
Failure to Allow Loop to Terminate
Wrong Format for printf Function
Improper Definition of Far Pointer
Exceeding Array Limits
Problems with #define Statements
Appendix A. ASCII Output Characters
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 8th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277813