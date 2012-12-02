Learning and Memory
2nd Edition
A Biological View
Description
Learning and Memory: A Biological View is a comprehensive textbook about the neurobiology of learning and memory. Topics covered range from anatomical correlates of neuronal plasticity to drugs that modulate learning and memory, along with biochemical correlates of learning and memory. The effect of aging on memory and electrophysiological analogs of memory are also discussed.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with a review of historical traditions that influenced research on the biological basis of learning and memory. Experimental results indicating that the engram for a simple classically conditioned skeletal response may be in the cerebellum are also summarized. The next chapter stresses the importance of anatomical mechanisms that could mediate learning, plasticity, and memory storage in young and adult animals. Subsequent chapters focus on the influence of peripheral hormones, including opioid peptides, on learning and memory; the contribution of individual neurotransmitter systems to learning; the psychopathology of aging; and long-term potentiation. Learning in complex vertebrate systems and direct stimulation of various brain nuclei are also considered. The final chapter presents a neurobehavioral analysis of the structure of memory formation that utilizes lesions and explores human memory pathology.
This monograph is intended for advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, and research workers in the field of memory.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Historical Introduction
1 The Search for the Engram
Introduction
A Brief History
Modern Approaches to the Problem of Localization
Some Definitions and Issues
Early Experience, Brain Development, and Learning
Memory Consolidation
The Chemistry of Memory
Cognitive Science and Neuropsychology
The Model Biological System Approach
Case History of a Model Biological System
References
II Anatomical Approaches
2 Developmental Approaches to the Memory Process
Introduction
Some Historical Aspects of Memory Ontogeny Research
Experience-Expectant and Experience-Dependent Neural Plasticity
Quantitative Methods in Developmental Neurobiology
Neurobiological Correlates of Memory Ontogeny
Implications for the Neurobiological Study of Memory
References
3 Anatomical Correlates of Neuronal Plasticity
Introduction
Focus on the Synapse
Anatomical Plasticity During Development
Anatomical Correlates of Learning in Maturity
Anatomical Rearrangements Following Injury
Functional Significance of Anatomical Plasticity
Summary and Conclusions
References
III Pharmacology and Biochemistry
4 Memory: Drugs and Hormones
Introduction
Time Dependency Revisited
U-Shaped Curves
Modulation of Learning and Memory
Central Versus Peripheral Actions of Drugs
Which Neurotransmitter Systems are Important for Learning and Memory?
Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
Hormones and Learning and Memory
Learning Modulatory Hormones
Drugs to Understand or to Alter Learning and Memory?
Conclusions
References
5 Biochemical Correlates of Learning and Memory
Introduction
Which Neurochemical Systems?
Where in the Brain?
When?
Behavioral Specificity
Specific Molecules
Conclusions
References
6 Applied Aspects of Memory Research: Aging
Prologue
Introduction
Behavioral Studies: Memory Deficits with Normal Aging
Neurobiological Studies
Summary and Conclusions
References
IV Model Systems
7 Memory: Electrophysiological Analogs
Introduction
Electrophysiological Approaches
The Hippocampus
Hippocampal Electrophysiology
Hippocampal Response Plasticity
LTP as a Substrate for Memory
LTP as a Candidate Memory Mechanism
The Hippocampal Memory Indexing Theory
References
8 Memory: Invertebrate Model Systems
Introduction
The Need for Unifying Principles
Aplysia
Hermissenda
Limax
Pleurobranchaea
Correlation Versus Causality in Cellular Studies of Learning
General Principles of Learning in Invertebrate Model Systems
Conclusions
References
9 Memory: Vertebrate Model Systems
Introduction
Characteristics of an Ideal Vertebrate Behavioral Model System
Analysis of the Neural Circuitry Mediating the Acquisition of Nonspecific Model Response Systems
Analysis of the Neural Circuitry Mediating the Acquisition of Specific Model Response Systems
Concluding Remarks
Summary
References
10 Studies of Memory Processes Using Electrical Brain Stimulation
Introduction
Memory Impairment Produced by Electrical Brain Stimulation
Memory Facilitation by Electrical Brain Stimulation
Electrical Brain Stimulation in Humans
Summary
References
V Lesions
11 Interventional Approaches to Memory: Lesions
Introduction
Structures, Functions, and Lesions
Misuse of Lesion Analyses
Dissociations
Systematic Lesion Analyses
Quantitative Manipulations of Structures and Functions
Sensitivity and Selectivity
Units of Analysis
Temporal Variables
Validity
Memory
Conclusions
References
12 Neurobiological Views of Memory
Introduction
Lashley
Thompson
Squire and Cohen
Mishkin
O'Keefe and Nadel
Olton
Kesner
Integration
Summary
References
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137683