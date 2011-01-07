Learning and Cognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123814388, 9780123814395

Learning and Cognition

1st Edition

Editors: Vibeke Grøver Aukrust
eBook ISBN: 9780123814395
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123814388
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th January 2011
Page Count: 284
Description

This collection of 58 articles from the recently-published third edition of the INTERNATIONAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF EDUCATION focus on learning, memory, attention, problem solving, concept formation, and language.  Learning and cognition is the foundation of cognitive psychology and encompasses many topics including attention, memory, categorization, etc.  Most books in the area either focus on one subtopic in-depth (e.g. an entire book on memory) or cover the gamut of subjects in a series of long, technical handbook-like chapters.  This concise reference offers researchers and professors teaching in the area a new take on the material that is comprehensive in breadth, but lighter in depth - focusing on main findings, established facts, and minimizing the amount of space taken up by large, multi-volume references.

Key Features

  • An introduction to a complex field via summaries of main topics in this discipline
  • Contains contributions from the foremost international researchers in the field
  • Makes content available to individual cognitive psychology researchers

Readership

Researchers and professors teaching in the area of learning and cognition to include attention, memory, categorization, etc.

Table of Contents

Learning and Cognition: Introduction

Cognition: Overview and recent trends

Neuroscience bases of learning

Learning in a cross-cultural perspective

Cognition and learning: theory

Connectionism and learning

Self-regulated learning and socio-cognitive theory

Vygotsky and recent developments

Theoretical bases of computer supported learning

Personal epistemology in education

Learning in a sociocultural perspective

Situative view of learning

Cognition: Recent Trends

Attention in cognition and early learning

Cognition and emotion

Memory

Intelligence

Concept learning

Problem solving and human expertise

Problem solving and reasoning

Knowledge domains and domain learning

Metacognition

Learning: Recent Trends

Learning strategies

Technology and learning

Learning as inquiry

Cooperative learning

Learning - Language, Reading, and Writing

Language and literacy in educational settings

Neuroscience of reading

Learning to read

Reading comprehension: Reading for learning

First language acquisition

Second language learning

Writing, early

Writing, advanced

Learning in Contexts and Throughout the Ages

Gender and schooling

Organizational learning

The adult development of cognition and learning

Lifelong learning

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780123814395
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123814388

About the Editor

Vibeke Grøver Aukrust

