Learning and Cognition
1st Edition
Description
This collection of 58 articles from the recently-published third edition of the INTERNATIONAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF EDUCATION focus on learning, memory, attention, problem solving, concept formation, and language. Learning and cognition is the foundation of cognitive psychology and encompasses many topics including attention, memory, categorization, etc. Most books in the area either focus on one subtopic in-depth (e.g. an entire book on memory) or cover the gamut of subjects in a series of long, technical handbook-like chapters. This concise reference offers researchers and professors teaching in the area a new take on the material that is comprehensive in breadth, but lighter in depth - focusing on main findings, established facts, and minimizing the amount of space taken up by large, multi-volume references.
Key Features
- An introduction to a complex field via summaries of main topics in this discipline
- Contains contributions from the foremost international researchers in the field
- Makes content available to individual cognitive psychology researchers
Readership
Researchers and professors teaching in the area of learning and cognition to include attention, memory, categorization, etc.
Table of Contents
Learning and Cognition: Introduction
Cognition: Overview and recent trends
Neuroscience bases of learning
Learning in a cross-cultural perspective
Cognition and learning: theory
Connectionism and learning
Self-regulated learning and socio-cognitive theory
Vygotsky and recent developments
Theoretical bases of computer supported learning
Personal epistemology in education
Learning in a sociocultural perspective
Situative view of learning
Cognition: Recent Trends
Attention in cognition and early learning
Cognition and emotion
Memory
Intelligence
Concept learning
Problem solving and human expertise
Problem solving and reasoning
Knowledge domains and domain learning
Metacognition
Learning: Recent Trends
Learning strategies
Technology and learning
Learning as inquiry
Cooperative learning
Learning - Language, Reading, and Writing
Language and literacy in educational settings
Neuroscience of reading
Learning to read
Reading comprehension: Reading for learning
First language acquisition
Second language learning
Writing, early
Writing, advanced
Learning in Contexts and Throughout the Ages
Gender and schooling
Organizational learning
The adult development of cognition and learning
Lifelong learning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 7th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814395
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123814388