Leanness in Domestic Birds: Genetic, Metabolic, and Hormonal Aspects is a proceeding of a symposium held in Tours, France, from 4 to 6 August 1987. Said symposium was concerned with genetic and metabolic factors associated with leanness of poultry and accounts of research in these areas. The book is divided into six parts. Part I covers studies that involve genetics in the selection of meat leanness. Part II deals with the relationship of feed intake and metabolism to the leanness of poultry. Part III discusses the lipid metabolism in birds and its related factors and effects. Part IV talks about the use of hormones such as insulin, thyroid hormones, and corticosteroids in the control of fatness in birds. Part V covers studies involving amino acid metabolism and its relation to leanness in poultry, and Part VI talks about the applications of the studies in commercial use. The text is recommended for zoologists, agriculturists, and poultry farmers who would like to know more about the different factors that affect the leanness of domestic birds and its implications.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

I Genetic Basis For Leanness and Selection Experiments

1 Strategies of Selection For Leanness in Meat Production

2 Genetic Selection of Meat-Type Chickens For High Or Low Abdominal Fat Content

3 Selection For Leanness in Broilers Using Plasma Lipoprotein Concentration As Selection Criterion

4 Selection For Leanness: Results of the Spelderholt Experiment

5 Experimental Divergent Selection On Abdominal Fat in Broilers â€” Female and Male Type Lines and Their Crosses

6 Development of Lean and Fat Lines of Chickens By Sire Family Selection Procedures

II Feed Intake and Energy Metabolism

7 Relationships Between Feed Intake, Energy Balance and Adiposity

8 Energy Metabolism in Genetically Fat and Lean Birds and Mammals

9 Intermittent Feeding Responses in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens

10 Hyperphagia Is Not The Primary Cause of Fatness in Broilers Selected For High Plasma Lipoprotein Concentration

11 The Influence On Leanness of Selection For Feed Efficiency

12 Divergent Selection For Residual Feed Intake in Laying Hens: Effects On Growth and Fatness

14 Size and Enzyme Activity in The Gastrointestinal Tract of Broiler Lines Divergently Selected On Abdominal Fat

III Lipid Metabolism

15 Fat Deposition in Birds

16 Plasma Lipoprotein Metabolism and Fattening in Poultry

17 Avian Adipose Tissue: Growth and Metabolism

18 Activities of NADPH-Generating Enzymes in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens

19 Selecting Broilers For High Or Low Plasma VLDL Concentration: Comparison of in Vivo Lipogenesis Between Fat and Lean Lines

20 Hepatic Î” Desaturating Activity in Genetically Lean and Fat Chickens

21 Plasma Phospholipids and Triglycerides in Four Experimental Lines Genetically Different in Their Fattening

22 in Vitro Sensitivity of Adipocytes From Lean Or Fat Chickens to Glucagon and to An Analogue of Adenosine

IV Hormonal Control

23 Pancreatic Hormones Other Than Insulin in Birds

24 Insulin in Birds: Metabolic Effects and Possible Implications in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens

25 Insulin Secretion in Birds

26 Thyroid Hormones, Corticosterone, Growth Hormone and Somatomedins in Avian Species: General Effects and Possible Implications in Fattening

27 Plasma Thyroid Levels in Divergent Lines of Lean and Fat Broilers

28 Plasma Pancreatic Hormones in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens

29 Correlations Between Plasma Glucose and Adiposity in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens

V Amino Acid Metabolism

30 Protein Turnover and Energy Metabolism in Animals: Interactions in Leanness and Obesity

31 Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism in Genetically Lean and Fat Lines of Chickens

VI Practical Considerations

32 Selection For Leanness and Carcass Quality

33 Commercial Consequences of Selecting For Leanness in Poultry

Closing Address

34 Conclusions of The Symposium: Objectives, Results and Future Developments

Index



