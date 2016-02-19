Leanness in Domestic Birds
1st Edition
Genetic, Metabolic and Hormonal Aspects
Leanness in Domestic Birds: Genetic, Metabolic, and Hormonal Aspects is a proceeding of a symposium held in Tours, France, from 4 to 6 August 1987. Said symposium was concerned with genetic and metabolic factors associated with leanness of poultry and accounts of research in these areas. The book is divided into six parts. Part I covers studies that involve genetics in the selection of meat leanness. Part II deals with the relationship of feed intake and metabolism to the leanness of poultry. Part III discusses the lipid metabolism in birds and its related factors and effects. Part IV talks about the use of hormones such as insulin, thyroid hormones, and corticosteroids in the control of fatness in birds. Part V covers studies involving amino acid metabolism and its relation to leanness in poultry, and Part VI talks about the applications of the studies in commercial use. The text is recommended for zoologists, agriculturists, and poultry farmers who would like to know more about the different factors that affect the leanness of domestic birds and its implications.
Preface
I Genetic Basis For Leanness and Selection Experiments
1 Strategies of Selection For Leanness in Meat Production
2 Genetic Selection of Meat-Type Chickens For High Or Low Abdominal Fat Content
3 Selection For Leanness in Broilers Using Plasma Lipoprotein Concentration As Selection Criterion
4 Selection For Leanness: Results of the Spelderholt Experiment
5 Experimental Divergent Selection On Abdominal Fat in Broilers â€” Female and Male Type Lines and Their Crosses
6 Development of Lean and Fat Lines of Chickens By Sire Family Selection Procedures
II Feed Intake and Energy Metabolism
7 Relationships Between Feed Intake, Energy Balance and Adiposity
8 Energy Metabolism in Genetically Fat and Lean Birds and Mammals
9 Intermittent Feeding Responses in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens
10 Hyperphagia Is Not The Primary Cause of Fatness in Broilers Selected For High Plasma Lipoprotein Concentration
11 The Influence On Leanness of Selection For Feed Efficiency
12 Divergent Selection For Residual Feed Intake in Laying Hens: Effects On Growth and Fatness
14 Size and Enzyme Activity in The Gastrointestinal Tract of Broiler Lines Divergently Selected On Abdominal Fat
III Lipid Metabolism
15 Fat Deposition in Birds
16 Plasma Lipoprotein Metabolism and Fattening in Poultry
17 Avian Adipose Tissue: Growth and Metabolism
18 Activities of NADPH-Generating Enzymes in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens
19 Selecting Broilers For High Or Low Plasma VLDL Concentration: Comparison of in Vivo Lipogenesis Between Fat and Lean Lines
20 Hepatic Î” Desaturating Activity in Genetically Lean and Fat Chickens
21 Plasma Phospholipids and Triglycerides in Four Experimental Lines Genetically Different in Their Fattening
22 in Vitro Sensitivity of Adipocytes From Lean Or Fat Chickens to Glucagon and to An Analogue of Adenosine
IV Hormonal Control
23 Pancreatic Hormones Other Than Insulin in Birds
24 Insulin in Birds: Metabolic Effects and Possible Implications in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens
25 Insulin Secretion in Birds
26 Thyroid Hormones, Corticosterone, Growth Hormone and Somatomedins in Avian Species: General Effects and Possible Implications in Fattening
27 Plasma Thyroid Levels in Divergent Lines of Lean and Fat Broilers
28 Plasma Pancreatic Hormones in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens
29 Correlations Between Plasma Glucose and Adiposity in Genetically Fat and Lean Chickens
V Amino Acid Metabolism
30 Protein Turnover and Energy Metabolism in Animals: Interactions in Leanness and Obesity
31 Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism in Genetically Lean and Fat Lines of Chickens
VI Practical Considerations
32 Selection For Leanness and Carcass Quality
33 Commercial Consequences of Selecting For Leanness in Poultry
Closing Address
34 Conclusions of The Symposium: Objectives, Results and Future Developments
Index
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 12th September 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100791