Lean TPM
2nd Edition
A Blueprint for Change
Description
Lean TPM is an accessible, step-by-step guide designed to help you increase manufacturing efficiency through continuous improvement. Based on their experience of working with organizations that have successfully achieved outstanding performance, McCarthy and Rich provide the tools and techniques required to convert strategic vision into practical reality. Packed with real-life case studies and examples to highlight common pitfalls and proven approaches, the book focuses on the continuous improvement that can be achieved within any manufacturing environment by challenging wasteful working practices, releasing the potential of the workforce, and making processes work as planned. Lean TPM contains an integrated route map along with comprehensive benchmark data to enable engineers, technicians and managers to fully explore this potent technique.
Key Features
- Unites the concepts of world-class manufacturing, lean and TPM into a single change agenda for continuous efficiency improvement
- Includes real-life case studies, advice on planning and pitfalls, and valuable benchmarking data from leading organizations
- New chapter on TPM and management of the supply chain, along with information on advanced lean practices and more implementation examples
Readership
Engineering managers in the manufacturing sector, including quality, process, maintenance and production managers. Process improvement and maintenance engineering consultants.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter One. The Business of Survival and Growth
- 1.1. The New Competitive Conditions
- 1.2. Silver Bullets, Initiative Fatigue and Fashionable Management
- 1.3. Why Programmes Fail?
- 1.4. The Value of a Compelling Vision
- 1.5. Leading the Improvement Process
- 1.6. Lean TPM
- 1.7. Chapter Summary: The Foundation for a Better Improvement Model
- Chapter Two. The Lean TPM Master Plan
- 2.1. Achieving the Right Balance
- 2.2. The Origins of Lean Thinking
- 2.3. The Origins of TPM
- 2.4. Lean TPM
- Milestone 1: Roll-Out Cascade (Integrating the Internal Value Stream)
- Milestone 2: Refine Best Practice (Make Product Flow)
- Milestone 3: Build Capability (Extend Flow Systems)
- Milestone 4: Strive for Zero (Perfection)
- 2.5. What Does Lean TPM Offer?
- 2.6. Tackling the Hidden Waste Treasure Map
- 2.7. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Three. Policy Deployment: Aligning People, Processes and Products Profitably
- 3.1. Translating Direction into Forward Traction
- 3.2. A Foundation of Total Quality Management
- 3.3. The Policy Deployment Process
- 3.4. The Content of Policy Deployment
- 3.5. The Bowling Chart
- 3.6. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Four. The Change Mandate: A Top-Down/Bottom-Up Partnership
- 4.1. Delivering Lasting Improvement
- 4.2. Sustaining the Change Mandate
- 4.3. What Do We Want from Senior Management?
- 4.4. What Do We Want from Middle–First Line Management
- 4.5. Calculating Door to Door OEE
- 4.6. What Do We Want from Front Line (Self-Managed) Teams
- 4.7. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Five. Transforming the Business Model
- 5.1. Transformation and the Business Model
- 5.2. Lean TPM Implementation
- 5.3. Lean TPM Implementation Roles
- 5.4. Programme Management
- 5.5. Change Team
- 5.6. Operations Team
- 5.7. Specialists
- 5.8. Facilitation
- 5.9. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Six. Process Stabilisation
- 6.1. Stabilising Processes
- 6.2. Assessing the Gap
- 6.3. Understanding the VOC
- 6.4. Visualising the Value Stream
- 6.5. A3 Learning Process
- 6.6. The Route to Stable Operation and Zero Breakdowns
- 6.7. Improving Asset Performance
- 6.8. Leading the Implementation of Standards
- 6.9. Establishing Operator Asset Care
- 6.10. The Process of Stabilisation: The Free-Flowing Materials Map
- 6.11. Locking in the Recipe for Low-Inventory, High-Flow Operation Delivering Zero Breakdowns and Self-Managed Teamwork
- 6.12. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Seven. Process Optimisation
- 7.1. Introduction to the Challenge
- 7.2. Changing Mind-Sets
- 7.3. Changing Skill Sets
- 7.4. The Optimisation Process
- 7.5. EM Approach to Capital Projects
- 7.6. Lean TPM Capability Development
- 7.7. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Eight. Moving beyond the Factory
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Why Engage the Supply Chain?
- 8.3. Align, Visualise and Improve
- 8.4. Supply Chain Improvement Sustainability
- 8.5. Supply Chain Environmental Sustainability
- 8.6. Splitting and Sharing the Gains
- 8.7. Types of Improvement
- 8.8. Chapter Summary
- Chapter Nine. Sustaining the Improvement Drive
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Sustainability at the Management Level
- 9.3. The Operations Level of Improvement
- 9.4. Supply Chain Sustainability
- 9.5. Chapter Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 3rd March 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001103
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081000908
About the Author
Dennis McCarthy
As a TPM expert, Dennis has pioneered the integration of TPM with Lean and Six Sigma improvement processes as a lever for cross functional collaboration and high performance teamwork. Described by one senior international manager as a true 'Sensei of Change', he has supported many well-respected and award winning companies including 3M, Ford, General Motors, GE, IKEA, Heineken and Johnson Matthey across Europe, India, USA, China and Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, DAK Consulting, UK
Nick Rich
Professor Rich is a renowned academic and expert in productivity management and the application of lean enterprise methods. With Professor Dan Jones, he was a founding member of the Lean Enterprise Research Centre in 1994 and he now directs CLEAR – the Centre for Lean Enterprise Application and Research. Nick was trained by Toyota in Japan during the 1990s whilst at Cardiff Business School, he has co-authored several government reports, holds a number of honorary Professorships at UK and international Universities, and is highly regarded as an academic who can translate his research into practice. His research concerns the design and improvement of Highly Reliable Organisations and he spends his time split between manufacturing, service, and healthcare sectors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Operations Management, Swansea University, UK