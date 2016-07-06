Lean Combustion
2nd Edition
Technology and Control
Description
Lean Combustion: Technology and Control, Second Edition outlines and explains the latest advances in lean combustion technology and systems. Combustion under sufficiently fuel-lean conditions can have the desirable attributes of high efficiency and low emissions. The book offers readers both the fundamentals and latest developments in how lean burn (broadly defined) can increase fuel economy and decrease emissions, while still achieving desired power output and performance. This volume brings together research and design of lean combustion systems across the technology spectrum in order to explore the state-of-the-art in lean combustion.
Readers will learn about advances in the understanding of ultra-lean fuel mixtures and how new types of burners and approaches to managing heat flow can reduce problems often found with lean combustion (such as slow, difficult ignition and frequent flame extinction).
This book offers abundant references and examples of real-world applications. New to this edition are significantly revised chapters on IC engines and stability/oscillations, and new case studies and examples. Written by a team of experts, this contributed reference book aims to teach its reader to maximize efficiency and minimize both economic and environmental costs.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive collection of lean burn technology across potential applications, allowing readers to compare and contrast similarities and differences
- Provides an extensive update on IC engines including compression ignition (diesel), spark ignition, and homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI)
- Includes an extensive revision to the Stability/Oscillations chapter
- Includes use of alternative fuels such as biogas and hydrogen for relevant technologies
- Covers new developments in lean combustion using high levels of pre-heat and heat recirculating burners, as well as the active control of lean combustion instabilities
Readership
Professional engineers in mechanical, automotive, aerospace, and chemical engineering industries, particularly those involved with combustion engineering; graduate students in mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, and physics
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Perspectives
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Brief Historical Perspective
- 3. Defining Lean Combustion
- 4. Regulatory Drivers for Lean Combustion Technology Development
- 5. Lean Combustion Applications and Technologies
- 6. Brief Highlights of the Chapters
2. Fundamentals of Lean Combustion
- 1. Combustion and Engine Performance
- 2. Burning in Flames
- 3. Autoignitive Burning
- 4. Recirculation of Heat From Burning and Burned Gas
- 5. Flame Stabilization
- 6. Conclusions
3. Highly Preheated Lean Combustion
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Moderate and Intense Low Oxygen Dilution Combustion
- 3. Elementary Processes in MILD Combustion
- 4. Process and Applications of MILD Combustion in Gas Turbines
- 5. Conclusion
4. Lean-Burn Internal Combustion Engines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fundamental Combustion Thermodynamics
- 3. Conventional and Advanced Spark-Ignition Engines
- 4. Extending the Lean Limit of Spark-Ignited Engine Operation
- 5. Conventional and Advanced Compression-Ignition Engines
5. Lean Combustion in Gas Turbines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background
- 3. Lean Gas Turbine Combustion Strategies: Status and Needs
- 4. Summary
6. Lean Premixed Burners
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principles of Natural Gas Variability
- 3. Stabilization Methods
- 4. Fuel Flexibility Considerations
- 5. Summary
7. Combustion Instabilities in Lean Premixed Systems
- 1. Overview and Motivation
- 2. Combustion Instability Fundamentals
- 3. Acoustics of Lean Combustion Systems
- 4. Coupling Mechanisms and Flame Oscillations
- 5. Control Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 6th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005774
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045572
About the Editor
Derek Dunn-Rankin
Derek Dunn-Rankin is a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of California, Irvine. His current research activities include a study of the electrical aspects of microgravity combustion; using optical methods for measurements in combustion systems, and the direct combustion of methane hydrates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California, Irvine, USA
Peter Therkelsen
Dr. Peter Therkelsen is a Research Scientist in the Energy Technologies Area at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, focusing on the development and deployment of responsible energy efficiency and generation technologies. Dr. Therkelsen leads the LBNL Combustion Laboratory where he studies and develops high efficiency, fuel flexible, and low emission installed and portable heat and power systems. His current work is focused on developing lean combustion technologies that encourage the accelerated utilization of biofuels while meeting thermal demands and emissions regulations. Additionally, Dr. Therkelsen co-manages the LBNL Industrial Systems Team. In this role he conducts data driven studies of the costs and benefits of industrial energy efficiency measures and energy management systems and serves as a delegate of the United States at International Standards Organization meetings for energy management and savings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Energy Technologies, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley Hills, CA, USA