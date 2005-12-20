Leadership - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750668965, 9780080473192

Leadership

1st Edition

Project and Human Capital Management

Authors: John McManus
eBook ISBN: 9780080473192
Paperback ISBN: 9780750668965
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th December 2005
Page Count: 256
Description

Success in project management requires the project manager to operate at many levels and deal with a myriad of internal and external stakeholders. Leadership in the project management requires the vision, ability and courage to guide individuals and teams to rewarding experiences.

Project Managers often expect to achieve a great deal, but need to realise they can achieve little without the efforts of others. This book focuses on the complexity and issues of leadership in project management. The book provides:

  • assist project managers in their understanding of what leadership is and how leadership influences the outcome of project success
  • demonstrate how empowerment can be used to achieve results and positive project outcomes
  • demonstrate how to engage and influence others to achieve project goals
  • define the theoretical and practical boundaries of decision making within the context of multiple stakeholder projects
  • provide an insight into what it takes to build high performance project teams
  • provide a communication taxonomy for managing multiple stakeholders and demonstrates how conflict should be managed

Key Features

  • Achieve your project management goals by providing clear leadership
  • Build and develop an effective project team
  • Demonstrates how to engage and influence stakeholders and team members to achieve project goals

Readership

Accountants, Finance Officers and Project Managers

Table of Contents

  1. Leadership and Team Building
  2. Leadership and Team Development
  3. Leadership and Decision Making
  4. Leadership Influence, Power and Conflict Management
  5. Communication the Leadership Interface
  6. Ethics and Governance a Leadership
  7. Essays : Personal Leadership, Leading Virtual Teams, Evolutionary Leadership, Team Building without Time Wasting, Distinguishing Teams from Work Groups is Critical Appendix A (Examples of Code of Ethics) Glossary of Terms

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080473192
Paperback ISBN:
9780750668965

About the Author

John McManus

John McManus is a practising manager, speaker, teacher and consultant and author in the fields of strategy, project management, software development, business reengineering, total quality management, and change management. A senior manager, John has 15 years front-line software, project, and general management experience. He has managed the development of a variety of software projects, utilizing Rapid Application Development, Structured Software Analysis Design Method, PRINCE and other software led project methodologies. He has managed large project teams and is responsible for providing independent assessments on numerous software projects. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, a professional member of the British Computer Society, a Chartered Software Engineer and holds degrees from Manchester and London Universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic & Independent IT Consultant

Reviews

“Having spent 20 years of my career in project management and having delivered £100 million in earned value, I firmly believe that the project manager that flourishes will be the one which empowers team members, and allows them the freedom to speak their minds about what needs to be done and to take risks without reprisals." -- John McManus

Ratings and Reviews

