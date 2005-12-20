Leadership
1st Edition
Project and Human Capital Management
Description
Success in project management requires the project manager to operate at many levels and deal with a myriad of internal and external stakeholders. Leadership in the project management requires the vision, ability and courage to guide individuals and teams to rewarding experiences.
Project Managers often expect to achieve a great deal, but need to realise they can achieve little without the efforts of others. This book focuses on the complexity and issues of leadership in project management. The book provides:
- assist project managers in their understanding of what leadership is and how leadership influences the outcome of project success
- demonstrate how empowerment can be used to achieve results and positive project outcomes
- demonstrate how to engage and influence others to achieve project goals
- define the theoretical and practical boundaries of decision making within the context of multiple stakeholder projects
- provide an insight into what it takes to build high performance project teams
- provide a communication taxonomy for managing multiple stakeholders and demonstrates how conflict should be managed
Key Features
- Achieve your project management goals by providing clear leadership
- Build and develop an effective project team
- Demonstrates how to engage and influence stakeholders and team members to achieve project goals
Readership
Accountants, Finance Officers and Project Managers
Table of Contents
- Leadership and Team Building
- Leadership and Team Development
- Leadership and Decision Making
- Leadership Influence, Power and Conflict Management
- Communication the Leadership Interface
- Ethics and Governance a Leadership
- Essays : Personal Leadership, Leading Virtual Teams, Evolutionary Leadership, Team Building without Time Wasting, Distinguishing Teams from Work Groups is Critical Appendix A (Examples of Code of Ethics) Glossary of Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 20th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473192
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750668965
About the Author
John McManus
John McManus is a practising manager, speaker, teacher and consultant and author in the fields of strategy, project management, software development, business reengineering, total quality management, and change management. A senior manager, John has 15 years front-line software, project, and general management experience. He has managed the development of a variety of software projects, utilizing Rapid Application Development, Structured Software Analysis Design Method, PRINCE and other software led project methodologies. He has managed large project teams and is responsible for providing independent assessments on numerous software projects. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, a professional member of the British Computer Society, a Chartered Software Engineer and holds degrees from Manchester and London Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic & Independent IT Consultant
Reviews
“Having spent 20 years of my career in project management and having delivered £100 million in earned value, I firmly believe that the project manager that flourishes will be the one which empowers team members, and allows them the freedom to speak their minds about what needs to be done and to take risks without reprisals." -- John McManus