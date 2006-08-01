Lead
1st Edition
Chemistry, Analytical Aspects, Environmental Impact and Health Effects
Description
Lead covers the salient aspects of the chemistry of lead, its environmental impact, and its effects on health.
The technical, economic and social importance of Lead, at the present time, is beyond all doubt. However, over the last few decades little attention has been given to its behaviour (the properties and applications of its compounds, the environmental distribution of these derivatives, and their impacts on living creatures), this book addresses that gap.
It includes coverage of historical aspects, lead mining and production, metal properties, common lead compounds, uses of lead and its derivatives, coordination chemistry, organometallic chemistry, environmental chemistry, toxicity mechanisms, and treatment strategies for lead poisoning. Finally, describing analytical procedures for the determination of lead in chemical, biological and environmental samples.
Key Features
- Written by a team of university teachers and researchers with extensive experience in the fields of the chemistry, analytical determination and environmental and health impact of lead and other heavy metals
- For readers interested in the chemistry and biochemistry of lead and its effects on ecosystems
- Provides comprehensive knowledge about lead toxicity and preventive measures against lead poisoning
Readership
For university students, teachers, chemists, clinicians and industrial staff
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. An overview of the historical importance, occurrence, isolation, properties and applications of lead (J.S. Casas, J. Sordo).
Chapter 2. Lead(II) coordination chemistry (J.S. Casas et al.).
Chapter 3. Organolead chemistry (Ionel Haiduc et al.).
Chapter 4. Environmental occurrence, health effects and management of lead poisoning (S.J.S. Flora et al.).
Chapter 5. Analytical procedures for the lead determination in biological and environmental samples (P. Bermejo, J.A. Cocho).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 1st August 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463889
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529459
About the Editor
José S. Casas
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Quimica Inorganica, Facultad de Farmacia, Univ. de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain
José Sordo
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Quimica Inorganica, Facultad de Farmacia, Univ. de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain