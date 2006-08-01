Lead - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529459, 9780080463889

Lead

1st Edition

Chemistry, Analytical Aspects, Environmental Impact and Health Effects

Editors: José S. Casas José Sordo
eBook ISBN: 9780080463889
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529459
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 2006
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
26800.00
22780.00
328.18
278.95
320.00
272.00
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
305.00
259.25
230.00
195.50
185.00
157.25
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lead covers the salient aspects of the chemistry of lead, its environmental impact, and its effects on health.

The technical, economic and social importance of Lead, at the present time, is beyond all doubt. However, over the last few decades little attention has been given to its behaviour (the properties and applications of its compounds, the environmental distribution of these derivatives, and their impacts on living creatures), this book addresses that gap.

It includes coverage of historical aspects, lead mining and production, metal properties, common lead compounds, uses of lead and its derivatives, coordination chemistry, organometallic chemistry, environmental chemistry, toxicity mechanisms, and treatment strategies for lead poisoning. Finally, describing analytical procedures for the determination of lead in chemical, biological and environmental samples.

Key Features

  • Written by a team of university teachers and researchers with extensive experience in the fields of the chemistry, analytical determination and environmental and health impact of lead and other heavy metals
  • For readers interested in the chemistry and biochemistry of lead and its effects on ecosystems
  • Provides comprehensive knowledge about lead toxicity and preventive measures against lead poisoning

Readership

For university students, teachers, chemists, clinicians and industrial staff

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. An overview of the historical importance, occurrence, isolation, properties and applications of lead (J.S. Casas, J. Sordo).
Chapter 2. Lead(II) coordination chemistry (J.S. Casas et al.).
Chapter 3. Organolead chemistry (Ionel Haiduc et al.).
Chapter 4. Environmental occurrence, health effects and management of lead poisoning (S.J.S. Flora et al.).
Chapter 5. Analytical procedures for the lead determination in biological and environmental samples (P. Bermejo, J.A. Cocho).

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080463889
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529459

About the Editor

José S. Casas

Affiliations and Expertise

Departamento de Quimica Inorganica, Facultad de Farmacia, Univ. de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

José Sordo

Affiliations and Expertise

Departamento de Quimica Inorganica, Facultad de Farmacia, Univ. de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.