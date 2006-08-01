Lead covers the salient aspects of the chemistry of lead, its environmental impact, and its effects on health.

The technical, economic and social importance of Lead, at the present time, is beyond all doubt. However, over the last few decades little attention has been given to its behaviour (the properties and applications of its compounds, the environmental distribution of these derivatives, and their impacts on living creatures), this book addresses that gap.

It includes coverage of historical aspects, lead mining and production, metal properties, common lead compounds, uses of lead and its derivatives, coordination chemistry, organometallic chemistry, environmental chemistry, toxicity mechanisms, and treatment strategies for lead poisoning. Finally, describing analytical procedures for the determination of lead in chemical, biological and environmental samples.