Lead Management for Electrophysiologists, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Noel G. Boyle and Bruce Wilkoff, will focus on Lead Management for Electrophysiologists. Topics include, but are not limited to, Overview of Lead Management; Vein Management; Electrode Management; Infection Management; Definitions and Metrics; Tensile Properties; TOOLS for Lead Extraction; Complications : Vascular, Cardiac, Thrombotic & Hemorrhage; Rescue; Outcomes & Registries; Reimplantation after Lead Removal; Venoplasty and Stenting; Palliation & Non Extraction Approaches; Surgical and Hybrid Extraction; Anesthesia Considerations for Lead Extraction; and Role of Imaging in Lead Extraction.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641029
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323641012
About the Authors
Noel Boyle Author
Bruce Wilkoff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University; Director, Cardiac Pacing and Tachyarrhythmia Devices, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio, USA