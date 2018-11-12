Lead Management for Electrophysiologists, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641012, 9780323641029

Lead Management for Electrophysiologists, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-4

1st Edition

Authors: Noel Boyle Bruce Wilkoff
eBook ISBN: 9780323641029
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641012
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2018
Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Noel G. Boyle and Bruce Wilkoff, will focus on Lead Management for Electrophysiologists. Topics include, but are not limited to, Overview of Lead Management; Vein Management; Electrode Management; Infection Management; Definitions and Metrics; Tensile Properties; TOOLS for Lead Extraction; Complications : Vascular, Cardiac, Thrombotic & Hemorrhage; Rescue; Outcomes & Registries; Reimplantation after Lead Removal; Venoplasty and Stenting; Palliation & Non Extraction Approaches; Surgical and Hybrid Extraction; Anesthesia Considerations for Lead Extraction; and Role of Imaging in Lead Extraction.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323641029
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323641012

About the Authors

Noel Boyle Author

Bruce Wilkoff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University; Director, Cardiac Pacing and Tachyarrhythmia Devices, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

