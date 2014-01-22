Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases is the second volume in the series, Pharmaceutical Leads from Medicinal Plants. This book includes key pharmacological and chemical evidence to support the selection of promising pre-clinical candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
This important addition to the natural product and drug discovery literature contains the history, synonyms, medicinal uses, phytopharmacology, pre-clinical potential, and rationale for each plant selected. By providing critical evaluation of pharmacological data, mechanisms of action, and structural requirements for the development of future neuroprotective agents, this comprehensive reference is a beneficial resource for industry and academic scientists whose research focuses on neurodegenerative drug discovery and development.
Key Features
- Incorporates compelling biological activity data and preclinical structure-activity relationships to help you choose promising lead molecules for further research
- Includes primary source references to the most recent natural product discoveries in the field of neuroprotection in order to promote new drug discovery in this area
- Contains detailed discussions of important neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease
- Each plant section includes a critical evaluation of pharmacological, chemical, and toxicological evidence to support the use of the compound in drug discovery research in neurodegeneration
Readership
Pharmaceutical scientists and neuroscientists involved in Central Nervous System drug discovery in both industry and academic settings
Table of Contents
Foreword 1 by Atta-ur-Rahman
Foreword 2 by Derek J. McPhee
Foreword 3 by Cornelis J. Van der Schyf
Preface
About the Author
Chapter 1. Alkaloids
Introduction
Topic 1.1 Amide, Piperine, and Pyridine Alkaloids
Topic 1.2 Indole Alkaloids
Topic 1.3 Isoquinoline Alkaloids
Topic 1.4 Terpene Alkaloids
Chapter 2. Terpenes
Introduction
Topic 2.1 Monoterpenes
Topic 2.2 Sesquiterpenes
Topic 2.3 Diterpenes
Topic 2.4 Triterpenes
Chapter 3. Phenolics
Introduction
Topic 3.1 Benzopyrones
Topic 3.2 Quinones
Topic 3.3 Lignans
Index of Natural Products
Index of Pharmacological Terms
Index of Plants
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 22nd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983831
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983732
About the Author
Christophe Wiart
Dr. Wiart has been studying the medicinal plants of Southeast Asia for the last 16 years. He has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and lectured and presented on pharmacognosy in international symposia. He is a member and co-editor of the European Journal of Ethnopharmacology and editor of dePharmacog.net. He also has one patent filed for pharmaceutical preparations from rainforest plants. Dr. Wiart is currently a world authority in Asian medicinal plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharm.D, Ph.D, Ethnopharmacologist and Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Nottingham, Malaysia Campus
Reviews
"Wiart presents evidence that natural products are not only able to protect neurons and boost their activities, but also to induce neuritogenesis, raising the possibility that flowering plants helped apes evolve into Homo sapiens during the Tertiary period. In the near future, he says, they may also allow complete victory over neurodegenerative diseases…" --ProtoView.com, April 2014