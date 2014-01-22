Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123983732, 9780123983831

Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

1st Edition

Authors: Christophe Wiart
eBook ISBN: 9780123983831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123983732
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd January 2014
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
104.00
88.40
149.95
127.46
160.86
136.73
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.95
127.46
95.00
80.75
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lead Compounds from Medicinal Plants for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases is the second volume in the series, Pharmaceutical Leads from Medicinal Plants. This book includes key pharmacological and chemical evidence to support the selection of promising pre-clinical candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

This important addition to the natural product and drug discovery literature contains the history, synonyms, medicinal uses, phytopharmacology, pre-clinical potential, and rationale for each plant selected. By providing critical evaluation of pharmacological data, mechanisms of action, and structural requirements for the development of future neuroprotective agents, this comprehensive reference is a beneficial resource for industry and academic scientists whose research focuses on neurodegenerative drug discovery and development.

Key Features

  • Incorporates compelling biological activity data and preclinical structure-activity relationships to help you choose promising lead molecules for further research
  • Includes primary source references to the most recent natural product discoveries in the field of neuroprotection in order to promote new drug discovery in this area
  • Contains detailed discussions of important neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease
  • Each plant section includes a critical evaluation of pharmacological, chemical, and toxicological evidence to support the use of the compound in drug discovery research in neurodegeneration

Readership

Pharmaceutical scientists and neuroscientists involved in Central Nervous System drug discovery in both industry and academic settings

Table of Contents

Foreword 1 by Atta-ur-Rahman

Foreword 2 by Derek J. McPhee

Foreword 3 by Cornelis J. Van der Schyf

Preface

About the Author

Chapter 1. Alkaloids

Introduction

Topic 1.1 Amide, Piperine, and Pyridine Alkaloids

Topic 1.2 Indole Alkaloids

Topic 1.3 Isoquinoline Alkaloids

Topic 1.4 Terpene Alkaloids

Chapter 2. Terpenes

Introduction

Topic 2.1 Monoterpenes

Topic 2.2 Sesquiterpenes

Topic 2.3 Diterpenes

Topic 2.4 Triterpenes

Chapter 3. Phenolics

Introduction

Topic 3.1 Benzopyrones

Topic 3.2 Quinones

Topic 3.3 Lignans

Index of Natural Products

Index of Pharmacological Terms

Index of Plants

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123983831
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123983732

About the Author

Christophe Wiart

Dr. Wiart has been studying the medicinal plants of Southeast Asia for the last 16 years. He has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and lectured and presented on pharmacognosy in international symposia. He is a member and co-editor of the European Journal of Ethnopharmacology and editor of dePharmacog.net. He also has one patent filed for pharmaceutical preparations from rainforest plants. Dr. Wiart is currently a world authority in Asian medicinal plants.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharm.D, Ph.D, Ethnopharmacologist and Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Nottingham, Malaysia Campus

Reviews

"Wiart presents evidence that natural products are not only able to protect neurons and boost their activities, but also to induce neuritogenesis, raising the possibility that flowering plants helped apes evolve into Homo sapiens during the Tertiary period. In the near future, he says, they may also allow complete victory over neurodegenerative diseases…" --ProtoView.com, April 2014

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.