Law Librarianship in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
Best Practices
Description
In the last two decades, advancement in technology has transformed every aspect of librarianship. Law Librarianship in Academic Law Libraries discusses issues and model practices in academic law libraries. This text will help librarians and library school students understand the operation, resources and facilities that are available in the academic law library. It explains the practices and trends that are widely practiced in different parts of the world. This book describes the expectations of an aspiring professional with an interest in specializing in law librarianship; revealing facts pertaining to management and administration which are not necessarily taught in library schools. The first chapter introduces the history of academic law libraries, and defines law librarianship. The remaining chapters are dedicated to different aspects of law librarianship including the importance of emerging technologies and how they are implemented in the academic law libraries setting, finishing with a concluding chapter on global opportunities available for law librarians.
Key Features
- Provides an insight to academic law librarianship practices
- Practical tips on building a career in academic law librarianship
- Describes in detail the education and professional development opportunities for academic law librarianship
- Features customized classification schemes that have been used in academic law libraries
Readership
Library school students, librarians who want to work in academic law libraries and law students who wish to pursue a career in academic law libraries.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures and tables
- About the author
- Acknowledgement
- Prologue
- Introduction
- 1. What is law librarianship?
- Qualifications for law librarians
- Education of law librarians
- Academic law libraries
- Structure of academic law libraries
- History of academic law libraries
- Accreditation & standards for academic law libraries
- Other types of law libraries
- Conclusion
- 2. Users of the academic law library
- Faculty/Professors (Full-time & Adjunct)
- Graduate students (LL.M & Ph.D.)
- Undergraduate students (JD/LL.B)
- Distance education students
- Researchers
- Visiting fellows
- Prospective students
- Alumni
- Members of the public
- Users with disabilities
- Mooting teams
- Law journal editors
- Conclusion
- 3. Collection development/management
- The law library collection
- Materials found in academic law libraries
- Managing academic library collections
- Law library collection development policy
- Selection process
- Selecting electronic resources
- Selection tools
- Acquisitions
- Weeding
- Copyright & licensing
- Inter-library loans
- Resource sharing & cooperative collection
- Managing the foreign, comparative & international law collections (FCIL)
- Conclusion
- 4. Reader services
- Reader services
- Circulation services
- Reference & information services
- Library instruction & teaching
- Creating instructional materials
- Legal citation and legal abbreviation
- Conclusion
- 5. Cataloguing & classification
- Cataloguing
- The Anglo-American cataloguing rules
- Resource description and access (RDA)
- International standard of bibliographic description (ISBD)
- Selected classification schemes used for law materials
- Conclusion
- 6. IT practices in academic law libraries
- How is IT managed in academic law libraries?
- Role of the IT department in academic law libraries
- Integrated library systems (ILS)
- Law library websites
- Social media practices in academic law libraries
- Institutional repositories (IRs)
- Conclusion
- 7. Management & administration in academic law libraries
- Status of the library director
- Role of the law library director/head of law library
- Human resources
- Financial resources
- Physical resources
- Succession planning
- The library committee
- 8. Professional development and networking
- Membership in professional associations and organizations
- Professional associations for law librarians
- Short courses for academic law librarians
- Publishing
- Professional ethics
- Conclusion
- Conclusion
- Appendix I. Examples of law librarianship course descriptions in the master of library science programs in ALA accredited schools in Canada and the United States
- Canada
- LIBR 533: Legal information sources and services – course description
- United States
- Z654: Law librarianship (3 cr.)
- Appendix II. Code of professional ethics
- Code of ethics of the American Library Association
- AALL ethical principles
- Code of professional practice for library and information professionals
- Appendix III. AALL social media policy
- This policy applies to:
- Policy for social media site administrators:
- Guidelines:
- Responsibility for the enforcement of this policy:
- Violation of this policy:
- General statement:
- Social media policies for site administrators
- Appendix IV. Legal publishers & booksellers
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 14th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001790
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001448
About the Author
Yemisi Dina
Yemisi Dina is a law librarian and is currently an Associate Librarian/Head of Public Services at the Osgoode Hall Law School Library, York University, Canada where she has previously served as Acting Chief Law Librarian. Prior to this she worked at the Adeola Odutola Law Library, University of Ibadan and the College of The Bahamas/University of the West Indies LL.B Program where she helped set up the law library. She is an active member of several professional organizations such as the AALL, BIALL, CALL/ACBD and IALL. She has contributed book chapters and articles in professional and refereed publications. Yemisi has been invited to present papers in her area of expertise and research at professional seminars and conferences. She holds a Masters in Public Policy, Administration and Law, Master of Library and Information Science, LL.B among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Librarian/Head of Public Services, Osgoode Hall Law School Library, York University, Canada
Reviews
"...gives an excellent overview of what to expect when embarking on an academic law librarian career...delivers a global perspective which is often missing from other books...would recommend this book to anyone interested in law libraries…" --Against the Grain
"Two features make this book especially worth having in your collection: scope and experiences...Overall, the book is a good introduction to law libraries, and Dina sums up the profession in a very positive way." --Law Library Journal