Law and Economics
2nd Edition
An Introductory Analysis
This second edition takes into account the major developments in economics and jurisprudence that have occurred since the publication of the first edition. A new chapter has been added on anti-discrimination law and such topics as adverse possession, rent control, medical malpractice, product reliability, and defense against criminal prosecution have been reexamined in the light of new theoretical developments and case studies. Environmental law and a careful comparison of alternative methods to control the environment are included.
Lawyers and economists.
434
- 434
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
28th May 1988
- 28th May 1988
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483297255
- 9781483297255
Werner Hirsch
Professor Werner Z. Hirsch has been active in the field of Law and Economics since the early 1970s. Not only has he been active in the theoretical side of the field, but also in the practice of it by participating in the law-making process as an advisor and committee member on numerous occasions. In addition, he has served as an expert witness in a host of court cases, where he has given input on the economic rationale behind the laws. He is currently a professor in the UCLA Department of Economics, where his major interests lie in the fields of Law and Economics, Urban Economics, and Public Finance.
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
@qu:"Of particular interest to planners and government officials in this Second Edition are chapters concerning property law, landlord-tenant and housing laws, zoning laws, environmental law, and discrimination law." @source:--JOURNAL OF PLANNING AND LITERATURE