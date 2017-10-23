Lavin's Radiography for Veterinary Technicians
6th Edition
Description
Make sure you understand and know how to use the very latest diagnostic imaging technology with Lavin’s Radiography for Veterinary Technicians, 6th Edition! All aspects of imaging – including production, positioning, and evaluation of radiographs – are combined into this comprehensive text. All chapters have been thoroughly reviewed, revised, and updated with vivid color equipment photos, positioning drawings, and detailed anatomy drawings. From foundational concepts to the latest in diagnostic imaging, this text is a valuable resource for students, technicians, and veterinarians alike!
Key Features
- More than 1000 full-color photos and updated radiographic images visually demonstrate the relationship between anatomy and positioning.
- UNIQUE! Non-manual restraint techniques including sandbags, tape, rope, sponges, sedation and combinations improve your safety and radiation protection.
- UNIQUE! Comprehensive dental radiography coverage gives you a meaningful background in the dentistry subsection of vet radiography.
- Increased emphasis on digital radiography, including quality factors and post-processing, keeps you up-to-date on the most recent developments in digital technology.
- Broad coverage of radiologic science, physics, imaging and protection provide you with foundations for good technique.
- Objectives, key terms, outlines, chapter introductions and key points help you organize information to ensure you understand what is most important in every chapter.
- Color anatomy art created by an expert medical illustrator help you to recognize and avoid making imaging mistakes.
- Check It Out boxes provide suggestions for practical actions that help better understand content being presented.
- Points to ponder boxes emphasize information critical to performing tasks correctly.
- Key points boxes help you to review critical content presented in the radiographic positioning chapters.
Table of Contents
Part One:
Section 1: The Technical Side of Imaging
1. The Basics of Atoms and Electricity
2. Diagnostic Xray Production
3. Radiation Safety and Protection
Section 2: Film and Digital Imaging
4. Imaging on Film
5. Producing the Image
6. Optimizing the Image
7. Processing the Image on Film
8. Computerized Radiography; Digital Imaging
9. Quality Control, Testing and Artifacts
Section 3: Specialized Imaging
10. Ultrasound
11. Fluoroscopy
12. Computerized Tomography
13. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
14. Nuclear Medicine and Intro to P.E.T.
Part Two:
15. Overview of Positioning
16. Small Animal Abdomen
17. Small Animal Thorax
18. Small Animal Forelimb
19. Small Animal Pelvis and Pelvic Limb
20. Small Animal Vertebral Column
21. Small Animal Skull
22. Dental Imaging and Radiography
23. Small Animal Special Procedures
24. Equine and Large Animal Radiography
25. Avian and Exotic Radiography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323413671
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413855
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413664
About the Author
Marg Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn Foster College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Active Member, Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Association of Veterinary Technician Educators
Lois Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Member Canadian Association of Physicists, President, Xray Imaging Consultants Ltd., Tottenham, Ontario