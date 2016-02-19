Lattice Theory presents an elementary account of a significant branch of contemporary mathematics concerning lattice theory. This book discusses the unusual features, which include the presentation and exploitation of partitions of a finite set. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concept of several topics, including sets in general, the relations and operations, the relation of equivalence, and the relation of congruence. This text then defines the relation of partial order and then partially ordered sets, including chains. Other chapters examine the properties of meet and join and explain dimensional considerations. This book discusses as well certain relations between individual elements of a lattice, between subsets of a lattice, and between lattices themselves. The final chapter deals with distributive lattices and explores the complements in distributive lattices. This book is a valuable resource for college and university students of mathematics, logic, and such technologies as communications engineering.