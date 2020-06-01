Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198438

Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering , Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Harry van den Akker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128198438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents

1. LB Simulations of homogeneous and heterogeneous chemical reactions
Hamed Moqtaderi
2. LBM for 3D Chemical Reactors
Giacomo Falcucci
3. LBM Simulations of PEM fuel cells
Gholam Reza Molaeimanesh
4. LBM for separation processes
Aniruddha Majumder
5. LBM for two-phase flow (bio)reactors
Johannes Khinast

Description

Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering, Volume 56 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of chemical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128198438

About the Serial Volume Editors

Harry van den Akker Serial Volume Editor

Harry Van den Akker is at University of Limerick, Ireland

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Limerick, Ireland

