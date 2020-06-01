Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering , Volume 56
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Harry van den Akker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128198438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents
1. LB Simulations of homogeneous and heterogeneous chemical reactions
Hamed Moqtaderi
2. LBM for 3D Chemical Reactors
Giacomo Falcucci
3. LBM Simulations of PEM fuel cells
Gholam Reza Molaeimanesh
4. LBM for separation processes
Aniruddha Majumder
5. LBM for two-phase flow (bio)reactors
Johannes Khinast
Description
Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering, Volume 56 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Lattice Boltzmann Modeling for Chemical Engineering
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of chemical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128198438
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Harry van den Akker Serial Volume Editor
Harry Van den Akker is at University of Limerick, Ireland
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Limerick, Ireland
