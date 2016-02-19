Late Seventeenth Century Scientists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133591, 9781483153582

Late Seventeenth Century Scientists

1st Edition

A Volume in The Commonwealth and International Library: Liberal Studies Division

Editors: Donald Hutchings
eBook ISBN: 9781483153582
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 196
Description

Late Seventeenth Century Scientists provides information on the lives and scientific works of scientists who were active in the latter half of the 17th century. This book discusses the outstanding achievements of physical science in the 17th century. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the Robert Boyle's greatest contribution to scientific understanding when he pioneered physical methods and insisted that a substance should be regarded as an element until it can be further resolved into simpler substances. This text then examines the scientific works of Marcello Malpighi wherein he concludes in his treatise on the liver that bile is secreted in the gall-bladder itself and not in the liver. Other chapters consider the contributions of various scientists, including Christopher Wren, Christiaan Huygens, and Robert Hooke. The final chapter deals with Isaac Newton's ideas of mass and force. This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Robert Boyle, 1627-1691

2. Marcello Malpighi, 1628-1694

3. Christopher Wren, 1632-1723

4. Christian Huygens, 1629-1695

5. Robert Hooke, 1635-1703

6. Isaac Newton, 1642-1727


