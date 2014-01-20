Laser Spectroscopy for Sensing
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Techniques and Applications
Table of Contents
Introduction
Dedication
Part I: Fundamentals of laser spectroscopy for sensing
1. Fundamentals of optical spectroscopy
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Radiative processes and spectral broadening mechanisms
1.3 Atomic spectroscopy
1.4 Molecular spectroscopy
1.5 Conclusion
1.6 Acknowledgments
1.7 References
2. Lasers used for spectroscopy: fundamentals of spectral and temporal control
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Laser basics
2.3 Emission linewidth and emission cross-section
2.4 Cavity conditions
2.5 Spectral and temporal control
2.6 References
3. Fundamentals of spectral detection
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Selectivity requirements for sensing applications
3.3 Approaches to improve sensitivity
3.4 System stability and signal averaging
3.5 Conclusion
3.6 References
4. Using databases for data analysis in laser spectroscopy
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Definition of a database
4.3 Atomic spectroscopy databases on the Internet
4.4 Building your own database
4.5 Putting your database online
4.6 Conclusion
4.7 Disclaimer
4.8 References
5. Multivariate analysis, chemometrics, and machine learning in laser spectroscopy
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Preliminary notes: terminology and use of data
5.3 Feature extraction and data pre-processing
5.4 Data analysis and algorithm development: extracting information from data
5.5 Performance evaluation
5.6 Conclusion
5.7 Future trends
5.8 Sources of further information and advice
5.9 Acknowledgments
5.10 References
Part II: Laser spectroscopy techniques
6. Cavity-based absorption spectroscopy techniques
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Enhancement of sensitivity in absorption spectroscopy
6.3 Gas-phase cavity-ringdown spectroscopy (CRDS) and related methods
6.4 Other forms of gas-phase CRDS and related cavity-based techniques
6.5 Scope of cavity-based spectroscopy: progress and prospects
6.6 Conclusion
6.7 References
7. Photo-acoustic spectroscopy
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fundamental sensitivity limitations
7 3 General considerations for photo-acoustic spectroscopy (PAS) based sensing
7.4 Practical design of photo-acoustic detectors: gas phase
7.5 Impact of energy transfer processes
7.6 Conclusion
7. 7 References
7.8 Appendix: abbreviations
8. Laser-induced fluorescence spectroscopy (LIF)
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lasers and coherence
8.3 Spectral resolution
8.4 Temporal resolution
8.5 Laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) imaging and spatial resolution
8.6 LIF sensitivity
8.7 Conclusion and future trends
8.8 Sources of further information and advice
8.9 references
9. Laser-induced phosphorescence spectroscopy: development and application of thermographic phosphors (TP) for thermometry in combustion environments
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Thermometry methods using thermographic phosphors (TP)
9.3 Applications of TP
9.4 Conclusion and future trends
9.5 Acknowledgements
9.6 References
10. Lidar (light detection and ranging)
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Atmospheric spectroscopy and attenuation properties
10.3 Lidar equation and remote sensing sensitivity
10.4 Different lidar types
10.5 Lidar remote sensing examples
10.6 Conclusion and future trends
10.7 References
11. Photothermal spectroscopy
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Principles of photothermal spectroscopy
11.3 Methods of photothermal spectroscopy
11.4 Flow photothermal detectors
11.5 Photothermal spectroscopy in applied chemistry
11.6 Photothermal spectroscopy of solids and interfaces
11.7 Biophotothermal spectroscopy
11.8 Conclusion and future trends
11.9 References
12. Terahertz (THz) spectroscopy
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction: the historical ‘terahertz gap’
12.2 Terahertz (THz) systems based on ultrafast lasers
12.3 Terahertz sources and detectors
12.4 Applications of terahertz spectroscopy
12.5 Other terahertz applications
12.6 Conclusion and sources of further information
12.7 Acknowledgments
12.8 References
Part III: Applications of laser spectroscopy and sensing
13. Laser spectroscopy for the detection of chemical, biological and explosive threats
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS)
13.3 Fluorescence
13.4 Raman
13.5 Conclusion
13.6 References
14. Laser spectroscopy for medical applications
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction to spectroscopy
14.2 Energy levels in atoms, molecules and solid-state materials
14.3 Radiation processes
14.4 Absorption and emission spectra
14.5 Interplay between absorption and scattering in turbid media
14.6 Absorption and scattering spectroscopy of tissue
14.7 Fluorescence spectroscopy
14.8 Raman spectroscopy
14.9 Gas in scattering media absorption spectroscopy (GASMAS)
14.10 Conclusion and future trends
14.11 Acknowledgments
14. 12 References
15. Applications of laser spectroscopy in forensic science
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Research applications of laser techniques: laser-induced fluorescence (LIF)
15.3 Research applications of laser techniques: laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS)
15.4 Research applications of laser techniques: Raman
15.5 Conclusion
15.6 References
16. Application of laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy to the analysis of secondary materials in industrial production
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analysis of industrial materials
16.3 LIBS of secondary materials in industrial production
16.4 Conclusion and future trends
16.5 Acknowledgments
16.6 References
17. Applications of laser spectroscopy in nuclear research and industry
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Interest of laser spectroscopy for sensing in nuclear research and industry
17.3 Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) for in situ analysis and material identification
17.4 Cavity ringdown spectroscopy for ultratrace analysis in gaseous samples
17.5 Time-resolved laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) for analysis and speciation of actinides
17.6 Conclusion and future trends
17.7 References
Index
Description
Laser spectroscopy is a valuable tool for sensing and chemical analysis. Developments in lasers, detectors and mathematical analytical tools have led to improvements in the sensitivity and selectivity of spectroscopic techniques and extended their fields of application. Laser Spectroscopy for Sensing examines these advances and how laser spectroscopy can be used in a diverse range of industrial, medical, and environmental applications.
Part one reviews basic concepts of atomic and molecular processes and presents the fundamentals of laser technology for controlling the spectral and temporal aspects of laser excitation. In addition, it explains the selectivity, sensitivity, and stability of the measurements, the construction of databases, and the automation of data analysis by machine learning. Part two explores laser spectroscopy techniques, including cavity-based absorption spectroscopy and the use of photo-acoustic spectroscopy to acquire absorption spectra of gases and condensed media. These chapters discuss imaging methods using laser-induced fluorescence and phosphorescence spectroscopies before focusing on light detection and ranging, photothermal spectroscopy and terahertz spectroscopy. Part three covers a variety of applications of these techniques, particularly the detection of chemical, biological, and explosive threats, as well as their use in medicine and forensic science. Finally, the book examines spectroscopic analysis of industrial materials and their applications in nuclear research and industry.
The text provides readers with a broad overview of the techniques and applications of laser spectroscopy for sensing. It is of great interest to laser scientists and engineers, as well as professionals using lasers for medical applications, environmental applications, military applications, and material processing.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals of laser technology for controlling the spectral and temporal aspects of laser excitation
- Explores laser spectroscopy techniques, including cavity-based absorption spectroscopy and the use of photo-acoustic spectroscopy to acquire absorption spectra of gases and condensed media
- Considers spectroscopic analysis of industrial materials and their applications in nuclear research and industry
Readership
Laser scientists and engineers; Professionals using lasers for medical applications, environmental applications, military applications, and material processing; Defense contractors; Federally funded research and development centers and universities who are interested in developing laser based sensing technologies for chemical, biological, and explosive threats; Scientists and researchers in the field of laser sensing including laser spectroscopy, laser development, optical and hypersectral detection of environmental species, and applications of laser sensors for industrial and process control
"...very useful knowledge for the researcher who needs to use optical sensing methods in their work. Laser scientists and engineers...will also find this book very informative..." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine,November-December 2014
About the Editors
Matthieu Baudelet Editor
Dr. Baudelet is currently the Senior Research Scientist for the Townes Laser Institute at the University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL). His panel covers the fundamentals of laser-induced plasmas, the application of laser spectroscopies such as LIBS, Fluorescence, Raman, FTIR, as fundamental diagnostics as well as sensing techniques for defense, industrial, environmental, biomedical applications and the study of propagation of ultrashort laser pulses for sensing purposes at distances up to the kilometer range. As Assistant Professor of Chemistry in the National Center for Forensic Science at the University of Central Florida, his research focuses on the application of laser-based spectroscopy for forensic analysis: atomic spectroscopy with laser ablation techniques (LIBS and LA-ICP-MS) as well as molecular with Raman spectroscopy. A large part of his research focuses also on the quantification of interferences in spectroscopic signals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Florida, USA