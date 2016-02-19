Please note this is a short discount publication.

Up until now, information on Japanese research efforts in the field of laser material processing has been difficult to collate - LASER PROCESSING OF MATERIALS IN JAPAN provides all this information in one exhaustive reference work.

The report describes the various Japanese techniques for the creation of advanced materials by using laser-technology, and details the laser generation equipment being developed in Japan. Also provided are the names and addresses of principal Japanese workers in a variety of laser-processing fields, together with lists of the main Japanese research initiatives.