Laser Materials Processing, Volume 3

Laser Materials Processing aims to introduce lasers and laser systems to the newcomers to laser terminology and to provide enough background material on lasers to reduce one's hesitation to employ these devices. The book covers the use of lasers in materials processing, including its application in cutting and welding, as well as the principles behind them; laser heat treatment; rapid solidification laser processing at high power density; shaping of materials using lasers; and laser processing of semiconductors. The selection also covers considerations in laser manufacturing and a survey in laser applications. The text is recommended for both experienced laser users, engineers, or scientists yet unfamiliar with the subject. The book is also recommended for those who wish to know about the importance of lasers in the field of materials processing, as the bulk of the book is devoted to the discussions of some of the most important materials processing activities in use or under development.