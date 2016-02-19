Laser Materials Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444863966, 9780444601322

Laser Materials Processing, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Bass
eBook ISBN: 9780444601322
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction to the series

Preface to volume

Advisory board

Contents

1. Lasers for laser materials processing

2. Laser cutting

3. Laser welding

4. Laser heat treatment

5. Rapid solidification laser processing at high power density

6. Shaping materials with lasers

7. Laser processing of semiconductors

8. Nd.YAG laser applications survey

9. Considerations for lasers in manufacturing

Subject index


Description

Laser Materials Processing aims to introduce lasers and laser systems to the newcomers to laser terminology and to provide enough background material on lasers to reduce one's hesitation to employ these devices. The book covers the use of lasers in materials processing, including its application in cutting and welding, as well as the principles behind them; laser heat treatment; rapid solidification laser processing at high power density; shaping of materials using lasers; and laser processing of semiconductors. The selection also covers considerations in laser manufacturing and a survey in laser applications. The text is recommended for both experienced laser users, engineers, or scientists yet unfamiliar with the subject. The book is also recommended for those who wish to know about the importance of lasers in the field of materials processing, as the bulk of the book is devoted to the discussions of some of the most important materials processing activities in use or under development.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444601322

