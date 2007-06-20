Laser Manipulation of Cells and Tissues, Volume 82
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A History of Laser Scissors (Microbeams).
Selected Applications of Laser Scissors and Tweezers and New Applications in Heart Research.
Mechanisms of Laser Cellular Microsurgery.
Cellular and Colloidal Separation using Optical Forces.
Laser Microsurgery in the GFP Era – A Cell Biologist’s Perspective.
Investigating Relaxation Processes in Cells and Developing Organisms: From Cell Ablation to Cytoskeleton Nanosurgery.
Fs-Laser Scissors for Photobleaching, Ablation in Fixed Samples and Living Cells and Studies of Cell Mechanics.
Cellular Laserfection.
Chromophore-Assisted Laser Inactivation (CALI).
Laser Surgery and Optical Trapping in a Laser Scanning Microscope.
Investigation of Laser Microdissected-Inclusion Bodies.
In situ Analysis of DNA Damage Response and Repair Using Laser Microirradiation.
Laser Effects in the Manipulation of Human Eggs and Embryos for In Vitro Fertilization.
Laser Microdissection-Based Analysis of Plant Sex Chromosomes.
Rapid Sampling for Single-Cell Analysis by Capillary Electrophoresis. Physics of Optical Tweezers. Laser Tweezers in the Study of Mechanobiology in Live Cells. Optical Micromanipulation Methods for Controlled Rotation, Transportation and Microinjection of Biological Objects. Optical Torque on Microscopic Objects. Automated Motile Cell Capture and Analysis with Optical Traps. Principles of Laser Microdissection and Catapulting of Histologic Specimens and Live Cells. Non-contact Laser Microdissection and Catapulting for Pure Sample Capture. Laser Capture Microdissection and Laser Pressure Catapulting as Tools to Study Gene Expression in Individual Cells of a Complex Tissue. Laser Capture Microdissection in Comparative Proteomics Analysis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Laser-based Measurements in Cell Biology. Appendix: Practical Aspects of Working with Laser Microbeams and Optical Tweezers.
The use of laser-based manipulation tools has literally exploded on the cell biology and molecular pathology scene, resulting in as many different laser micromanipulation systems as there are people using them. Laser Manipulation of Cells and Tissues ties all these systems and studies together, describing all of the different kinds of research and practical/analytical applications of laser manipulation. It also provides the reader with the basic information needed to actually build one’s own laser micro-manipulation system. The combination of imaging and molecular probe technology with laser micromanipulation greatly extends the use of this technology in molecular, cellular, developmental and patho-biology/medicine. This book should be valuable to scientists, clinicians, and students in the fields of cell and developmental biology, cell physiology, cancer biology, pathology, and stem cell biology.
- Devotes four chapters to laser catapulting and capture of DNA and other cellular material for biochemical analysis - a major use of this technology that has been adapted for molecular pathology both in clinical medicine and research
- Discusses the theory of laser tweezers (optical tweezers) and its application to novel problems in biology
- Covers topics on optoporation (getting things into cells), uncaging of molecules, and the ability to collect and analyze nanomolar amounts of cell material by an array of biochemical/physical tools of particular interest to cell biologists and drug discovery researchers
Cell biologists, pathologists, developmental biologists, stem cell researchers, bioengineering faculty and students, genomics and proteomics Researchers, and microscopists.
- 792
- English
- © Academic Press 2007
- 20th June 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080919515
- 9780123706485
Michael Berns Editor
Beckman Laser Institute and Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California, Irvine and Department of Bioengineering, University of California, San Diego, USA
Karl Greulich Editor
Leibniz Institute for Age Research, Jena, Germany