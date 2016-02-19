Laser Manipulation of Atoms and Ions, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Beams of atoms and molecules (N.F. Ramsey). Momentum exchange between matter and light (S. Stenholm). Quantum effects in atomic optics (D.F. Walls). New laser cooling mechanisms (C. Cohen-Tannoudji). Laser cooling configurations (G. Nienhuis). Velocity-selective coherent population trapping in one and two dimensions (E. Arimondo). Coupled-pendulum model of the forces on three-level atoms (M. Prentiss et al.). Laser cooling and manipulation of atoms and selected applications (S. Chu). Laser cooling and trapping of neutral atoms (W.D. Phillips). Search for motional quantization of laser-cooled atoms (R. Gupta, S. Padua, T. Bergeman, H. Metcalf). The low (temperature) road toward Bose-Einstein condensation in optically and magnetically trapped cesium atoms (Ch. Monroe, E. Cornell, C. Wieman). Manipulation of atoms by laser light (W. Ertmer). Laser manipulation of helium: the limits of the semi-classical description (A. Aspect et al.). Light manipulation of atoms (V.I. Balykin). Atom traps and atom optics (D.E. Pritchard, W. Ketterle). Electromagnetic traps for charged and neutral particles (W. Paul). Laser cooling of trapped ions (W.M. Itano, J.C. Bergquist, J.J. Bollinger, D.J. Wineland). High-resolution atomic spectroscopy of laser-cooled ions (D.J. Wineland et al.). Recent experiments on trapped ions at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (D.J. Wineland et al.). Single-atom experiments and the test of fundamental quantum physics (H. Walther). Cooling elementary particles (G. Gabrielse). The quantum mechanics of trapped wave packets (R.J. Glauber). Laser cooling of stored beams in ASTRID (J.S. Hangst et al.). An introduction to phase-stable optical sources (J.L. Hall, Miao Zhu). Laser cooling below the Doppler limit in a magneto-optical trap (C.J. Foot). Application of laser cooling to the time and frequency metrology (F. Strumia, N. Beverini). Theory of ultracold atomic collisions (P.S. Julienne).
The recent fascinating progress on laser cooling is the result of the close connection between theoretical work and the rapid technological advances in laser sources, particularly in the field of powerful semiconductor and solid-state lasers operating over a wide range of optical and near-infrared frequencies. The very close international and personal collaboration amongst the researchers resulting in a direct link between experimental data and theoretical calculations which characterize work in this field, have been important factors in the rapid comprehension of the subtle and beautiful phenomena involved in laser manipulation.
This Enrico Fermi school is the first formal school fully devoted to this topic. The theoretical part of the book includes contributions on the framework for the study of the photon momentum exchanges in the absence of relaxation, recent mechanisms of laser cooling, an analysis of the cooling forces, analysis of atomic and molecular beams, cooling through coherent population trapping and the relation between laser cooling and quantum nondemolition measurements. The experimental section deals with topics such as, an analysis of atomic and molecular beams, methods and applications of laser cooling, advances in laser cooling and the new exciting field of atomic interferometry.
All students and researchers working in this field will welcome this excellent review of research and progress in laser cooling, so strongly linked to the fundamental understanding of physics.
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
