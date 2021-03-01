Laser annealing is a materials fabrication tool that allows users to focus heating with nanometer resolution and locally modify materials properties for nanoscale materials.

Laser Annealing Processes in Semiconductor Technology synthesizes the scientific and technological advances of laser annealing processes for current and emerging nanotechnologies. The book provides an overview of the laser-matter interactions of materials, the recent advances in modelling of laser-related phenomena, and then the bulk of the book focuses on current and emerging (beyond-CMOS) applications of laser annealing processes.

Applications reviewed include laser annealing of CMOS, group IV semiconductors, superconducting materials, photonic materials, 2D materials.

Laser Annealing Processes in Semiconductor Technology is suitable for post-graduate students, new entrants, and experienced researchers in academia and research and development in the disciplines of materials science, physics, and engineering.