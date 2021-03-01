Laser Annealing Processes in Semiconductor Technology
1st Edition
Theory, Modeling and Applications in Nanoelectronics
Table of Contents
PART I GENERAL ASPECTS
1. Historical perspective on laser-related developments
2. Laser-matter interactions (including ultra-fast)
3. Atomistic modeling of laser-related phenomena
PART II "MAINSTREAM" NANOELECTRONICS APPLICATIONS
4. Laser annealing applications in CMOS technology
5. Materials Science issues related to the fabrication of highly doped junctions by laser annealing of group IV semiconductors
6. Continuum modeling and TCAD simulations of laser-related phenomena in CMOS applications
PART III "BEYOND CMOS" APPLICATIONS
7. Laser fabricated superconductive Si and related applications
8. Optical hyperdoping
9. Laser Engineering of Graphene and Related Materials
Description
Laser annealing is a materials fabrication tool that allows users to focus heating with nanometer resolution and locally modify materials properties for nanoscale materials.
Laser Annealing Processes in Semiconductor Technology synthesizes the scientific and technological advances of laser annealing processes for current and emerging nanotechnologies. The book provides an overview of the laser-matter interactions of materials, the recent advances in modelling of laser-related phenomena, and then the bulk of the book focuses on current and emerging (beyond-CMOS) applications of laser annealing processes.
Applications reviewed include laser annealing of CMOS, group IV semiconductors, superconducting materials, photonic materials, 2D materials.
Laser Annealing Processes in Semiconductor Technology is suitable for post-graduate students, new entrants, and experienced researchers in academia and research and development in the disciplines of materials science, physics, and engineering.
Key Features
- Introduces the fundamentals of laser materials and device fabrication methods including laser-matter interactions and laser-related phenomena
- Addresses the advances in physical modelling and predictive simulations of laser annealing processes such as atomistic modelling and TCAD simulations
- Reviews current and emerging applications of laser annealing processes: CMOS technology, group IV semiconductors
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202555
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fuccio Cristiano
Fuccio Cristiano received his Ph.D. degree from the University of Surrey, U.K., in 1998. From 1998 to 2000, he worked in the CEMES/CNRS laboratory of Toulouse, France. In 2000, he joined the LAAS/CNRS laboratory of Toulouse, where he has managed the research team “Materials and Processes for Nanoelectronics” from 2012 to 2016. His research interests concern the investigation of advanced doping techniques in semiconductors (with special focus on ultra-rapid thermal processes) and the impact of process-related defects on dopant activation anomalies. He has authored or coauthored about 130 papers in scientific journals and has given several invited presentations on Ion beam induced defects in silicon.
Affiliations and Expertise
LAAS-CNRS Toulouse, France
Antonino La Magna
Antonino La Magna received his master’s in physics (cum laude) and his Ph.D. in Physics at the University of Catania in1992 and 1996, respectively. Since 1999, he has been a member of the permanent staff at the Institute for the Microelectronics and Microsystems of the Italian National Council of Research (CNR-IMM), where he is responsible of the computational team and resources (1999-Today). Currently, he also leads the research group on advanced processes (2010-Today). He is and has been coordinator and responsible for the CNR-IMM of several international projects and contract research on behalf of industry. He has authored over more than 270 publications in international journals in the fields of theoretical solid state physics, technological processes and process and device simulations, and he is a frequently invited speaker at international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), Italy
