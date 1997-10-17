Laser Ablation and Desorption, Volume 30
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.C. Miller, Introduction to Laser Desorption and Ablation. R.F. Haglund, Mechanisms of Laser Ablation. J.T. Dickinson, Low Fluence Laser Desorption and Plume Formation from Wide Bandgap Crystalline Materials.C. Grigoropoulos, Lasers, Optics, and Thermal Considerations in Ablation Experiments. R. Kelly, Gas Dynamics and the Characterization of Ablation Plumes. S. Schleberger, S. Speller, and W. Heiland, Surface Characterization. Z. Ball and R. Sauerbrey, Surface Modification with Lasers. R.E. Russo, Chemical Analysis by Laser Ablation. J.A. Carroll and R.C. Beavis, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption and Ionization. G. Edwards, Physical Mechanisms Governing the Ablationof Biological Tissue. D.H. Lowndes, Growth and Doping of Compound Semiconductor Films by Pulsed Laser Ablation. M. Reichling, Laser Ablation in Optical Components and Thin Films. R.F. Haglund, Industrial Applications of Laser Ablation. Subject Index.
Description
This volume introduces the subject of laser ablation and desorption to scientists and engineers. It covers fundamental experimental and theoretical tools, models, and techniques, and introduces the most important applications. Clearly written and organized in a straightforward manner, Laser Ablation and Desorption lead the reader straight through the fundamentals of laser-surface interactions. Each chapter is self-contained and includes references to other chapters as necessary, so that readers may begin with the topic of greatest interest and follow the references to other aspects of the subject contained within the book.
Key Features
Provides up-to-date information about one of the most active fields in physics today
Written and edited by major figures in the field of laser ablation and desorption
Represents the most comprehensive treatment of the state-of-the-art available
Readership
Libraries, researchers, and graduate students in the field of laser applications and manufacturing, laser/surface interaction, and medical applications using lasers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 647
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 17th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860206
