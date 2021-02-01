Larsen's Human Embryology
6th Edition
Description
Offering a well-organized, straightforward approach to a highly complex subject, Larsen’s Human Embryology, 6th Edition, provides easy-to-read, comprehensive coverage of human embryonic development for today’s students. It integrates anatomy and histology with cellular and molecular mechanisms, focusing on both normal development and congenital anomalies. Highly illustrated with superb drawings and photographs, it features a strong clinical focus based on the most up-to-date scientific discoveries and understanding.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Gametogenesis, Fertilization, and First Week
Chapter 2 Second Week: Becoming Bilaminar and Fully Implanting
Chapter 3 Third Week: Becoming Trilaminar and Establishing Body Axes
Chapter 4 Fourth Week: Forming the Embryo
Chapter 5 Principles and Mechanisms of Morphogenesis and Dysmorphogenesis
Chapter 6 Fetal Development and the Fetus as a Patient
Chapter 7 Development of the Skin and Its Derivatives
Chapter 8 Development of the Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 9 Development of the Central Nervous System
Chapter 10 Development of the Peripheral Nervous System
Chapter 11 Development of the Respiratory System and Body Cavities
Chapter 12 Development of the Heart
Chapter 13 Development of the Vasculature
Chapter 14 Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 15 Development of the Urinary System
Chapter 16 Development of the Reproductive System
Chapter 17 Development of the Pharyngeal Apparatus and Face
Chapter 18 Development of the Ears
Chapter 19 Development of the Eyes
Chapter 20 Development of the Limbs
Figure Credits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323696043
About the Authors
Gary Schoenwolf
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Steven Bleyl
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Philip Brauer
Affiliations and Expertise
Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska
Philippa Francis-West
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London Dental Institute, London, United Kingdom
