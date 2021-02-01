Larsen's Human Embryology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323696043

Larsen's Human Embryology

6th Edition

Authors: Gary Schoenwolf Steven Bleyl Philip Brauer Philippa Francis-West
Paperback ISBN: 9780323696043
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 608
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offering a well-organized, straightforward approach to a highly complex subject, Larsen’s Human Embryology, 6th Edition, provides easy-to-read, comprehensive coverage of human embryonic development for today’s students. It integrates anatomy and histology with cellular and molecular mechanisms, focusing on both normal development and congenital anomalies. Highly illustrated with superb drawings and photographs, it features a strong clinical focus based on the most up-to-date scientific discoveries and understanding.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1 Gametogenesis, Fertilization, and First Week

Chapter 2 Second Week: Becoming Bilaminar and Fully Implanting

Chapter 3 Third Week: Becoming Trilaminar and Establishing Body Axes

Chapter 4 Fourth Week: Forming the Embryo

Chapter 5 Principles and Mechanisms of Morphogenesis and Dysmorphogenesis

Chapter 6 Fetal Development and the Fetus as a Patient

Chapter 7 Development of the Skin and Its Derivatives

Chapter 8 Development of the Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 9 Development of the Central Nervous System

Chapter 10 Development of the Peripheral Nervous System

Chapter 11 Development of the Respiratory System and Body Cavities

Chapter 12 Development of the Heart

Chapter 13 Development of the Vasculature

Chapter 14 Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 15 Development of the Urinary System

Chapter 16 Development of the Reproductive System

Chapter 17 Development of the Pharyngeal Apparatus and Face

Chapter 18 Development of the Ears

Chapter 19 Development of the Eyes

Chapter 20 Development of the Limbs

Figure Credits

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323696043

About the Authors

Gary Schoenwolf

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Steven Bleyl

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Philip Brauer

Affiliations and Expertise

Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska

Philippa Francis-West

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London Dental Institute, London, United Kingdom

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.