Large-Scale Wind Power Grid Integration
1st Edition
Technological and Regulatory Issues
Description
Large Scale Wind Power Grid Integration: Technological and Regulatory Issues presents engineers with detailed solutions on the challenges of integrating and transmitting electricity generated from high power wind installations, covering all of the standard engineering issues associated with high power wind generation. The book includes detailed case studies from eight wind power bases in China, providing important insights for engineers in countries that are seeking to develop large-scale wind power farms. Also discussed is the emergence of 10 GW-level wind power bases that are now operational in China and those that are planned for offshore construction in Europe, the U.S., and other places in the world.
China’s leadership in Large-scale wind power bases with capacities over 1 GW (which already account for approximately 70%-80% of the total installed capacity in China) means that globally, engineers who are challenged with developing large-scale wind power installations can gain access to the experiences of Chinese engineers in this important technology.
Key Features
- Presents the first book to extensively introduce the technique of 10-GW wind power base
- Discusses the technology of large-scale wind power delivery and consumption, including the analysis, simulation and calculation of wind power delivery capacity, system stabilization and control, wind power prediction and forecasting, peak load and frequency regulation of power generation
- Introduces the background policy related to large-scale wind power delivery and the consumption plan, investigation of the present wind power policies around the world and the executive plan for the Jiuquan 10-GW wind power base
Readership
Power and electrical engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part 1. Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission and Accommodation Technology
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Overview of Wind Power Development
- 1.2. Characteristics of Large-scale Wind Power Development
- 1.3. Challenges of Large-scale Wind Power Development
- Chapter 2. Analysis of Wind Power Characteristics
- 2.1. Basic Attributes of Wind Power
- 2.2. Fluctuation and Randomness of Wind Power Generation
- 2.3. Correlation and Complementarity of Wind Power Generation
- 2.4. Upstream and Downstream Effect of Wind Power Generation
- Chapter 3. Simulation Calculations for Wind Power Transmission Capability
- 3.1. Technical Specifications on Integration Operation of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs)
- 3.2. Mathematical Model of WTGs and Wind Farms
- 3.3. Security and Stability Analysis on Wind Power Integration of Simple Systems
- 3.4. Security and Stability Analysis on Integration of Jiuquan Wind Power Base, Gansu, 2010
- 3.5. Analysis on Reactive Voltage Characteristics with Consideration to Internal Electrical Wiring of Wind Farms
- 3.6. Evaluation Software for Wind Power Accommodation Capability
- Chapter 4. System Stability and Control Technologies after Large-Scale Wind Power Integration
- 4.1. Impact of Large-Scale Wind Power Integration on Grid Protection
- 4.2. Impact of Large-Scale Wind Power Integration on Stability of Power System
- 4.3. Impact of Large-Scale WTG Disintegrations on Grid Stability and Prevention and Control Measures
- 4.4. FACTS-Based Automatic Voltage Control of Hexi Transmission Channel
- 4.5. Power Dispatch Technology after Large-Scale WTG Integration
- Chapter 5. Prediction and Forecast of Wind Power
- 5.1. Introduction to Prediction and Forecast of Wind Power
- 5.2. Study of Wind Power Prediction Models
- 5.3. Building of Short-Term Prediction Models for Wind Farms
- 5.4. Extra-Short-Term Wind Power Prediction and Forecast
- Chapter 6. Wind Power Peak-Valley Regulation and Frequency Control Technology
- 6.1. Peak-Valley Regulation and Frequency Control Measures Adopted by Large-Scale Wind Power Bases
- 6.2. Thermal Power Generator System In-depth and Rapid Peak-Valley Regulation Technology
- 6.3. Energy Storage Technologies
- 6.4. Demand Response
- Part 2. Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission and Accommodation Policy Research
- Chapter 7. Analysis and Demonstration of Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission and Accommodation Plan
- 7.1. Approaches for Large-Scale Wind Power Accommodation
- 7.2. Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission Scale and Mode
- 7.3. Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission Market and Cost
- Chapter 8. Present Situation and Problems of Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission and Accommodation Policy
- 8.1. International Policy and Experience
- 8.2. Supporting Policies and Implementation in China
- 8.3. Domestic Supporting Policy Demand
- Chapter 9. Proposal on Large-Scale Wind Power Transmission and Accommodation Supporting Policy
- 9.1. Establish Renewable Portfolio Standard
- 9.2. Improve Wind Power Construction Administration System and Policy
- 9.3. Improve Power System Dispatching Administration and Policy
- 9.4. Reasonably Guide Local High Energy Power Load
- 9.5. Encourage Green Electricity Consumption
- Chapter 10. Plan for Applying Supporting Policy in Gansu Jiuquan Wind Power Base
- 10.1. Improve Ancillary Service System Focusing on Peak-Valley Regulation
- 10.2. Tap Internal Consumption Potentials
- 10.3. Optimize Power Source Structure and Layout
- 10.4. Synchronously Promote Power Grid Transmission Channel Construction in Gansu and Northwest China
- 10.5. Implement Wind Power Transprovincial and Transregional Transmission and Market Accommodation Approaches and Security Mechanisms
- 10.6. Improve Wind Power Long-Distance Transmission and Accommodation Price Policy
- Chapter 11. Development and Prospect
- 11.1. Large-Scale Wind Power Bases Lead the Future Wind Power Development
- 11.2. Study and Improve Relevant Supporting Policies
- 11.3. Important Research Subjects on Future New Energy
- Appendix A. China's 10GW Wind Power Base Planning
- Appendix B. Statistics of China's and World Wind Power Data
- Appendix C. Domestic and Foreign Wind Power Technology Standards
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036297
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498958
About the Author
Ningbo Wang
Ningbo Wang is one of the leading researchers in the State Grid in large-scale new energy cluster control, new energy grid-connected technology, dispatching and operating control and power system planning. He is also the academic leader of Large-scale New Energy Cluster Control S&T Research Team of the State Grid, and the Vice Chairman of Equipment Standardization Technical Committee of Gansu Province.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Gansu Electric Power Corporation and Wind Power Engineering and Technology Center, Gansu Province, China
Chongqing Kang
Chongqing Kang works as the director of the National Exmplary Center of Faculty Teaching development in Tsinghua University. He is an IET Fellow, Senior Member of IEEE and the Senior Member of Chinese Society of Electrical Engineering. He worked as the PI on 12 projects funded by Tsinghua University and 31 industrial projects and has received the first prize for Progress in S&T of the State Grid.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Exemplary Center of Faculty Teaching Development, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Dongming Ren
Received a Post doctor degree from the Department of Resources and Environment Science of Beijing Normal University, Dongming is now the director of the Director and the Associate Professor of the Center for Renewable Energy Development, Energy Research Institute, National Development and Reform Commission.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Renewable Energy Development, Energy Research Institute, National Development and Reform Commission, Beijing, China