Large-Scale Ecology: Model Systems to Global Perspectives, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: Large Spatial Scale Ecology
- Chapter One: The Unique Contribution of Rothamsted to Ecological Research at Large Temporal Scales
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Long-Term Ecological Research at Rothamsted
- 2 Monitoring the Impact of Environmental Change
- 3 Community Ecology
- 4 Ecosystem Stability and Resilience
- 5 Evolutionary Ecology
- 6 Soil Microbial Ecology
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Two: How Agricultural Intensification Affects Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The CAP and AI
- 3 Local-Level and Landscape-Level Effects of AI
- 4 Organic-Conventional Comparisons
- 5 Linking AI to Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Three: Litter Decomposition as an Indicator of Stream Ecosystem Functioning at Local-to-Continental Scales: Insights from the European RivFunction Project
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nutrient Enrichment Effects on Leaf Litter Decomposition
- 3 Effects of Riparian Forest Modifications on Leaf Litter Decomposition
- 4 Biodiversity-Related Mechanisms Underlying Altered Litter Decomposition
- 5 Accomodating Natural Variability When Using Litter Decomposition in Stream Assessment
- 6 Towards the Integration of Ecosystem Functioning into Stream Management
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Four: Unravelling the Impacts of Micropollutants in Aquatic Ecosystems: Interdisciplinary Studies at the Interface of Large-Scale Ecology
- Abstract
- 1 Large-Scale Ecology and Human Impacts on Ecosystems
- 2 Water Management as a Real-World Experiment
- 3 Outlook: Potential of Combining Real-World and Research-Led Experiments
- Acknowledgements
- Part II: Large/Long Temporal Scale Ecology and Model Systems
- Chapter Five: The Colne Estuary: A Long-Term Microbial Ecology Observatory
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Study Site Description
- 3 Functional Ecology of Estuarine Microbes
- 4 Estuarine Saltmarshes
- 5 Estuaries and Climatically Important Trace Gases
- 6 Stressors and Pollution
- 7 Future Directions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Six: Locally Extreme Environments as Natural Long-Term Experiments in Ecology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Locally Extreme Environments as Long-Term Experiments
- 3 Case Study: Mofettes
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Seven: Climate-Driven Range Shifts Within Benthic Habitats Across a Marine Biogeographic Transition Zone
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Rise of Natural History and Species Recording
- 3 History and Development of Biogeographic Research in the Northeast Atlantic
- 4 Patterns of Change Across the Boreal–Lusitanian Biogeographic Breakpoint in the Northeast Atlantic
- 5 Factors Setting Biogeographic Range Limits
- 6 Long-Term Time-Series for Benthic Ecosystems in the Northeast Atlantic and Regional Seas
- 7 Observed Changes in the Physical Environment
- 8 Impacts of Climate Change on Intertidal Benthic Species
- 9 Future Advances in Quantifying and Modelling Distributional Responses to Climate Change
- Chapter Eight: Cross-Scale Approaches to Forecasting Biogeographic Responses to Climate Change
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Common Pitfalls and Their Unintended Consequences
- 3 Moving Forward: How Do We Make Useful Forecasts While Recognizing Limitations?
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Part III: Large SpatioTemporal Scale Ecology
- Chapter Nine: Shifting Impacts of Climate Change: Long-Term Patterns of Plant Response to Elevated CO2, Drought, and Warming Across Ecosystems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods for Data Analysis
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Appendix A Details of the Database I
- Appendix B Details of the Database II
- Appendix C Site Details
- Appendix D Site Groupings
- Chapter Ten: Recovery and Nonrecovery of Freshwater Food Webs from the Effects of Acidification
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Appendix
- Chapter Eleven: Effective River Restoration in the 21st Century: From Trial and Error to Novel Evidence-Based Approaches
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Responses of River Biota to Hydrology and Physical Habitats
- 3 The Current Restoration Paradigm
- 4 Effects of Restoration
- 5 Future Directions
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Part IV: A Look To the Future
- Chapter Twelve: Recommendations for the Next Generation of Global Freshwater Biological Monitoring Tools
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Invertebrates as Indicators of Ecosystem State
- 3 Decomposition-Based Indicators
- 4 Fishery Indicators: Learning from the Marine Realm
- 5 Molecular-Based Indicators
- 6 Indicators of Change Across Space and Time
- 7 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Advances in Ecological Research Volume 1–55
Description
Advances in Ecological Research is one of the most successful series in the highly competitive field of ecology. This thematic volume focuses on large scale ecology, publishing important reviews that contribute to our understanding of the field.
Key Features
- Presents the most updated information on the field of large scale ecology, publishing topical and important reviews
- Provides all information that relates to a thorough understanding of the field
- Includes data on physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals
Readership
Environmentalists, ecologists at undergraduate to research level, social scientists and economists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 4th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110959
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009352
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." --Plant Pathology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rebecca Kordas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK
Alex Dumbrell Serial Volume Editor
Dr Alex Dumbrell works at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Essex, UK
Guy Woodward Serial Volume Editor
Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK