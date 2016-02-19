Language: Social Psychological Perspectives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246963, 9781483299112

Language: Social Psychological Perspectives

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the First International Conference on Social Psychology and Language held at the University of Bristol, England, July 1979

Editors: H. Giles W. P. Robinson P. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483299112
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1980
Page Count: 457
Description

Provides a comprehensive review of the relationships between language and social behaviour. The papers will be of interest not only to psychologists concerned with language and social behaviour, but also to linguists, sociologists and social workers, anthropologists and psychiatrists

Readership

Social psychologists, linguists, sociologists, anthropologists, and all researchers of communicative processes

Table of Contents

(partial) Preface

Prologue

Social psychological perspectives on language

Language acquisition

Conversation and interpersonal interaction

Sex roles and language

Ethnicity and language

Language attitudes

Personality, emotion and psychopathology

Temporal aspects of speech

Bilingualism, multilingualism and code-switching

Language and the law

Epilogue

Indexes

Details

No. of pages:
457
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299112

About the Editor

H. Giles

W. P. Robinson

P. Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bristol, England

