Language: Social Psychological Perspectives
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the First International Conference on Social Psychology and Language held at the University of Bristol, England, July 1979
Provides a comprehensive review of the relationships between language and social behaviour. The papers will be of interest not only to psychologists concerned with language and social behaviour, but also to linguists, sociologists and social workers, anthropologists and psychiatrists
Social psychologists, linguists, sociologists, anthropologists, and all researchers of communicative processes
(partial) Preface
Prologue
Social psychological perspectives on language
Language acquisition
Conversation and interpersonal interaction
Sex roles and language
Ethnicity and language
Language attitudes
Personality, emotion and psychopathology
Temporal aspects of speech
Bilingualism, multilingualism and code-switching
Language and the law
Epilogue
Indexes
- 457
- English
- © Pergamon 1980
- 1st September 1980
- Pergamon
- 9781483299112
H. Giles
W. P. Robinson
P. Smith
University of Bristol, England