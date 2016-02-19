Langmuir-Blodgett Films, Volume 1

Table of Contents



﻿Preface

In Memoriam

Section 1. Preparation and Structural Characteristics

From Monolayer to Multilayer: Some Unanswered Questions

Reactivity of Organic Molecules in Monolayers

IR Determination of the Orientation of Molecules in Polycrystalline Monolayers

Composition and Transfer Mechanism of Langmuir-Blodgett multilayers of Stearates

High Resolution X-ray Diffraction from Small Numbers of Langmuir-Blodgett Layers of Manganese Stearate

Deposition of Chlorophyll-a Langmuir-Blodgett Films onto an SnO2 Optically Transparent Electrode

Conditions for Formation and Structural Characterization of X-type and Y-type Multilayers of Longchain Esters

Radiation-Induced Solid State Polymerization of Oriented Ultrathin Films of Octadecylacrylamide

Structure, Phase Transitions and Polymerizability of Multilayers of Some Diacetylene Monocarboxylic Acids

Polymerized Monomolecular Layers: A New Class of Ultrathin Resins for Microlithography

Recent Improvements in Monomolecular Resists

Lightguiding in Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Energy Transfer in Dye Monomolecular Layers

Section 2. Electrical and Photoelectrical Properties

Electrical and Photoelectrical Transport Properties of Langmuir-Blodgett Films and a Discussion of Possible Device Applications

Monolayer Assemblies with Functional Units of Sensitizing and Conducting Molecular Components: Photovoltage, Dark Conduction and Photoconduction in Systems with Aluminium and Barium Electrodes

Photoelectric Properties of Molecular Layers of a Fatty Acid Mixed with Cyanine Dyes

Anisotropic Photoconduction in Dye-Sensitized Langmuir Films

Photoeffects in Chromophore Phospholipid Langmuir Films

A.C. and D.C. Conduction in Lightly Substituted Anthracene Langmuir Films

Conduction in MIM Structures with an Organic Monomolecular Layer at High Electric Fields

Elastic and Inelastic Tunnelling in Single-Layer Langmuir Films

Dielectric Properties of Stearic Acid Multilayers

Non-linear Dielectric Properties of Aluminium/Monomolecular Layers of Calcium Behenate/ Aluminium Structures