Langmuir-Blodgett Films, Volume 1
1st Edition
Editors: W.A. Barlow
eBook ISBN: 9781483289656
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Table of Contents
Preface
In Memoriam
Section 1. Preparation and Structural Characteristics
From Monolayer to Multilayer: Some Unanswered Questions
Reactivity of Organic Molecules in Monolayers
IR Determination of the Orientation of Molecules in Polycrystalline Monolayers
Composition and Transfer Mechanism of Langmuir-Blodgett multilayers of Stearates
High Resolution X-ray Diffraction from Small Numbers of Langmuir-Blodgett Layers of Manganese Stearate
Deposition of Chlorophyll-a Langmuir-Blodgett Films onto an SnO2 Optically Transparent Electrode
Conditions for Formation and Structural Characterization of X-type and Y-type Multilayers of Longchain Esters
Radiation-Induced Solid State Polymerization of Oriented Ultrathin Films of Octadecylacrylamide
Structure, Phase Transitions and Polymerizability of Multilayers of Some Diacetylene Monocarboxylic Acids
Polymerized Monomolecular Layers: A New Class of Ultrathin Resins for Microlithography
Recent Improvements in Monomolecular Resists
Lightguiding in Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Energy Transfer in Dye Monomolecular Layers
Section 2. Electrical and Photoelectrical Properties
Electrical and Photoelectrical Transport Properties of Langmuir-Blodgett Films and a Discussion of Possible Device Applications
Monolayer Assemblies with Functional Units of Sensitizing and Conducting Molecular Components: Photovoltage, Dark Conduction and Photoconduction in Systems with Aluminium and Barium Electrodes
Photoelectric Properties of Molecular Layers of a Fatty Acid Mixed with Cyanine Dyes
Anisotropic Photoconduction in Dye-Sensitized Langmuir Films
Photoeffects in Chromophore Phospholipid Langmuir Films
A.C. and D.C. Conduction in Lightly Substituted Anthracene Langmuir Films
Conduction in MIM Structures with an Organic Monomolecular Layer at High Electric Fields
Elastic and Inelastic Tunnelling in Single-Layer Langmuir Films
Dielectric Properties of Stearic Acid Multilayers
Non-linear Dielectric Properties of Aluminium/Monomolecular Layers of Calcium Behenate/ Aluminium Structures
Description
Topics covered range from basic structural studies to areas as diverse as electron tunneling, photovoltaic effects and solid state polymerisation.
Details
