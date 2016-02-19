Langmuir-Blodgett Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419019, 9781483289656

Langmuir-Blodgett Films, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: W.A. Barlow
eBook ISBN: 9781483289656
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

In Memoriam

Section 1. Preparation and Structural Characteristics

From Monolayer to Multilayer: Some Unanswered Questions

Reactivity of Organic Molecules in Monolayers

IR Determination of the Orientation of Molecules in Polycrystalline Monolayers

Composition and Transfer Mechanism of Langmuir-Blodgett multilayers of Stearates

High Resolution X-ray Diffraction from Small Numbers of Langmuir-Blodgett Layers of Manganese Stearate

Deposition of Chlorophyll-a Langmuir-Blodgett Films onto an SnO2 Optically Transparent Electrode

Conditions for Formation and Structural Characterization of X-type and Y-type Multilayers of Longchain Esters

Radiation-Induced Solid State Polymerization of Oriented Ultrathin Films of Octadecylacrylamide

Structure, Phase Transitions and Polymerizability of Multilayers of Some Diacetylene Monocarboxylic Acids

Polymerized Monomolecular Layers: A New Class of Ultrathin Resins for Microlithography

Recent Improvements in Monomolecular Resists

Lightguiding in Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Energy Transfer in Dye Monomolecular Layers

Section 2. Electrical and Photoelectrical Properties

Electrical and Photoelectrical Transport Properties of Langmuir-Blodgett Films and a Discussion of Possible Device Applications

Monolayer Assemblies with Functional Units of Sensitizing and Conducting Molecular Components: Photovoltage, Dark Conduction and Photoconduction in Systems with Aluminium and Barium Electrodes

Photoelectric Properties of Molecular Layers of a Fatty Acid Mixed with Cyanine Dyes

Anisotropic Photoconduction in Dye-Sensitized Langmuir Films

Photoeffects in Chromophore Phospholipid Langmuir Films

A.C. and D.C. Conduction in Lightly Substituted Anthracene Langmuir Films

Conduction in MIM Structures with an Organic Monomolecular Layer at High Electric Fields

Elastic and Inelastic Tunnelling in Single-Layer Langmuir Films

Dielectric Properties of Stearic Acid Multilayers

Non-linear Dielectric Properties of Aluminium/Monomolecular Layers of Calcium Behenate/ Aluminium Structures

Description

Topics covered range from basic structural studies to areas as diverse as electron tunneling, photovoltaic effects and solid state polymerisation.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1980
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483289656

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W.A. Barlow Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.