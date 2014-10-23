Landslide Hazards, Risks, and Disasters
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Landslides are the most costly geo-hazard in the world, and they’re often the cause or the result of other hazards and disasters such as tsunamis, earthquakes, wildfires, and volcanic eruptions. Landslide Hazards, Risks, and Disasters makes a close and detailed examination of major mass movements and provides measures for more thorough and accurate monitoring, prediction, preparedness, and prevention. It takes a geoscientific approach to the topic while also discussing the impacts human-induced causes such as deforestation, blasting, and building construction—underscoring the multi-disciplinary nature of the topic.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from expert geologists, seismologists, geophysicists, and environmental scientists selected by a world-renowned editorial board
- Presents the latest research on causality, economic impacts, fatality rates, and landslide and problem soil preparedness and mitigation
- Numerous tables, maps, diagrams, illustrations, photographs, and video captures of hazardous processes
- Discusses steps for prevention and treatment of problem soils, the most expensive geo-hazard in the world
Readership
Landslides, problem soils, and related hazards are broadly multi-disciplinary, and the primary audience includes geologists, geophysicists, seismologists, sedimentologists, volcanologists, oceanographers, climatologists, and environmental scientists.
Table of Contents
- Editorial Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Landslide Hazards, Risks, and Disasters: Introduction
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Understanding Landslide Hazards
- 1.3. Understanding Landslide Risks
- 1.4. Understanding Future Landslide Disasters
- 1.5. Conclusion
- Chapter 2. Landslide Causes and Triggers
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Concept of Instability
- 2.3. Stability Factors
- 2.4. Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Mass Movement in Bedrock
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Rock Materials
- 3.3. Mass Movement Characteristics
- 3.4. Mass Movement Types
- 3.5. Case Studies
- 3.6. Recognition and Response
- 3.7. Risk Management in Rock slopes
- Chapter 4. Coseismic Landslides
- 4.1. Seismically Triggered Landslides
- 4.2. Mechanics of Earthquake-Induced Landslides
- 4.3. Stability Analysis and Hazard Assessment
- 4.4. Limitations of Current Understanding
- Chapter 5. Volcanic Debris Avalanches
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Volcanic Debris Avalanches
- 5.3. Types of Volcanic Landslides
- 5.4. Deep-Seated Volcanic Landslide Deformation: Priming and Triggers
- 5.5. Deep-Seated Volcano Gravitational Deformation
- 5.6. Regional Tectonic Influences
- 5.7. Priming of Volcanic Landslides
- 5.8. Triggering Volcanic Landslides
- 5.9. The Structure of Volcanic Landslides
- 5.10. Volcanic Landslide Deposits
- 5.11. Debris Avalanche Textures and Structures
- 5.12. Secondary Hazards of Volcanic Landslides
- 5.13. Volcanic Landslide Transport Mechanisms
- 5.14. Hazards from Volcanic Landslides
- 5.15. Summary
- Chapter 6. Peat Landslides
- 6.1. Introduction and Background
- 6.2. The Nature of Peat, Its Structure, and Material Properties
- 6.3. Morphology and Classification of Peat Landslides
- 6.4. Relationship Between Landslide Type and Peat Stratigraphy
- 6.5. Impacts of Peat Landslides
- 6.6. The Runout of Peat Landslides
- 6.7. Slope Stability Analysis of Peat Landslides and Geotechnical Properties
- 6.8. Historical Perspective on the Frequency of Peat Landslides
- 6.9. The Future Incidence of Peat Landslides
- 6.10. Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Rock–Snow–Ice Avalanches
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Rapid Mass Movements on Glaciers
- 7.3. RSI Avalanche Propagation
- 7.4. Implications for Hazard Assessment
- 7.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Multiple Landslide-Damming Episodes
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Previous Work on Landslide Dams
- 8.3. Landslide-Dam Episodes: Lessons from Case Studies
- 8.4. Discussion
- 8.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Rock Avalanches onto Glaciers
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Processes
- 9.3. Consequences
- 9.4. Case Studies
- 9.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Paleolandslides
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Significance of Paleolandslides
- 10.3. Recognition and Mapping
- 10.4. Dating Paleolandslides
- 10.5. Temporal Bias
- 10.6. Role in Landscape Evolution
- 10.7. Risk Assessment
- 10.8. Conclusion
- Chapter 11. Remote Sensing of Landslide Motion with Emphasis on Satellite Multitemporal Interferometry Applications: An Overview
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Brief Introduction to Differential SAR Interferometry and Multitemporal Interferometry
- 11.3. Examples of Different Scale MTI Applications to Landslide Motion Detection and Monitoring
- 11.4. Summary Discussion
- Chapter 12. Small Landslides—Frequent, Costly, and Manageable
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Costs of Small-Medium Landslides
- 12.3. Frequency of Landslides
- 12.4. Management of Landslides
- 12.5. Size of Manageable Landslides
- 12.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Analysis Tools for Mass Movement Assessment
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. The Computational Tools Available
- 13.3. Limit Equilibrium Methods
- 13.4. Limit Analysis
- 13.5. Continuum Numerical Methods
- 13.6. Distinct Element Method
- 13.7. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 23rd October 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123964526
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123964755
About the Editor
Tim Davies
Tim Davies works at the School of Geological Sciences in the University of Canterbury, New Zealand
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Geological Sciences, University of Canterbury, New Zealand
About the Editor in Chief
John Shroder
Ramesh Sivanpillai, Senior Research Scientist, Dept of Botany, University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA Ramesh Sivanpillai is a Remote Sensing Scientist at the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center (WyGISC) at the University of Wyoming. His research interests include digital processing of satellite and aerial images, data fusion, image enhancement and classification.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography and Geology, University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.