Landmark Writings in Western Mathematics 1640-1940
1st Edition
Description
This book contains around 80 articles on major writings in mathematics published between 1640 and 1940. All aspects of mathematics are covered: pure and applied, probability and statistics, foundations and philosophy. Sometimes two writings from the same period and the same subject are taken together. The biography of the author(s) is recorded, and the circumstances of the preparation of the writing are given. When the writing is of some lengths an analytical table of its contents is supplied. The contents of the writing is reviewed, and its impact described, at least for the immediate decades. Each article ends with a bibliography of primary and secondary items.
Key Features
- First book of its kind
- Covers the period 1640-1940 of massive development in mathematics
- Describes many of the main writings of mathematics
- Articles written by specialists in their field
Readership
Mathematicians, Statisticians, Historians of science, Logicians and Philosophers
Table of Contents
Introduction (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1649 René Descartes, Geometria (Michel Serfati) 1656 John Wallis, Arithmetica infinitorum (Jackie Stedall) 1673 Christiaan Huygens, Horologium (Joella Yoder) 1684 G.W. Leibniz, first two calculus papers (Silvia Roero) 1687 Isaac Newton, Principia mathematica (Niccolo' Guicciardini) 1713 James Bernoulli, De arte conjectandi (Ivo Schneider) 1718 Abraham De Moivre, Doctrine of chances (Ivo Schneider) 1734 George Berkeley, The analyst (Douglas Jesseph) 1738 Daniel Bernoulli, Hydrodynamica (Gleb Mikhailov) 1742 Colin MacLaurin, Treatise on fluxions (Erik Lars Sageng) 1743 Jean le Rond d’Alembert, Traité de dynamique (Helmut Pulte) 1744 Leonhard Euler, Methodus inveniendi (Craig Fraser) 1748 Leonhard Euler, Introductio ad analysin infinitorum (Karin Reich) 1755 Leonhard Euler, Differentialis (Sergei Demidov) 1763 Thomas Bayes and Richard Price, paper on probability theory (Andrew Dale) 1788 J.L. Lagrange, Méchanique analitique (Helmut Pulte) 1795 Gaspard Monge, Géométrie descriptive (Joel Sakarovitch) 1797 J.L. Lagrange, Fonctions analytiques (Craig Fraser) 1797-1800 S. F. Lacroix, Traité du calcul (Joao Caramalho Domingues) 1799-1802 Etienne Montucla and J.J. Lalande, Histoire des mathématiques, second edition (Pierre Crépel and Alain Coste) 1799-1805 P.S. Laplace, Exposition du système du monde, second edition, and Mécanique céleste (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1801 C.F. Gauss, Disquisitiones arithmeticae (Olaf Neumann) 1809 C.F. Gauss, Theoria motus corporum coelestium (Curtis Wilson) 1812, 1814 P.S. Laplace, Théorie analytique des probabilités and Essai philosophique (Stephen M. Stigler) 1821, 1823 A.-L. Cauchy, Cours d’analyse and Résumé of the calculus (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1825, 1827 A.-L. Cauchy, booklet and paper on complex-variable analysis (the late Frank Smithies) 1822 J.B.J. Fourier, Théorie analytique de la chaleur (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1822 J.V. Poncelet, Traité des propriétés projectives des figures (Jeremy Gray) 1826 N.H. Abel, paper on resolving the quintic (Roger Cooke) 1828 George Green, An essay on … electricity and magnetism (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1829 C.G.J. Jacobi, Fundamenta … functionum ellipticarum (Roger Cooke) 1844 Hermann Grassmann, Die lineale Ausdehnungslehre (Albert Lewis) 1847 K.G.C. von Staudt, Geometrie der Lage (Karin Reich) 1851 Bernhard Riemann, thesis on complex-variable analysis (Peter Ullrich) 1853 W.R. Hamilton, Lectures on quaternions (Albert Lewis) 1854 George Boole, Laws of thought (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1862 J.P.G. Lejeune-Dirichlet and Richard Dedekind, Vorlesungen über Zahlentheorie (Catherine Goldstein) 1867 W. Thomson and P.G. Tait, Treatise on natural philosophy (Norton Wise) 1867 Bernhard Riemann, thesis on trigonometric series (David Mascre) 1867 Bernhard Riemann, thesis on the foundations of geometries (Jeremy Gray) 1871 Stanley Jevons, Theory of political economy (Jean-Pierre Potier and Jan Van Daal) 1872 Felix Klein, essay on the Erlangen programme (Jeremy Gray) 1872 Richard Dedekind, Stetigkeit und Irrationalen Zahlen (Roger Cooke) 1872-1891 Oliver Heaviside, Electrical papers (Ido Yavetz) 1873 J.C. Maxwell, A treatise on electricity and magnetism (Franck Achard) 1877-1878 Lord Rayleigh, Theory of sound (Ja-Hyon Ku) 1881 Henri Poincaré, prize essay on the three-body problem (June Barrow-Green) 1883 Georg Cantor, essay on the foundations of set theory (Joseph Dauben) 1888 Richard Dedekind, Was sind ... die Zahlen? and 1889 Giuseppe Peano, Arithmetices prinipia (José Ferreiros) 1888-1893 Sophus Lie, Theorie der Transformationsgruppen (Peter Ullrich) 1892 W.W. Rouse Ball, Mathematical recreations (David Singmaster) 1893 A.M. Lyapunov, book on stability theory (Jean Mawhin) 1894 Heinrich Hertz, Die Prinzipien der Mechanik (Jesper Lutzen) 1894 W. Thomson, Baltimore lectures on dynamics and optics (Ole Knudsen) 1896 Heinrich Weber, Lehrbuch der Algebra (Leo Corry) 1897 David Hilbert, report on number theory (Norbert Schappacher) 1899 David Hilbert, Grundlagen der Geometrie (Michael Toepell) 1900 David Hilbert, lecture on mathematical problems (Michiel Hazewinkel) 1900 Karl Pearson, papers on statistics (Eileen Magnello) 1900-1908 Moritz Cantor, Geschichte der Mathematik, 1900s editions (Menso Folkerts) 1904-1905 Henri Lebesgue, books on Intégration and on Séries trigonométriques, and 1905 René Baire, Fonctions discontinues (Roger Cooke) 1909 Heinrich Lorentz, Theory of electrons (Anne Kox) 1910-1913 A.N. Whitehead and Bertrand Russell, Principia mathematica (I. Grattan-Guinness) 1915-1916 Albert Einstein, papers on general relativity theory (Tilman Sauer) 1915-1934 Federigo Enriques and Oscar Chisini, Teoria geometrica ... delle funzioni algebriche (Alberto Conte) 1917 d’Arcy Wentworth Thompson, On growth and form (Tim Horder) 1919-1923 L.E. Dickson, History of the theory of numbers (Della Fenster) 1921-1924 P.S. Urysohn and K. Menger, papers on dimension theory (Tony Crilly) 1924 David Hilbert and Richard Courant, Methoden der mathematischen Physik (Skuli Sigurdsson) 1925 R.A. Fisher, Statistical methods for research workers (Anthony Edwards) 1927 G.D. Birkhoff, Dynamical systems (David Aubin) 1930 Paul Dirac, Principles of quantum mechanics and 1932 Johann von Neumann, Quantenmechanik (Laurie Brown and Helmut Rechenberg) 1930-1931 B.L. van der Waerden, Moderne Algebra (Karl-Heinz Schlote) 1931 Kurt Gödel, paper on incompletability (Richard Zach) 1931 W.A. Shewhart, Economic quality control (Denis Bayart) 1931 Vito Volterra, Leçons sur … la lutte de la vie (Giorgio Israel) 1932 Solomon Bochner, Vorlesungen über Fouriersche Integralen (Roger Cooke) 1933 Andrei Kolmogorov, Wahrscheinlichkeitsrechnung (Jan von Plato) 1934 H. Seifert and W. Threlfall, Lehrbuch der Topologie, and 1935 P. Alexandroff and H. Hopf, Topologie (Alain Herreman) 1934, 1939 David Hilbert and Paul Bernays, Grundlagen der Mathematik (Wilfried Sieg) List of contributors. Index.
Details
About the Editor
Ivor Grattan-Guinness
Reviews
"This remarkable book is itself a landmark publication in history of mathematics...The book is a must item for every mathematical library." --Zentralblatt Math
"This ecumenical feature will ensure that even professional historians of mathematics will find something new in this most welcome addition to the literature on the history of modern mathematics and its applications." --Mathematical Reviews
"This beautifully produced book comes with several very fine pictures and figures, as well as useful indices. The anthology presents the full nuances of the historical process, chances (theories) both realized and acknowledged or rejected, which results in a level of discussion to which all scholarly work on the history of mathematics should aspire." --Richard Siegmund-Schultze (Agder University College)