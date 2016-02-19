Landau - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080230764, 9781483285542

Landau

1st Edition

A Great Physicist and Teacher

Authors: A. Livanova J. B. Sykes
eBook ISBN: 9781483285542
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd June 1980
Description

A biography of Lev Landau, one of the greatest Soviet theoretical physicists, whose career was cut short by a catastrophic car accident in 1962 and who was still only sixty when he died six years later. He won the Nobel Prize 'for pioneering work on the theory of the condensed state of matter, particularly liquid helium'. But the book shows that Landau's characterisation of himself as 'one of the last of the universal men of theoretical physics' was fully justified. Clearly and concisely it describes his achievements in all areas of theoretical physics from hydrodynamics to the quantum theory of fields. Attention is also paid to his genius as a teacher and mentor of young scientists, and throughout the book the true humanity of the man is evident

Readership

Reference work for students of physics; university libraries

Table of Contents

(partial) Preface

An introduction

Another introduction

Years, cities, institutes...

The school of Landau

The theory of the superfluidity of liquid helium

Dau away from physics

Appendix

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285542

A. Livanova

