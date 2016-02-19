Landau Level Spectroscopy, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Volume 27.1
Introduction
Contents
Part I Intraband Effects
1. Cyclotron Resonance
2. Phonon Assisted Cyclotron Resonance
3. Polaron Effects in Cyclotron Resonance
4. Electric-Dipole Spin Resonances
5. Spin-Flip Raman Scattering
6. Magnetoplasma Effects in IV-VI Compounds
Part II Interband Effects
7. Interband Magneto-Optics of Semiconductors as Diamagnetic Exciton Spectroscopy
8. Interband Magneto-Optics in Narrow-Gap Semiconductors
9. Intraband and Interband Magneto-Optical Transitions in Semiconductors
10. Magneto-Optical Phenomena in Electric and Magnetic Fields
11. Landau Level Spectroscopy: Interband Effects and Faraday Rotation
Volume 27.2
Introduction
Contents
Part III Two Dimensional Systems
12. Magnetospectroscopy of Confined Semiconductor Systems
13. The Magnetophonon Effect in Two Dimensions
14. The Energy Spectrum and Magneto-Optics in Band-Inverting Heterojunctions
15. Electrodynamics of Two-Dimensional Electron Systems in High Magnetic Fields
Part IV Transport
16. Landau Emission
17. The Shubnikov-de Haas Effect: An Introduction to the Theory
18. The Shubnikov-de Haas Effect in Semiconductors: A Comprehensive Review of Experimental Aspects
19. Magnetoimpurity Resonances in Semiconductor Transport
20. Magnetophonon Resonance
Part V Various Topics
21. Shallow Magneto-Impurities in Semiconductors
22. Oscillatory Effects and the Local Geometry of Fermi-Surfaces
Description
Modern Problems in Condensed Matter Sciences, Volume 27.1: Landau Level Spectroscopy focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and approaches involved in condensed matter sciences, including semiconductors, resonances, and spectroscopy.
The selection first tackles cyclotron resonance and phonon-assisted cyclotron resonance. Discussions focus on absorption coefficient for phonon-assisted transitions, effect of a direct current electric field, cyclotron resonance as a kinetics experiment, and cyclotron resonance in the quantum limit. The manuscript then takes a look at polaron effects in cyclotron resonance and electric-dipole spin resonances.
The book examines spin-flip Raman scattering and magnetoplasma effects in IV-VI compounds. Topics include magnetoplasma effects in strained semiconductor layers; magnetoplasma effects in two-dimensional systems; experimental and theoretical results of nonmagnetic semiconductors; and experimental and theoretical results of diluted magnetic semiconductors. The manuscript then surveys the interband magneto-optics of semiconductors as diamagnetic exciton spectroscopy and interband magneto-optics in narrow-gap semiconductors.
The selection is a dependable source of information for scientists and readers interested in the Landau level spectroscopy.
Details
- English
- © North Holland 1991
- 1st December 1990
- North Holland
- 9780444600547
About the Series Editors
G. Landwehr Series Editor
Wiirzburg, Germany
E.I. Rashba Series Editor
Moscow , USSR