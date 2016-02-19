Landau Level Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885357, 9780444600547

Landau Level Spectroscopy, Volume 27

1st Edition

Series Editors: G. Landwehr E.I. Rashba
eBook ISBN: 9780444600547
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1990
Table of Contents


Volume 27.1

Preface to the Series

Introduction

Contents

Part I Intraband Effects

1. Cyclotron Resonance

2. Phonon Assisted Cyclotron Resonance

3. Polaron Effects in Cyclotron Resonance

4. Electric-Dipole Spin Resonances

5. Spin-Flip Raman Scattering

6. Magnetoplasma Effects in IV-VI Compounds

Part II Interband Effects

7. Interband Magneto-Optics of Semiconductors as Diamagnetic Exciton Spectroscopy

8. Interband Magneto-Optics in Narrow-Gap Semiconductors

9. Intraband and Interband Magneto-Optical Transitions in Semiconductors

10. Magneto-Optical Phenomena in Electric and Magnetic Fields

11. Landau Level Spectroscopy: Interband Effects and Faraday Rotation

Author Index

Subject Index

Cumulative Index



Volume 27.2

Preface to the Series

Introduction

Contents

Part III Two Dimensional Systems

12. Magnetospectroscopy of Confined Semiconductor Systems

13. The Magnetophonon Effect in Two Dimensions

14. The Energy Spectrum and Magneto-Optics in Band-Inverting Heterojunctions

15. Electrodynamics of Two-Dimensional Electron Systems in High Magnetic Fields

Part IV Transport

16. Landau Emission

17. The Shubnikov-de Haas Effect: An Introduction to the Theory

18. The Shubnikov-de Haas Effect in Semiconductors: A Comprehensive Review of Experimental Aspects

19. Magnetoimpurity Resonances in Semiconductor Transport

20. Magnetophonon Resonance

Part V Various Topics

21. Shallow Magneto-Impurities in Semiconductors

22. Oscillatory Effects and the Local Geometry of Fermi-Surfaces

Author Index

Subject Index

Cumulative Index

Description

Modern Problems in Condensed Matter Sciences, Volume 27.1: Landau Level Spectroscopy focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and approaches involved in condensed matter sciences, including semiconductors, resonances, and spectroscopy.

The selection first tackles cyclotron resonance and phonon-assisted cyclotron resonance. Discussions focus on absorption coefficient for phonon-assisted transitions, effect of a direct current electric field, cyclotron resonance as a kinetics experiment, and cyclotron resonance in the quantum limit. The manuscript then takes a look at polaron effects in cyclotron resonance and electric-dipole spin resonances.

The book examines spin-flip Raman scattering and magnetoplasma effects in IV-VI compounds. Topics include magnetoplasma effects in strained semiconductor layers; magnetoplasma effects in two-dimensional systems; experimental and theoretical results of nonmagnetic semiconductors; and experimental and theoretical results of diluted magnetic semiconductors. The manuscript then surveys the interband magneto-optics of semiconductors as diamagnetic exciton spectroscopy and interband magneto-optics in narrow-gap semiconductors.

The selection is a dependable source of information for scientists and readers interested in the Landau level spectroscopy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444600547

About the Series Editors

G. Landwehr Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wiirzburg, Germany

E.I. Rashba Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Moscow , USSR

