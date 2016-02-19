Land Use and Town and Country Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224510, 9781483150222

Land Use and Town and Country Planning

1st Edition

Reviews of United Kingdom Statistical Sources

Authors: J. T. Coppock L. F. Gebbett
Editors: W. F. Maunder
eBook ISBN: 9781483150222
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Land Use and Town and Country Planning is a 14-chapter text that provides statistical data on human land use and town and country planning, with particular emphasis on the Great Britain land statistics.

The opening chapters deal with the concepts of land and land use, measurement, and the adoption of the metric system. The succeeding chapters are devoted to land statistics for agriculture, forestry, recreation, conservation and amenity, and other rural land uses. These topics are followed by discussions of urban land estimates and use, as well as land utilization surveys. The final chapters describe the potential of maps, air photography, and improvements in land-use records.

This book will prove useful to workers and researchers in the general field of planning.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Nature of Land Use

2.1 Collection and Classification of Statistics

2.2 Requirements of Land-Use Statistics

2.3 Concepts of Land and Land Use

3. Land

3.1 Land Measurement in Great Britain

3.2 Limits of Area Measured

3.3 Land Measurement in Northern Ireland

4. Metrication

4.1 Adoption of the Metric System

5. Agriculture

5.1 Rural Land Use

5.2 Agricultural Census

5.3 Areas Under Different Crops

5.4 Grassland and Rough Grazing

5.5 Common Land

5.6 Limitations of Census Statistics

5.7 Parish Summaries

5.8 Other Agricultural Statistics

5.9 Assessment of Official Agricultural Statistics

6. Forestry

6.1 Types of Forest

6.2 Uses of Forests

6.3 Sources of Statistics

6.4 Forest Censuses

6.5 Assessment of Forestry Statistics

7. Recreation

7.1 Deficiencies in Current Data

7.2 Field Sports

7.3 Other Rural Recreational Land Uses

7.4 Commons

7.5 Access Agreements

7.6 Recreational Land

7.7 Data Collection

8. Other Rural Land Uses

8.1 Military Uses

8.2 Water Collection

8.3 Mineral Workings

8.4 Derelict Land

9. Conservation and Amenity

9.1 Conservation and Land Use

9.2 Wildlife and Nature Reserves

9.3 National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty

10. Urban Land

10.1 Deficiencies in Urban Land Data

10.2 Definition of Urban Land

10.3 Estimates of Urban Land Use

10.4 Developed Areas

10.5 Estimates of Component Uses of Urban Land

10.6 Changes in Urban Land Use

10.7 Assessment of Data on Urban Land Use

11. Land Utilization Surveys

11.1 First Land Utilization Survey

11.2 Second Land Utilization Survey

12. Land Capability

12.1 Agricultural Land Capability

12.2 Land capability for Other Uses

13. Maps and Air Photographs

13.1 Ordnance Survey Maps

13.2 Other Maps

13.3 Air Photographs

14. Improvements in Land-Use Records

14.1 Possible Improvements in Data Collection

14.2 Trends in Land Use

Quick Reference List

Description

Table of Contents

QRL

QRL Key to Publications

Bibliography

List of Maps

Appendix

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150222

About the Author

J. T. Coppock

L. F. Gebbett

About the Editor

W. F. Maunder

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.