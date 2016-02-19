Lakes of New York State, Volume I: Ecology of the Finger Lakes describes the state of Finger Lakes, which is a group of eleven elongated bodies of water of glacial origin in the west-central portion of New York, and its respective watershed. This book assesses the structure of the Finger Lakes’ plant and animal communities and how these communities interact with the abiotic components of the environment. The condition of the lakes from the standpoint of fish population dynamics are also analyzed, including an examination of the various physical, chemical, and biological aspects of the lakes' ecosystem. This text ranks the Finger Lakes into a unilateral trophic list by tabulating their trophic information according to three commonly used indicator measurements— average summer Secchi disc depth, average summer chlorophyll a concentration, and average winter total phosphorus level. This publication is valuable to limnologists and ecologists working on temperate zone freshwater lakes.