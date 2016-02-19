Lakes of New York State - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121073015, 9781483277509

Lakes of New York State

1st Edition

Ecology of the Finger Lakes

Editors: Jay A. Bloomfield
eBook ISBN: 9781483277509
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 516
Description

Lakes of New York State, Volume I: Ecology of the Finger Lakes describes the state of Finger Lakes, which is a group of eleven elongated bodies of water of glacial origin in the west-central portion of New York, and its respective watershed. This book assesses the structure of the Finger Lakes’ plant and animal communities and how these communities interact with the abiotic components of the environment. The condition of the lakes from the standpoint of fish population dynamics are also analyzed, including an examination of the various physical, chemical, and biological aspects of the lakes' ecosystem. This text ranks the Finger Lakes into a unilateral trophic list by tabulating their trophic information according to three commonly used indicator measurements— average summer Secchi disc depth, average summer chlorophyll a concentration, and average winter total phosphorus level. This publication is valuable to limnologists and ecologists working on temperate zone freshwater lakes.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

The Limnology of Cayuga Lake

Introduction

Geographic Description of Water Body

Morphometric and Hydrologic Description

Limnological Characterization

Nutrient Budgets

Discussion

Summary

References

The Limnology of Conesus Lake

Introduction

History

Drainage Basin

Climate and Hydrology

Limnology

Physical Limnology

Chemical Limnology

Biological Limnology

Discussion of Ecosystem

Conclusions and Recommendations

Knowledge Use, Land Use, and Public Decisions

References

The Limnology of Canandaigua Lake

Introduction

Geography of the Drainage System

Physical Limnology

Chemical Limnology

Biological Limnology

Discussion of Ecosystem

Present State of Knowledge

Summary

References

Limnology of Eight Finger Lakes: Hemlock, Canadice, Honeoye, Keuka, Seneca, Owasco, Skaneateles, and Otisco

Introduction

Nature of the Basins

Limnology

Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Index

About the Editor

Jay A. Bloomfield

