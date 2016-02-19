Lakes of New York State
1st Edition
Ecology of the Finger Lakes
Description
Lakes of New York State, Volume I: Ecology of the Finger Lakes describes the state of Finger Lakes, which is a group of eleven elongated bodies of water of glacial origin in the west-central portion of New York, and its respective watershed. This book assesses the structure of the Finger Lakes’ plant and animal communities and how these communities interact with the abiotic components of the environment. The condition of the lakes from the standpoint of fish population dynamics are also analyzed, including an examination of the various physical, chemical, and biological aspects of the lakes' ecosystem. This text ranks the Finger Lakes into a unilateral trophic list by tabulating their trophic information according to three commonly used indicator measurements— average summer Secchi disc depth, average summer chlorophyll a concentration, and average winter total phosphorus level. This publication is valuable to limnologists and ecologists working on temperate zone freshwater lakes.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
The Limnology of Cayuga Lake
Introduction
Geographic Description of Water Body
Morphometric and Hydrologic Description
Limnological Characterization
Nutrient Budgets
Discussion
Summary
References
The Limnology of Conesus Lake
Introduction
History
Drainage Basin
Climate and Hydrology
Limnology
Physical Limnology
Chemical Limnology
Biological Limnology
Discussion of Ecosystem
Conclusions and Recommendations
Knowledge Use, Land Use, and Public Decisions
References
The Limnology of Canandaigua Lake
Introduction
Geography of the Drainage System
Physical Limnology
Chemical Limnology
Biological Limnology
Discussion of Ecosystem
Present State of Knowledge
Summary
References
Limnology of Eight Finger Lakes: Hemlock, Canadice, Honeoye, Keuka, Seneca, Owasco, Skaneateles, and Otisco
Introduction
Nature of the Basins
Limnology
Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277509