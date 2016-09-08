Lake Bonneville: A Scientific Update, Volume 20

Foreword

Baker, V.



Introduction

Oviatt, C.G.

Shroder, J.F., Jr.



1: The Present as a Key to the Past: Paleoshoreline Correlation Insights from Great Salt Lake

Atwood, G.

Wambeam, T.J.

Anderson, N.J.

2: The Bear River's history and diversions - constraints, unsolved problems, and implications for the Lake Bonneville record

Pederson, J.L.

Janecke, S.U.

Reheis, M.C.

Kaufman, D.S.

Oaks, R.Q., Jr.



3: The Pilot Valley shoreline, an early record of Lake Bonneville dynamics

Miller, D.M.

Phelps, G.A.

4: Landslides, alluvial fans, and dam failure at Red Rock Pass: The outlet of Lake Bonneville

Shroder, J.F., Jr.

Cornwell, K.

Oviatt, C.G.

Lowndes, T.C.

5: The Bonneville shoreline: Reconsidering Gilbert’s interpretation

Oviatt, C.G.

Jewell, P.W.

6: The Bonneville flood—A veritable débâcle

O'Connor, J.

7: The Provo shoreline of Lake Bonneville

Miller, D.M.

8: Isostatic rebound and palinspastic restoration of the Bonneville and Provo shorelines in the Bonneville basin, UT, NV, and ID

Adams, K.D.

Bills, B.G.

9: Using Lake Bonneville features to calibrate in situ cosmogenic nuclide production rates

Lifton, N.A.

Phillips, F.M.

Cerling, T.E.

10: Late Pleistocene to early Holocene sedimentary history of the Lake Bonneville Pilot Valley embayment, Utah-Nevada, USA

Rey, K.A.

Mayo, A.L.

Tingey, D.G.

Nelson, S.T.

11: Late Quaternary changes in lakes, vegetation, and climate in the Bonneville basin reconstructed from sediment cores from Great Salt Lake

Thompson, R.S.

Oviatt, C.G.

Honke, J.S.

McGeehin, J.P.

12: The fishes of Lake Bonneville: Implications for drainage history, biogeography and lake levels

Broughton, J.M.

Smith, G.R.

13: Changes in late Quaternary mammalian biogeography in the Bonneville basin

Schmitt, D.N.

Lupo, K.D.

14: Bonneville basin avifaunal change at the Pleistocene/Holocene transition: Evidence from Homestead Cave

Wolfe, A.L.

Broughton, J.M.

15: Quaternary vegetation changes in the Bonneville basin

Rhode, D.

16: Water chemistry changes over time and space in Lake Bonneville during the post-Stansbury transgression

Pedone, V.A.

Oviatt, C.G.

17: Late Pleistocene mountain glaciation in the Lake Bonneville basin

Laabs, B.J.C.

Munroe, J.S.

18: The early human occupation of the Bonneville basin

Madsen, D.B.

19: Imaging the margins of Pleistocene lake deposits with high-resolution seismic reflection in the eastern Basin and Range: Pilot Valley, Utah (USA)

South, J.V.

McBride, J.H.

Mayo, A.L.

Tingey, D.G.

Carling, G.T.

Rey, K.A.

Nelson, S.T.

20: A speleothem record of Great Basin paleoclimate: the Leviathan chronology, Nevada

Lachniet, M.S.

21: Pleistocene Lake Bonneville as an analog for extraterrestrial lakes and oceans

Chan, M.A.

Jewell, P.W.

Parker, T.J.

Ormö, J.

Okubo, C.H.

Komatsu, G.

22: Insights into Lake Bonneville using remote sensing and digital terrain tools

Jewell, P.W.

Nelson, D.T.

Bowen, B.B.

Raming, L.W.

23: Lake Bonneville geosites in the urban landscape: Potential loss of geological heritage

Chan, M.A.

Godsey, H.S.