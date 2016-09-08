Lake Bonneville: A Scientific Update - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444635907, 9780444635945

Lake Bonneville: A Scientific Update, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Oviatt John Shroder
eBook ISBN: 9780444635945
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444635907
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th September 2016
Page Count: 696
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
125.00
106.25
175.00
148.75
188.14
159.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
175.00
148.75
125.00
106.25
245.41
208.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword
     Baker, V.   
 
Introduction
     Oviatt, C.G.   
     Shroder, J.F., Jr.   
 
1: The Present as a Key to the Past:  Paleoshoreline Correlation Insights from Great Salt Lake
     Atwood, G. 
     Wambeam, T.J.    
     Anderson, N.J.  

2: The Bear River's history and diversions - constraints, unsolved problems, and implications for the Lake Bonneville record
     Pederson, J.L.
     Janecke, S.U.
     Reheis, M.C.
     Kaufman, D.S.   
     Oaks, R.Q., Jr.   
 
3: The Pilot Valley shoreline, an early record of Lake Bonneville dynamics
     Miller, D.M.   
     Phelps, G.A.

4: Landslides, alluvial fans, and dam failure at Red Rock Pass: The outlet of Lake Bonneville
     Shroder, J.F., Jr.   
     Cornwell, K.
     Oviatt, C.G.       
     Lowndes, T.C.  

5: The Bonneville shoreline: Reconsidering Gilbert’s interpretation
     Oviatt, C.G. 
     Jewell, P.W.   

6: The Bonneville flood—A veritable débâcle
     O'Connor, J.   

7: The Provo shoreline of Lake Bonneville
     Miller, D.M.

8: Isostatic rebound and palinspastic restoration of the Bonneville and Provo shorelines in the Bonneville basin, UT, NV, and ID

     Adams, K.D. 
     Bills, B.G.   

9: Using Lake Bonneville features to calibrate in situ cosmogenic nuclide production rates
     Lifton, N.A. 
     Phillips, F.M.   
     Cerling, T.E.   

10: Late Pleistocene to early Holocene sedimentary history of the Lake Bonneville Pilot Valley embayment, Utah-Nevada, USA
     Rey, K.A. 
     Mayo, A.L.   
     Tingey, D.G.
     Nelson, S.T.

11: Late Quaternary changes in lakes, vegetation, and climate in the Bonneville basin reconstructed from sediment cores from Great Salt Lake
     Thompson, R.S. 
     Oviatt, C.G.   
     Honke, J.S.
     McGeehin, J.P.   

12: The fishes of Lake Bonneville: Implications for drainage history, biogeography and lake levels
     Broughton, J.M. 
     Smith, G.R. 

13: Changes in late Quaternary mammalian biogeography in the Bonneville basin
     Schmitt, D.N. 
     Lupo, K.D. 

14: Bonneville basin avifaunal change at the Pleistocene/Holocene transition: Evidence from Homestead Cave
     Wolfe, A.L. 
     Broughton, J.M. 

15: Quaternary vegetation changes in the Bonneville basin
     Rhode, D.   

16: Water chemistry changes over time and space in Lake Bonneville during the post-Stansbury transgression
     Pedone, V.A. 
     Oviatt, C.G.   

17: Late Pleistocene mountain glaciation in the Lake Bonneville basin
     Laabs, B.J.C. 
     Munroe, J.S.   

18: The early human occupation of the Bonneville basin
     Madsen, D.B.   

19: Imaging the margins of Pleistocene lake deposits with high-resolution seismic reflection in the eastern Basin and Range: Pilot Valley, Utah (USA)
     South, J.V.   
     McBride, J.H.
     Mayo, A.L.   
     Tingey, D.G.
     Carling, G.T.
     Rey, K.A.   
     Nelson, S.T.   

20: A speleothem record of Great Basin paleoclimate: the Leviathan chronology, Nevada
     Lachniet, M.S. 

21: Pleistocene Lake Bonneville as an analog for extraterrestrial lakes and oceans
     Chan, M.A. 
     Jewell, P.W.  
     Parker, T.J.   
     Ormö, J.   
     Okubo, C.H.   
     Komatsu, G.   

22: Insights into Lake Bonneville using remote sensing and digital terrain tools
     Jewell, P.W.
     Nelson, D.T.   
     Bowen, B.B.   
     Raming, L.W.   

23: Lake Bonneville geosites in the urban landscape: Potential loss of geological heritage
     Chan, M.A.
     Godsey, H.S.

Description

Lake Bonneville: A Scientific Update showcases new information and interpretations about this important lake in the North American Great Basin, presenting a relatively complete summary of the evolving scientific ideas about the Pleistocene lake. A comprehensive book on Lake Bonneville has not been published since the masterpiece of G.K. Gilbert in 1890. Because of Gilbert’s work, Lake Bonneville has been the starting point for many studies of Quaternary paleolakes in many places throughout the world. Numerous journal articles, and a few books on specialized topics related to Lake Bonneville, have been published since the late 1800s, but here the editors compile the important data and perspectives of the early 21st century into a book that will be an essential reference for future generations. Scientific research on Lake Bonneville is vibrant today and will continue into the future.

Key Features

  • Makes the widespread and detailed literature on this well-known Pleistocene body of water accessible
  • Gives expositions of the many famous and iconic landforms and deposits
  • Contains over 300 illustrations, most in full color
  • Contains chapters on many important topics, including stratigraphy, sedimentology, hydrology, geomorphology, geochronology, isostasy, geophysics, geochemistry, vegetation history, pollen, fishes, mammals, mountain glaciation, prehistoric humans, paleoclimate, remote sensing, and geoantiquities in the Bonneville basin

Readership

Geologists, geomorphologists, geochemists, geophysicists, palaeoclimatologists, archaeologists, palaeoecologists, palaeontologists, and other Earth scientists

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444635945
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444635907

Reviews

"The overall presentation and quality of the finished product are worth commending. It is hardbound with a wonderful cover image of Gilbert’s (1890) original map of Lake Bonneville that depicts his routes of travel, a useful reminder of the field-based data collection necessary to initiate and sustain such research. The volume contains excellent figure reproduction, including many detailed maps that reflect a commitment to effective cartographic design. It also includes comprehensive tables that compile a remarkable quantity of previously published and novel empirical data. Chapters are organized in an intuitive and creative manner, using a combination of chronological and disciplinary approaches.

Nevertheless, it maintains something of a narrative quality, which is a feature common to much outstanding scholarship in the earth sciences." --The AAG Review of Books

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Charles Oviatt Editor

Jack Oviatt started working on Lake Bonneville in 1977 as a graduate student at the University of Utah, and has continued research on the Pleistocene lake since then, including while he taught geology at Kansas State University (1985-2014). He has numerous published peer-reviewed journal articles on Lake Bonneville.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geology, Kansas State University, USA

John Shroder Editor

Jack Shroder is an Editor-in-Chief at Elsevier, and has extensive experience with publishing peer-reviewed journal articles and books on numerous topics related to geomorphology and Afghanistan, among many other specialties. He is the author of over 200 scientific papers and books on geoscientific topics characteristic of high mountain environments, especially landslides, glaciers, and floods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Scholar, Center for Afghanistan Studies, Emeritus Professor of Geography and Geology, University of Nebraska at Omaha, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.