Lake Bonneville: A Scientific Update, Volume 20
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Baker, V.
Introduction
Oviatt, C.G.
Shroder, J.F., Jr.
1: The Present as a Key to the Past: Paleoshoreline Correlation Insights from Great Salt Lake
Atwood, G.
Wambeam, T.J.
Anderson, N.J.
2: The Bear River's history and diversions - constraints, unsolved problems, and implications for the Lake Bonneville record
Pederson, J.L.
Janecke, S.U.
Reheis, M.C.
Kaufman, D.S.
Oaks, R.Q., Jr.
3: The Pilot Valley shoreline, an early record of Lake Bonneville dynamics
Miller, D.M.
Phelps, G.A.
4: Landslides, alluvial fans, and dam failure at Red Rock Pass: The outlet of Lake Bonneville
Shroder, J.F., Jr.
Cornwell, K.
Oviatt, C.G.
Lowndes, T.C.
5: The Bonneville shoreline: Reconsidering Gilbert’s interpretation
Oviatt, C.G.
Jewell, P.W.
6: The Bonneville flood—A veritable débâcle
O'Connor, J.
7: The Provo shoreline of Lake Bonneville
Miller, D.M.
8: Isostatic rebound and palinspastic restoration of the Bonneville and Provo shorelines in the Bonneville basin, UT, NV, and ID
Adams, K.D.
Bills, B.G.
9: Using Lake Bonneville features to calibrate in situ cosmogenic nuclide production rates
Lifton, N.A.
Phillips, F.M.
Cerling, T.E.
10: Late Pleistocene to early Holocene sedimentary history of the Lake Bonneville Pilot Valley embayment, Utah-Nevada, USA
Rey, K.A.
Mayo, A.L.
Tingey, D.G.
Nelson, S.T.
11: Late Quaternary changes in lakes, vegetation, and climate in the Bonneville basin reconstructed from sediment cores from Great Salt Lake
Thompson, R.S.
Oviatt, C.G.
Honke, J.S.
McGeehin, J.P.
12: The fishes of Lake Bonneville: Implications for drainage history, biogeography and lake levels
Broughton, J.M.
Smith, G.R.
13: Changes in late Quaternary mammalian biogeography in the Bonneville basin
Schmitt, D.N.
Lupo, K.D.
14: Bonneville basin avifaunal change at the Pleistocene/Holocene transition: Evidence from Homestead Cave
Wolfe, A.L.
Broughton, J.M.
15: Quaternary vegetation changes in the Bonneville basin
Rhode, D.
16: Water chemistry changes over time and space in Lake Bonneville during the post-Stansbury transgression
Pedone, V.A.
Oviatt, C.G.
17: Late Pleistocene mountain glaciation in the Lake Bonneville basin
Laabs, B.J.C.
Munroe, J.S.
18: The early human occupation of the Bonneville basin
Madsen, D.B.
19: Imaging the margins of Pleistocene lake deposits with high-resolution seismic reflection in the eastern Basin and Range: Pilot Valley, Utah (USA)
South, J.V.
McBride, J.H.
Mayo, A.L.
Tingey, D.G.
Carling, G.T.
Rey, K.A.
Nelson, S.T.
20: A speleothem record of Great Basin paleoclimate: the Leviathan chronology, Nevada
Lachniet, M.S.
21: Pleistocene Lake Bonneville as an analog for extraterrestrial lakes and oceans
Chan, M.A.
Jewell, P.W.
Parker, T.J.
Ormö, J.
Okubo, C.H.
Komatsu, G.
22: Insights into Lake Bonneville using remote sensing and digital terrain tools
Jewell, P.W.
Nelson, D.T.
Bowen, B.B.
Raming, L.W.
23: Lake Bonneville geosites in the urban landscape: Potential loss of geological heritage
Chan, M.A.
Godsey, H.S.
Description
Lake Bonneville: A Scientific Update showcases new information and interpretations about this important lake in the North American Great Basin, presenting a relatively complete summary of the evolving scientific ideas about the Pleistocene lake. A comprehensive book on Lake Bonneville has not been published since the masterpiece of G.K. Gilbert in 1890. Because of Gilbert’s work, Lake Bonneville has been the starting point for many studies of Quaternary paleolakes in many places throughout the world. Numerous journal articles, and a few books on specialized topics related to Lake Bonneville, have been published since the late 1800s, but here the editors compile the important data and perspectives of the early 21st century into a book that will be an essential reference for future generations. Scientific research on Lake Bonneville is vibrant today and will continue into the future.
Key Features
- Makes the widespread and detailed literature on this well-known Pleistocene body of water accessible
- Gives expositions of the many famous and iconic landforms and deposits
- Contains over 300 illustrations, most in full color
- Contains chapters on many important topics, including stratigraphy, sedimentology, hydrology, geomorphology, geochronology, isostasy, geophysics, geochemistry, vegetation history, pollen, fishes, mammals, mountain glaciation, prehistoric humans, paleoclimate, remote sensing, and geoantiquities in the Bonneville basin
Readership
Geologists, geomorphologists, geochemists, geophysicists, palaeoclimatologists, archaeologists, palaeoecologists, palaeontologists, and other Earth scientists
Reviews
"The overall presentation and quality of the finished product are worth commending. It is hardbound with a wonderful cover image of Gilbert’s (1890) original map of Lake Bonneville that depicts his routes of travel, a useful reminder of the field-based data collection necessary to initiate and sustain such research. The volume contains excellent figure reproduction, including many detailed maps that reflect a commitment to effective cartographic design. It also includes comprehensive tables that compile a remarkable quantity of previously published and novel empirical data. Chapters are organized in an intuitive and creative manner, using a combination of chronological and disciplinary approaches.
Nevertheless, it maintains something of a narrative quality, which is a feature common to much outstanding scholarship in the earth sciences." --The AAG Review of Books
About the Editors
Charles Oviatt Editor
Jack Oviatt started working on Lake Bonneville in 1977 as a graduate student at the University of Utah, and has continued research on the Pleistocene lake since then, including while he taught geology at Kansas State University (1985-2014). He has numerous published peer-reviewed journal articles on Lake Bonneville.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geology, Kansas State University, USA
John Shroder Editor
Jack Shroder is an Editor-in-Chief at Elsevier, and has extensive experience with publishing peer-reviewed journal articles and books on numerous topics related to geomorphology and Afghanistan, among many other specialties. He is the author of over 200 scientific papers and books on geoscientific topics characteristic of high mountain environments, especially landslides, glaciers, and floods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scholar, Center for Afghanistan Studies, Emeritus Professor of Geography and Geology, University of Nebraska at Omaha, USA