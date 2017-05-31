Lacustrine Shale Gas
1st Edition
Case Study from the Ordos Basin
Description
Lacustrine Shale Gas: Case Study from the Ordos Basin examines the special sedimentation and formation environment based on the actual exploration of lacustrine shale gas. Using the Chang7 black shale of Yanchang formation in Ordos basin as an example, this book deeply dissects the Lacustrine shale geological characteristics and offers fresh insights into Lacustrine shale geochemistry, shale reservoir, hydrocarbon accumulation and resource evaluation. The book not only enriches, develops and contributes to new theories of shale gas exploration, but also contributes to a new research field, lacustrine shale gas exploration.
Shale gas is the mixed phase natural gas that includes adsorbed phase and free phase gas. It is accumulated in the rich organic matter in shale. In recent years, with great changes in global oil and gas exploration and energy supply situation, shale gas has attracted a lot of attention, becoming the focus of the energy industry.
Key Features
- Reflects the development of world-leading shale gas exploration technology in China
- Analyzes first-hand experimental data and scientific research methods on the geological characteristics of lacustrine shale gas
- Systematically discusses the theory of lacustrine shale gas exploration, from source rock characteristics, shale reservoir characteristics, and shale gas accumulation, to shale gas resources evaluation
- Provides practical guidance by using the Ordos basin as example
Readership
Researchers in the field of unconventional oil and gas exploration and development
Table of Contents
Chapter I Introduction
Section 1 Overview of shale gas
1 Definition of shale gas
2 Origins and classification of shale gas
3 Characteristics of shale gas-source rock
4 Characteristics of shale gas reservoir
5 Shale gas-bearing characteristics
6 Accumulation characteristics of shale gas
Section 2 Shale gas resources and exploration status
1 Geological features of gas-bearing shale in the USA
2 Geological features of gas-bearing shale in China
3 World exploration status of shale gas
4 Shale gas exploration revolution in China
5 Situation of shale gas exploration in China
6 Research achievements of lacustrine shale gas
Section 3 Trend of shale gas exploration research and related challenges
1 Trend in shale gas
2 Challenges of shale gas exploration research principles
Chapter II Formation of lacustrine Shale Gas in the Ordos Basin
Section 1 lacustrine shale gas source rocks
1. Distribution characteristics of hydrocarbon source rocks
2. Geochemical characteristics of hydrocarbon source rocks
Section 2 Characteristics of lacustrine shale gas
1. Collection and testing of shale gas samples
2 Geochemical characteristics of shale gas
3 Analysis of shale gas origin
Section 3 Thermal simulation experiment of hydrocarbon generation of lacustrine shale
1. Thermal simulation experiment
2. Sample collection and test
3. Experimental results and analysis
Section 4 Study on kinetics of hydrocarbon generation by lacustrine shale
1. Experimental parameters
2. Analysis and evaluation of gas generation process
Chapter III lacustrine Shale Gas Reservoir in the Ordos Basin
Section 1 lacustrine shale gas reservoir and characteristics thereof
1 lacustrine shale reservoir
2 Particularity of lacustrine shale gas reservoirs
Section 2 Test of lacustrine shale gas reservoirs
1 SEM observation method
2 Mercury intrusion method
3 Gas adsorption method
4 Pulse decay method
Section 3 Distribution of lacustrine shale gas reservoir
1 Geological background of lacustrine shale development
2 Identification of lacustrine shale gas reservoir
3 Characteristics of lacustrine shale distribution
Section 4 Petrology and pore permeability characteristics of lacustrine shale gas reservoir
1 Shale rock structural model
2 Petrologic characteristics of shale minerals
3 Pore types and structure characteristics
4. Characteristics of pore permeability
5. Heterogeneity characteristics
Section 5 lacustrine shale reservoir evaluation
1. lacustrine shale gas reservoir evaluation method
2. lacustrine shale gas reservoir evaluation
Chapter IV lacustrine shale gas occurrence characteristics
Section 1 lacustrine shale gas mode of occurrence
1. Adsorbed gas
2 Free gas
3 Dissolved gas
4. Multiphase gas occurrence
Section 2 Determination method of lacustrine shale gas content
1. Desorption method
2. Isothermal adsorption method
3. Formula calculation method
Section 3 Characteristics of lacustrine shale gas content
1. Characteristics of different states of gas content
2. Influencing factors of each state gas content
Chapter V lacustrine shale gas accumulation and its influencing factors
Section 1 Characteristics of shale gas accumulation
1 Characteristics of shale gas reservoir
2. Shale gas enrichment conditions
Section 2 Extent of impact of thermal evolution on the formation of lacustrine shale gas
1. Burial history of lacustrine shale structure
2. lacustrine shale thermal evolution history
3. Impact of paleotemperature evolution on organic matter maturity
Section 3 Impact of fluid pressure on lacustrine shale gas reservoir
1. Shale compaction
2. Characteristics of abnormally high pressure distribution in the Yanchang Formation
3. Characteristics of lacustrine shale pore fluid pressure and its impact on shale gas reservoir
Section 4 Lacustrine shale gas accumulation model and its influencing factors
1. lacustrine shale gas accumulation model
2. distribution model of lacustrine shale gas
3. factors controlling lacustrine shale gas accumulation
Chapter VI Evaluation lacustrine shale gas resources
Section 1. Lacustrine shale gas resource calculation
1. Static method
2. Dynamic method
Section 2 The evaluation parameters of lacustrine shale gas reserves
1. thickness and areas
2. Organic carbon content
3. Porosity
4. Crude oil density and shale density
5. Hydrocarbon Saturation
6. Gas content in shale per mass
7. temperature and pressure of shale
8. Solution gas-oil Ratio
9. Solution gas-water ratio
Section 3 Evaluation on resources in lacaustrine shale gas of the southern Ordos Basin
1. the geological resources of free gas
2. Geological resource of absorbed gas
3. Geological resource of dissolved gas
4. Total geological resource of shale gas
5. Prediction of prospective areas
Section 4 Prospect of Prospective areas of lacustrine Shale Gas Exploration in Ordos Basin
1. Geological conditions for the prospective areas of lacustrine shale gas in the basin floor
2. Prospective target area of lacustrine shale gas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 31st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133019
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133002
About the Author
Xiangzeng Wang
As the Vice President of Shaanxi Yangchang Petroleum Group Co., Ltd., Dr. Wang is also a professor steering more than 40 state-level or provincial-level projects regarding oil and gas exploration and development. He won the second prize of national award for science and technology progress and 18 provincial awards for research finding, and holds 37patents. He was appointed as the chief scientist of the first shale gas project of state 863 projects. Dr. Wang has published 11 monographs and about 60 articles in core academic journals.
He has been granted the special allowance for state council expert, top talent of engineering technology and administration of Shaanxi province. He is also the vice council president of Shaanxi petroleum society, an adjunct professor of university of Regina, and doctoral supervisor in China university of Geosciences
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Shaanxi Yangchang Petroleum Group Co., Ltd.