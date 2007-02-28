Labour Disputes and their Resolution in China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341802, 9781780632278

Labour Disputes and their Resolution in China

1st Edition

Authors: Jie Shen
eBook ISBN: 9781780632278
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341802
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2007
Page Count: 178
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
82.50
70.13
145.44
123.62
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
82.50
70.13
103.00
87.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Economic reform: A historical perspective and its social impact; The changes in China’s employment relations; Labour disputes; Trade unions; Labour contracts; Labour tripartism; Labour dispute arbitration; Labour litigation; Conclusions.

Description

The scale, nature and causes of labour disputes in China are identified and discussed in this comprehensive review as well as how they can be managed. The labour disputes resolution mechanisms discussed in this book include, trade union, collective labour contract, tripartite coordination and labour court. This book presents an updated literature review and reports the findings of two empirical projects on this subject. The effectiveness of these mechanisms and the appropriate resolution model for the future are both discussed.

Key Features

  • Systematic and critical review of the up-to-date literature on labour disputes and their management
  • Empirical findings on labour disputes and the institutional channels available to workers for resolving them
  • Assessment of the effectiveness of the existing mechanisms for dealing with labour disputes

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies

Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632278
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341802

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jie Shen Author

Dr Jie Shen graduated from Yangzhou University (BA) and Jilin University (MA), People's Republic of China. He was awarded a MBA from Oxford Brookes University in 1999 and a PhD from Brunel University, London in 2002. He then took up a post as a Research Fellow at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST), undertaking research projects in HRM in the British National Health Service. In 2004 Jie Shen was appointed Lecturer in HRM at the University of South Australia. He is also a visiting professor at Shanghai University and Fujiang Normal University, China. He has published widely in the fields of International HRM, HRM and Organizational Behaviour.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Australia, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.