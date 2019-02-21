Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians

UNIT 1: THE VETERINARY PRACTICE LABORATORY

1. Safety and OSHA Standards

2. General Laboratory Equipment

3. The Microscope

4. The Metric System and Lab Calculations

5. Quality Control and Record Keeping (UPDATED!)

UNIT 2: HEMATOLOGY

6. Hematopoeisis

7. Sample Collection and Handling

8. Automated Analyzers

9. Hemoglobin, PCV, and Erythrocyte Indices

10. Evaluating the Blood Film

11. Morphologic Abnormalities of Blood Cells

12. Additional Hematologic Tests

13. Hematopoeitic Disorders and Classification of Anemia

UNIT 3: HEMOSTASIS

14. Principles of Blood Coagulation

15. Sample Collection and Handling

16. Platelet Evaluation

17. Coagulation Testing

18. Disorders of Hemostasis

UNIT 4: IMMUNOLOGY (ENTIRE UNIT UPDATED!)

19. Basic Principles of Immunology

20. Common Tests Performed in the In-House Testing

21. Blood Groups and Immunity

22. Intradermal Testing

23. Reference Laboratory Tests

24. Disorders of the Immune System

UNIT 5: URINALYSIS

25. Anatomy and Physiology of the Urinary System

26. Sample Collection and Handling

27. Physical Examination of Urine

28. Chemical Evaluation

29. Urine Sediment Analysis

UNIT 6: CLINICAL CHEMISTRY

30. Sample Collection and Handling

31. Automated Analyzers

32. Protein Assays and Hepatobiliary Function Tests

33. Kidney Function Tests

34. Pancreatic Function Tests

35. Electrolyte and Acid-Base Status

36. Miscellaneous Tests

UNIT 7: MICROBIOLOGY

37. Introduction to Microbiology

38. Equipment and Supplies

39. Sample Collection and Handling

40. Staining Specimens

41. Culture Techniques

42. Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing

43. Additional Testing

44. Mycology

UNIT 8: PARASITOLOGY

45. Nematodes

46. Cestodes, Trematodes, and Acantocephelans

47. Protozoa and Rickettsia

48. Arthropods

49. Sample Collection and Handling

50. Diagnostic Techniques

UNIT 9: CYTOLOGY

51. Sample Collection and Handling

52. Preparation of Cytology Smears

53. Microscopic Evaluation

54. Cytology of Specific Sites

Appendix A: Chapter Review Questions by Unit

Appendix B: Reference Ranges

Appendix C: Bacterial Pathogens of Veterinary Importance

Appendix D: Professional Associations Related to Veterinary Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics

Appendix E: Common Parasites of Some Exotic Animal Species