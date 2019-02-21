Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians
7th Edition
Description
Ensure you’re at your clinical best! Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians, 7th Edition covers the broad spectrum of laboratory procedures that veterinary technicians need to perform effectively in the practice setting. Comprehensive content presents the fundamentals of microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, immunology, and cytology, along with the laboratory procedures used to perform the most widely used tests such as complete blood count, urinalysis, and immunologic assays. This thoroughly updated edition includes an expanded Quality Control and Record Keeping chapter along with the latest advances in veterinary clinical procedures to prepare you for real-life laboratory work.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage gives you a solid foundation in the fundamentals of microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, immunology, and cytology, along with the laboratory procedures used to perform related tests.
- Provides the latest information needed to successfully perform a broad spectrum of laboratory tests, including complete blood count, urinalysis, and immunologic assays.
- Step-by-step procedure boxes offer quick access to the skills you must perform during your educational program, as well as procedures that are commonly performed by vet techs in private practice.
- A comprehensive glossary of terms at the end of the text offers accurate, concise definitions.
- Vet Tech Threads provide you with introductions, suggested readings, boxed technician notes, learning objectives, chapter outlines, key terms, and a glossary for easy navigation through chapters and more focused learning.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: THE VETERINARY PRACTICE LABORATORY
1. Safety and OSHA Standards
2. General Laboratory Equipment
3. The Microscope
4. The Metric System and Lab Calculations
5. Quality Control and Record Keeping (UPDATED!)
UNIT 2: HEMATOLOGY
6. Hematopoeisis
7. Sample Collection and Handling
8. Automated Analyzers
9. Hemoglobin, PCV, and Erythrocyte Indices
10. Evaluating the Blood Film
11. Morphologic Abnormalities of Blood Cells
12. Additional Hematologic Tests
13. Hematopoeitic Disorders and Classification of Anemia
UNIT 3: HEMOSTASIS
14. Principles of Blood Coagulation
15. Sample Collection and Handling
16. Platelet Evaluation
17. Coagulation Testing
18. Disorders of Hemostasis
UNIT 4: IMMUNOLOGY (ENTIRE UNIT UPDATED!)
19. Basic Principles of Immunology
20. Common Tests Performed in the In-House Testing
21. Blood Groups and Immunity
22. Intradermal Testing
23. Reference Laboratory Tests
24. Disorders of the Immune System
UNIT 5: URINALYSIS
25. Anatomy and Physiology of the Urinary System
26. Sample Collection and Handling
27. Physical Examination of Urine
28. Chemical Evaluation
29. Urine Sediment Analysis
UNIT 6: CLINICAL CHEMISTRY
30. Sample Collection and Handling
31. Automated Analyzers
32. Protein Assays and Hepatobiliary Function Tests
33. Kidney Function Tests
34. Pancreatic Function Tests
35. Electrolyte and Acid-Base Status
36. Miscellaneous Tests
UNIT 7: MICROBIOLOGY
37. Introduction to Microbiology
38. Equipment and Supplies
39. Sample Collection and Handling
40. Staining Specimens
41. Culture Techniques
42. Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing
43. Additional Testing
44. Mycology
UNIT 8: PARASITOLOGY
45. Nematodes
46. Cestodes, Trematodes, and Acantocephelans
47. Protozoa and Rickettsia
48. Arthropods
49. Sample Collection and Handling
50. Diagnostic Techniques
UNIT 9: CYTOLOGY
51. Sample Collection and Handling
52. Preparation of Cytology Smears
53. Microscopic Evaluation
54. Cytology of Specific Sites
Appendix A: Chapter Review Questions by Unit
Appendix B: Reference Ranges
Appendix C: Bacterial Pathogens of Veterinary Importance
Appendix D: Professional Associations Related to Veterinary Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics
Appendix E: Common Parasites of Some Exotic Animal Species
Details
- No. of pages:
- 433
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 21st February 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595056
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323595384
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595032
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595049
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia