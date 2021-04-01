Laboratory Practices in Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
Basic Laboratory Practice in Microbiology provides insights in the methods of isolation and cultivation, morphology of microorganisms, the determination of biochemical activities of microorganisms, and physical and chemical effects on microorganisms, being essential requirements and applications in microbiological studies and researches.
Divided in five sections Basic Laboratory Practice in Microbiology includes methods of preparation of media and their sterilization, microorganisms in environment, aseptic techniques, pure culture techniques, preservation of cultures, morphological characteristics of microorganisms, wet-mount and hanging-drop techniques, different staining techniques, cultural and biochemical characteristics of bacteria, antimicrobial effects of agents on microorganisms, hand scrubbing in the removal of microorganisms and characteristics of fungi and uses of bacteriophages in different applications. Applications are designed to be common, complete with equipment, minimal expense and quick to the markets. Images are added to the applications to follow the expressions better and make them more understandable.
Basic Laboratory Practice in Microbiology is an essential book for students and researchers in microbiology, health sciences, food engineering and technology, and medicine, as well as anyone working in a laboratory setting with microorganisms.
Key Features
- Gives a complete procedure for all steps of experiments and explanatory, helping anyone easily understand the experimental procedures
- Includes certain subjects that tend to be disregarded in other microbiology laboratory book such as microorganisms in environment, pure culture methods, wet-mount and Hanging drop methods, biochemical characteristics of microorganisms, osmotic pressure effects on microorganisms, antiseptic and disinfectants effects on microorganisms, temperature effects on microorganisms, and effect of hand scrubbing on microorganisms and quantification of bacteriophages
- Provides grouping and characterization of microorganisms
- Functions as a representative reference book for the field of microbiology laboratory
Readership
Students and teachers in the field of microbiology, biology and food science. Students, researchers, teachers, in laboratory techniques. It can be used by researchers and microbial analysis laboratories in the industry, biology, medicine and health sciences
Table of Contents
1. Microbiological Media and Culture Techniques
2. Techniques on Morphological examination of Bacteria
3. Biochemical and Cultural Characteristics of Microorganisms
4. Chemical and Physical Effects on Microorganisms
5. Fungi and Bacteriophage
6. Preparation of Culture Media, Stains and Solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323910170
About the Editor
Osman Erkmen
Professor Erkmen has been teaching General Microbiology, Food Microbiology, and Toxicology in the Department of Engineering and Technology, Department of biology, at universities for more than 35 years for MSc students. He has also been teaching Advanced Microbiology, Microbiological Quality of Foods and Food Preservation for PhD students. He completed BS in Biological science, MSc in Food Engineering and PhD in Microbiology fields; conducted research; directed graduate thesis and projects on General Microbiology, Food Microbiology and Food Sanitation courses. He published over 200 papers in national and international journals. He wrote different books that were published by international publisher and national publishers and has experience and knowledge in this microbiology field, particularly in Characteristics of microorganisms and Laboratory techniques applied on microbiology laboratories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering, Gaziantep University, Gaziantep, Turkey
Ratings and Reviews
