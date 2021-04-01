Laboratory Practices in Microbiology

Basic Laboratory Practice in Microbiology provides insights in the methods of isolation and cultivation, morphology of microorganisms, the determination of biochemical activities of microorganisms, and physical and chemical effects on microorganisms, being essential requirements and applications in microbiological studies and researches.

Divided in five sections Basic Laboratory Practice in Microbiology includes methods of preparation of media and their sterilization, microorganisms in environment, aseptic techniques, pure culture techniques, preservation of cultures, morphological characteristics of microorganisms, wet-mount and hanging-drop techniques, different staining techniques, cultural and biochemical characteristics of bacteria, antimicrobial effects of agents on microorganisms, hand scrubbing in the removal of microorganisms and characteristics of fungi and uses of bacteriophages in different applications. Applications are designed to be common, complete with equipment, minimal expense and quick to the markets. Images are added to the applications to follow the expressions better and make them more understandable.

Basic Laboratory Practice in Microbiology is an essential book for students and researchers in microbiology, health sciences, food engineering and technology, and medicine, as well as anyone working in a laboratory setting with microorganisms.