Laboratory Investigation of Endocrine Disorders
2nd Edition
Description
Laboratory Investigation of Endocrine Disorders, Second Edition serves as a basic guide to the available endocrine laboratory tests. This book discusses the developments in the understanding of the mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of endocrine disorders. Organized into 9 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the control of thyroid hormone secretion. This text then explains the role of hypothalamus in the control of the activities of the functionally distinct anterior and posterior lobes of the pituitary gland. Other chapters consider the disorders of calcium homeostasis and their investigation with specific reference to hypocalcemia and hypercalcemia. This book discusses as well the adrenal cortical function. The final chapter deals with the normal steady-state regulation of calcium, which includes diet, physiological mechanisms, and hormones. This book is a valuable resource for laboratory-based scientists, both the medical and the non-medical. Senior clinical students and medical practitioners will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
1. Thyroid Disorders
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Total Serum Thyroxine (T4)
Total Serum Tri-Iodothyronine (T3)
Free Binding Capacity (FBC)
Free Thyroxine Index (FTI)
Thyrotrophin (TSH)
In Vivo Tests
99mTc Uptake
Thyroid Scan
Thyrotrophin-Releasing Hormone (TRH) Test
Other Tests
Thyroid Antibodies in Thyroiditis
Thyroid-Stimulating Antibodies (TSAB)
Cholesterol
Diagnostic Considerations
Hypothyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Investigation of Thyroid Status in Patients after Treatment of Hyperthyroidism
Investigation of Thyroid Status in Patients after Treatment of Hypothyroidism
2. Hypothalamic-Anterior Pituitary Disorders
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Growth Hormone
Follicle-Stimulating and Luteinizing Hormones
Prolactin
Adrenocorticotrophin
Dynamic Tests
LH-RH Test
Combined Test
Diagnostic Considerations
Hypopituitarism
Growth Hormone Excess
Galactorrhoea
Precocious Puberty
3. Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenocortical Axis
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Plasma Cortisol
Urine for Steroids
Normal Range Values
Dynamic Tests
Tetracosactrin
Dexamethasone Suppression Tests
Metyrapone Test
Diagnostic Considerations
Adrenocortical Hyperplasia (Cushing's Syndrome)
Adrenocortical Hypofunction
4. Hypothalamic-Posterior Pituitary Disorders
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Diagnostic Considerations
Diabetes Insipidus
Inappropriate ADH Syndrome
5. Adrenal Cortical Disorders
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Plasma Cortisol
Plasma Renin and Aldosterone
Plasma 17-α-Hydroxyprogesterone
Urine Pregnanetriol
Urine 11-Oxygénation Index
Diagnostic Considerations
Primary Adrenocortical Hypofunction (Addison's Disease)
Secondary Adrenocortical Hypofunction
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
Primary Hyperaldosteronism (Conn's Syndrome)
Secondary Hyperaldosteronism
Hypoaldosteronism
6. Disorders of the Adrenal Medulla
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Plasma
Urine
Diagnostic Considerations
Phaeochromocytoma
7. Ovarian Disorders
Physiology
Gametogenesis
Secretion of Oestrogens
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Oestradiol-17-ß
Progesterone
Pregnanediol
Urine Total Oestrogens in the Non-Pregnant
Urine Total Oestrogens in Pregnancy
Dynamic Tests
Clomiphene Stimulation Test
LH-RH Test
Human Menopausal Gonadotrophin Stimulation
Clinical Considerations
Amenorrhoea
Infertility
Hyperprolactinaemic Hypogonadism
Precocious Puberty
Hirsuties and Virilism
8. Testicular Disorders
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Plasma LH and FSH
Plasma Testosterone
Urine 17-Oxosteroids
Dynamic Tests
Clomiphene Stimulation Test
HCG Stimulation Test
Diagnostic Considerations
Infertility
Hypogonadism
Precocious Puberty
9. Disorders of Calcium Homeostasis
Physiology
Specimens and Normal Range Values
Calcium (Total)
Calcium (Ionized)
Plasma Phosphorus
Phosphate Excretion Tests
Magnesium
Serum Proteins and Albumin
Alkaline Phosphatase
Parathyroid Hormone
25-Hydroxyvitamin D and 1,25 Dihydroxycholecalciferol
Calcitonin
Urine Calcium
Urine Hydroxyproline
Urine Cyclic AMP
Dynamic Tests
Cortisone Suppression Test
Diagnostic Considerations
Hypercalcaemia
Hypocalcaemia
Appendix Normal Reference Values and Factors for the Conversion of Conventional to Si Units
Details
- No. of pages:
- 126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 17th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182605