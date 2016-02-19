Laboratory Investigation of Endocrine Disorders - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407002760, 9781483182605

Laboratory Investigation of Endocrine Disorders

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael R. Wills Bill Havard
eBook ISBN: 9781483182605
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th May 1983
Page Count: 126
Description

Laboratory Investigation of Endocrine Disorders, Second Edition serves as a basic guide to the available endocrine laboratory tests. This book discusses the developments in the understanding of the mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of endocrine disorders. Organized into 9 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the control of thyroid hormone secretion. This text then explains the role of hypothalamus in the control of the activities of the functionally distinct anterior and posterior lobes of the pituitary gland. Other chapters consider the disorders of calcium homeostasis and their investigation with specific reference to hypocalcemia and hypercalcemia. This book discusses as well the adrenal cortical function. The final chapter deals with the normal steady-state regulation of calcium, which includes diet, physiological mechanisms, and hormones. This book is a valuable resource for laboratory-based scientists, both the medical and the non-medical. Senior clinical students and medical practitioners will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


1. Thyroid Disorders

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Total Serum Thyroxine (T4)

Total Serum Tri-Iodothyronine (T3)

Free Binding Capacity (FBC)

Free Thyroxine Index (FTI)

Thyrotrophin (TSH)

In Vivo Tests

99mTc Uptake

Thyroid Scan

Thyrotrophin-Releasing Hormone (TRH) Test

Other Tests

Thyroid Antibodies in Thyroiditis

Thyroid-Stimulating Antibodies (TSAB)

Cholesterol

Diagnostic Considerations

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Investigation of Thyroid Status in Patients after Treatment of Hyperthyroidism

Investigation of Thyroid Status in Patients after Treatment of Hypothyroidism

2. Hypothalamic-Anterior Pituitary Disorders

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Growth Hormone

Follicle-Stimulating and Luteinizing Hormones

Prolactin

Adrenocorticotrophin

Dynamic Tests

LH-RH Test

Combined Test

Diagnostic Considerations

Hypopituitarism

Growth Hormone Excess

Galactorrhoea

Precocious Puberty

3. Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenocortical Axis

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Plasma Cortisol

Urine for Steroids

Normal Range Values

Dynamic Tests

Tetracosactrin

Dexamethasone Suppression Tests

Metyrapone Test

Diagnostic Considerations

Adrenocortical Hyperplasia (Cushing's Syndrome)

Adrenocortical Hypofunction

4. Hypothalamic-Posterior Pituitary Disorders

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Diagnostic Considerations

Diabetes Insipidus

Inappropriate ADH Syndrome

5. Adrenal Cortical Disorders

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Plasma Cortisol

Plasma Renin and Aldosterone

Plasma 17-α-Hydroxyprogesterone

Urine Pregnanetriol

Urine 11-Oxygénation Index

Diagnostic Considerations

Primary Adrenocortical Hypofunction (Addison's Disease)

Secondary Adrenocortical Hypofunction

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Primary Hyperaldosteronism (Conn's Syndrome)

Secondary Hyperaldosteronism

Hypoaldosteronism

6. Disorders of the Adrenal Medulla

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Plasma

Urine

Diagnostic Considerations

Phaeochromocytoma

7. Ovarian Disorders

Physiology

Gametogenesis

Secretion of Oestrogens

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Oestradiol-17-ß

Progesterone

Pregnanediol

Urine Total Oestrogens in the Non-Pregnant

Urine Total Oestrogens in Pregnancy

Dynamic Tests

Clomiphene Stimulation Test

LH-RH Test

Human Menopausal Gonadotrophin Stimulation

Clinical Considerations

Amenorrhoea

Infertility

Hyperprolactinaemic Hypogonadism

Precocious Puberty

Hirsuties and Virilism

8. Testicular Disorders

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Plasma LH and FSH

Plasma Testosterone

Urine 17-Oxosteroids

Dynamic Tests

Clomiphene Stimulation Test

HCG Stimulation Test

Diagnostic Considerations

Infertility

Hypogonadism

Precocious Puberty

9. Disorders of Calcium Homeostasis

Physiology

Specimens and Normal Range Values

Calcium (Total)

Calcium (Ionized)

Plasma Phosphorus

Phosphate Excretion Tests

Magnesium

Serum Proteins and Albumin

Alkaline Phosphatase

Parathyroid Hormone

25-Hydroxyvitamin D and 1,25 Dihydroxycholecalciferol

Calcitonin

Urine Calcium

Urine Hydroxyproline

Urine Cyclic AMP

Dynamic Tests

Cortisone Suppression Test

Diagnostic Considerations

Hypercalcaemia

Hypocalcaemia

Appendix Normal Reference Values and Factors for the Conversion of Conventional to Si Units

