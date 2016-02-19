Laboratory Investigation of Endocrine Disorders, Second Edition serves as a basic guide to the available endocrine laboratory tests. This book discusses the developments in the understanding of the mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of endocrine disorders. Organized into 9 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the control of thyroid hormone secretion. This text then explains the role of hypothalamus in the control of the activities of the functionally distinct anterior and posterior lobes of the pituitary gland. Other chapters consider the disorders of calcium homeostasis and their investigation with specific reference to hypocalcemia and hypercalcemia. This book discusses as well the adrenal cortical function. The final chapter deals with the normal steady-state regulation of calcium, which includes diet, physiological mechanisms, and hormones. This book is a valuable resource for laboratory-based scientists, both the medical and the non-medical. Senior clinical students and medical practitioners will also find this book useful.