Labor, Class, and the International System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125620208, 9781483263311

Labor, Class, and the International System

1st Edition

Authors: Alejandro Portes John Walton
Editors: Charles Tilly Edward Shorter
eBook ISBN: 9781483263311
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1981
Page Count: 244
Description

Labor, Class, and the International System explores the interface between the labor process, class structure, and the global requirements of accumulation as a necessary complement to the analysis of capital and dominant institutions and focus on this interaction to clarify some of the apparent contradictions and bring the general models in line with empirical reality. The book provides analysis of concepts and hypotheses derived from general theory with available empirical knowledge on each particular topic. Each chapter addresses problem areas namely, international migration; pre-capitalist modes of production and the reproduction of the urban labor force; and dominant ideologies of inequality and class structure. Sociologists, political scientists, economists, researchers, and students of international studies will find the book very interesting and insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1 Introduction

The World-System Perspective

Subprocesses in the World-System

A Research Agenda

2 International Migration: Conditions for the Mobilization and Use of Migrant Labor under World Capitalism

Introduction

Early Labor Migrations

Theoretical Perspectives: A Critique

Inducement to Migration

The Release and Transportation of Migrant Labor

Conditions for the Use of Migrant Labor

Network Building: The Microstructures of Migration

Summary

3 Unequal Exchange and the Urban Informal Sector

Introduction

Theoretical Review

Critique

Hyper-urbanization and the Informal Sector

The Informal Sector and Peripheral Accumulation

Reproduction of the Working Class

Constraints on the Expansion of the Working Class

Conclusion

4 Ideologies of Inequality and Their Transformation in the Periphery: The Case of Latin America

Introduction

Patrimonialism

Positivism

Marginality

Developmentalism

Conclusion

5 The Internationalization of Capital and Class Structures in the Advanced Countries: The United States Case

Introduction

Aspects of the Internationalization of Capital

Consequences of the Internationalization of Capital for Domestic Labor, Capital, and National Income

Institutional Consequences of the Internationalization of Capital

The Changing Structure of Social Class

Conclusion

6 Conclusion

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263311

About the Author

Alejandro Portes

John Walton

About the Editor

Charles Tilly

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, U.S.A.

Edward Shorter

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

