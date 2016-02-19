Labor, Class, and the International System
1st Edition
Labor, Class, and the International System explores the interface between the labor process, class structure, and the global requirements of accumulation as a necessary complement to the analysis of capital and dominant institutions and focus on this interaction to clarify some of the apparent contradictions and bring the general models in line with empirical reality. The book provides analysis of concepts and hypotheses derived from general theory with available empirical knowledge on each particular topic. Each chapter addresses problem areas namely, international migration; pre-capitalist modes of production and the reproduction of the urban labor force; and dominant ideologies of inequality and class structure. Sociologists, political scientists, economists, researchers, and students of international studies will find the book very interesting and insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
The World-System Perspective
Subprocesses in the World-System
A Research Agenda
2 International Migration: Conditions for the Mobilization and Use of Migrant Labor under World Capitalism
Introduction
Early Labor Migrations
Theoretical Perspectives: A Critique
Inducement to Migration
The Release and Transportation of Migrant Labor
Conditions for the Use of Migrant Labor
Network Building: The Microstructures of Migration
Summary
3 Unequal Exchange and the Urban Informal Sector
Introduction
Theoretical Review
Critique
Hyper-urbanization and the Informal Sector
The Informal Sector and Peripheral Accumulation
Reproduction of the Working Class
Constraints on the Expansion of the Working Class
Conclusion
4 Ideologies of Inequality and Their Transformation in the Periphery: The Case of Latin America
Introduction
Patrimonialism
Positivism
Marginality
Developmentalism
Conclusion
5 The Internationalization of Capital and Class Structures in the Advanced Countries: The United States Case
Introduction
Aspects of the Internationalization of Capital
Consequences of the Internationalization of Capital for Domestic Labor, Capital, and National Income
Institutional Consequences of the Internationalization of Capital
The Changing Structure of Social Class
Conclusion
6 Conclusion
References
Index
- 244
- English
- © Academic Press 1981
- 28th July 1981
- Academic Press
- 9781483263311
Alejandro Portes
John Walton
Charles Tilly
University of Michigan, U.S.A.
Edward Shorter
University of Toronto, Canada