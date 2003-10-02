Lab-on-a-Chip
1st Edition
Miniaturized Systems for (Bio)Chemical Analysis and Synthesis
Description
In the past ten years there has been a rapid growth of the research and application area known as Lab-on-a-Chip. After an initial focus on electrokinetic separation techniques on chip, the scope of the field has widened to include topics like microfluidics, DNA analysis, cell analysis, microreactors and mass spectrometer interfacing. As well as the analytical chemistry community, synthetic chemists, chemical engineers, biochemists and biomedical engineers are now also becoming more and more interested in using new micro- and nanotechnological techniques.
This first Lab-on-a-Chip book contains a broad collection of papers on microtechnology, microfluidics, analytical methods and applications. All contributions are written by leading researchers in their respective fields, and provide new scientists with an overview of the field, to make him/her aware of the enormous opportunities offered by modern technology. The work presented in this book will definitely stimulate readers to new ideas and concepts, and lead to further innovations in this area.
Key Features
- Provides a quick introduction into the different aspects of this field
- Describes technology that has already revolutionized the world of chemical and biochemical analysis and synthesis
- All contributions are written by leading researchers in their respective fields
Readership
Universities, research organisations and private companies, world-wide, working in the field of micro Total Analysis Systems
Table of Contents
I TECHNOLOGIES
Hydrogels and polymers as components of a lab on a chip
Microreplication technologies for polymer-based µTAS applications
Silicon and glass micromachining for µTAS
Surface chemistry in polymer microfluidic systems
Plastic microfluidic devices: electrokinetic manipulations, life science applications, and production technologies
II METHODS
Transverse diffusion in microfluidic systems
Nanoliter & picoliter liquid handling
Micro sequential injection system for monitoring of metabolites extruded by cultured cells
III CELL- AND BEAD-BASED SYSTEMS
Handling of beads in microfluidic devices for biotech applications
Particles and molecules handling in micro channels
Cell counting and cell sizing in microstructures
IV APPLICATIONS
Microfabricated capillary array electrophoresis: implementation and applications
Microfluidic systems for analysis of the proteome with mass spectrometry
Interfacing µTAS to matrix assisted laser desorption time-of-flight masspectrometry - MALDI-TOF MS
Micro integrated chemical systems for general use
Synthesis in micro reactors using electro-osmotic flow
Biochips aiming at advanced medical treatment
BioMEMS for drug delivery applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 2nd October 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509884
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511003
About the Editor
Edwin Oosterbroek
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands
A. van den Berg
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands