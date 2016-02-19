L. E. J. Brouwer Collected Works
1st Edition
Geometry, Analysis, Topology and Mechanics
Description
L. E. J. Brouwer Collected Works, Volume 2: Geometry, Analysis, Topology, and Mechanics focuses on the contributions and principles of Brouwer on geometry, topology, analysis, and mechanics, including non-Euclidean spaces, integrals, and surfaces.
The publication first ponders on non-Euclidean spaces and integral theorems, lie groups, and plane transition theorem. Discussions focus on remarks on multiple integrals, force field of the non-Euclidean spaces with negative curvature, difference quotients and differential quotients, characterization of the Euclidean and non-Euclidean motion groups, and continuous one-one transformations of surfaces in themselves. The book also takes a look at vector fields on surfaces and new methods in topology, including continuous vector distributions on surfaces and orthogonal trajectories of the orbits of a one parameter plane projective group. The book then ponders on mechanics and topology of surfaces, as well as the motion of a particle on the bottom of a rotating vessel under the influence of gravitational force.
The publication is a valuable reference for researchers interested in geometry, topology, analysis, and mechanics.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Life of L. E. J. Brouwer
Bibliography of L. E. J. Brouwer
1 Non-Euclidean Spaces and Integral Theorems
1904 A2
1904 B2
1904 C2
1906 A2
1919 Q2
1906 B2
1906 C2
2 Lie Groups
1908 D2
Y8
1909 B
1909 C 1910 G
Y43
Y44
Y45
1910 H
1911 K
1909 E
3 Toward the Plane Translation Theorem
1909 F2
1909 H2 1909 H1
1911 H2
1911 J2
1910 F 1910 L 1919 F
1912 B
1919 M2
4 Vector Fields on Surfaces
1909 G2
1910 A2
1910 D2
1915 B
5 Cantor-Schoenflies Style Topology
1910 B2
1910 C
Y10
1910 J
Y15
1910 E
1911 B2
1913 B2
1916 A 1916 B
Y57
Y58
1915 A2
1917 B2
6 The New Methods in Topology
Y16
Y17
Y18
1911 C
Y1
Y2
Y3
Y4
Y5
1911 D 1911 M 1921 E
1926 D2
1911 E 1921 F
1911 F
1911 L
1911 G 1911 N
1931
1912 C
1912 E2
1912 F
1912 L
1912 K2 1920 G2
1912 M
1913 A 1923 D2 1924 M
1924 J2
1928 C2
1912 H
1912 D
Y6
Y20
1912 G
1918 C 1919 E
1918 D
1924 K2
7 Topology of Surfaces
1919 L2
Y22
Y23
1919 S
1919 N2
1919 P2
1919 G 1919 H 1919 J
1920 A2 + err.
1920 B2 + err.
1920 E
1921 D
8 Mechanics
1918 E
Y97
Y98
Abbreviations
Literature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 734
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257549