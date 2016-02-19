L. E. J. Brouwer Collected Works - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444106438, 9781483257549

L. E. J. Brouwer Collected Works

1st Edition

Geometry, Analysis, Topology and Mechanics

Editors: Hans Freudenthal
eBook ISBN: 9781483257549
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 734
Description

L. E. J. Brouwer Collected Works, Volume 2: Geometry, Analysis, Topology, and Mechanics focuses on the contributions and principles of Brouwer on geometry, topology, analysis, and mechanics, including non-Euclidean spaces, integrals, and surfaces.

The publication first ponders on non-Euclidean spaces and integral theorems, lie groups, and plane transition theorem. Discussions focus on remarks on multiple integrals, force field of the non-Euclidean spaces with negative curvature, difference quotients and differential quotients, characterization of the Euclidean and non-Euclidean motion groups, and continuous one-one transformations of surfaces in themselves. The book also takes a look at vector fields on surfaces and new methods in topology, including continuous vector distributions on surfaces and orthogonal trajectories of the orbits of a one parameter plane projective group. The book then ponders on mechanics and topology of surfaces, as well as the motion of a particle on the bottom of a rotating vessel under the influence of gravitational force.

The publication is a valuable reference for researchers interested in geometry, topology, analysis, and mechanics.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Life of L. E. J. Brouwer

Bibliography of L. E. J. Brouwer

1 Non-Euclidean Spaces and Integral Theorems

1904 A2

1904 B2

1904 C2

1906 A2

1919 Q2

1906 B2

1906 C2

2 Lie Groups

1908 D2

Y8

1909 B

1909 C 1910 G

Y43

Y44

Y45

1910 H

1911 K

1909 E

3 Toward the Plane Translation Theorem

1909 F2

1909 H2 1909 H1

1911 H2

1911 J2

1910 F 1910 L 1919 F

1912 B

1919 M2

4 Vector Fields on Surfaces

1909 G2

1910 A2

1910 D2

1915 B

5 Cantor-Schoenflies Style Topology

1910 B2

1910 C

Y10

1910 J

Y15

1910 E

1911 B2

1913 B2

1916 A 1916 B

Y57

Y58

1915 A2

1917 B2

6 The New Methods in Topology

Y16

Y17

Y18

1911 C

Y1

Y2

Y3

Y4

Y5

1911 D 1911 M 1921 E

1926 D2

1911 E 1921 F

1911 F

1911 L

1911 G 1911 N

1931

1912 C

1912 E2

1912 F

1912 L

1912 K2 1920 G2

1912 M

1913 A 1923 D2 1924 M

1924 J2

1928 C2

1912 H

1912 D

Y6

Y20

1912 G

1918 C 1919 E

1918 D

1924 K2

7 Topology of Surfaces

1919 L2

Y22

Y23

1919 S

1919 N2

1919 P2

1919 G 1919 H 1919 J

1920 A2 + err.

1920 B2 + err.

1920 E

1921 D

8 Mechanics

1918 E

Y97

Y98

Abbreviations

Literature

