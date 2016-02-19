Krypton, Xenon & Radon, Volume 2

Krypton, Xenon & Radon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223520, 9781483285481

eBook format help

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Conversion Factors

1. Krypton

1.1 Water

1.2 Salt Solutions (Aqueous)

1.3 Hydrocarbons

Saturated

Unsaturated

Cyclic

Aromatic

1.4 Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

1.5 Organic Compounds Containing Halogen

1.6 Organic Compounds Containing Sulfur

1.7 Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

1.8 Organic Compounds Containing Phosphorus

1.9 Organic Compounds Containing Silicon

1.10 Miscellaneous Fluids Including Biological Fluids

2. Xenon

2.1 Water

2.2 Salt Solutions (aqueous)

2.3 Hydrocarbons

Saturated

Cyclic

Aromatic

2.4 Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

2.5 Organic Compounds Containing Halogen

2.6 Organic Compounds Containing Sulfur

2.7 Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

2.8 Organic Compounds Containing Silicon

2.9 Miscellaneous Fluids Including Biological Fluids

3. Radon-222

3.1 Water

3.2 Salt Solutions (Aqueous)

3.3 Organic Compounds and Water

3.4 Organic Compounds (General Evaluation)

3.5 Hydrocarbons

Saturated

Cyclic

Aromatic

3.6 Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

3.7 Organic compounds Containing Halogen

3.8 Organic compounds Containing Sulfur

3.9 Organic compounds Containing Nitrogen

3.10 Miscellaneous Fluids Including Biological Fluids

4. Radon-219

5. Radon-220

System Index

Registry Number Index

Description

Solubility Data Series, Volume 2: Krypton, Xenon, and Radon – Gas Solubilities is a three-chapter text that presents the solubility data of various forms of the title compounds in different substrates. This series emerged from the fundamental trend of the Solubility Data Project, which is toward integration of secondary and tertiary services to produce in-depth critical analysis and evaluation. Each chapter deals with the experimental solubility data of the noble gases in several substrates, including water, salt solutions, organic compounds, and biological fluids.

This book will prove useful to chemists, researchers, and students.

About the Editors

H. L. Clever Editor

Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

