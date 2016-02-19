Krypton, Xenon & Radon, Volume 2

Solubility Data Series, Volume 2: Krypton, Xenon, and Radon – Gas Solubilities is a three-chapter text that presents the solubility data of various forms of the title compounds in different substrates. This series emerged from the fundamental trend of the Solubility Data Project, which is toward integration of secondary and tertiary services to produce in-depth critical analysis and evaluation. Each chapter deals with the experimental solubility data of the noble gases in several substrates, including water, salt solutions, organic compounds, and biological fluids.

This book will prove useful to chemists, researchers, and students.