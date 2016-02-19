Krypton, Xenon & Radon, Volume 2
1st Edition
Editors: H. L. Clever
eBook ISBN: 9781483285481
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st July 1979
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Conversion Factors
1. Krypton
1.1 Water
1.2 Salt Solutions (Aqueous)
1.3 Hydrocarbons
Saturated
Unsaturated
Cyclic
Aromatic
1.4 Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
1.5 Organic Compounds Containing Halogen
1.6 Organic Compounds Containing Sulfur
1.7 Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
1.8 Organic Compounds Containing Phosphorus
1.9 Organic Compounds Containing Silicon
1.10 Miscellaneous Fluids Including Biological Fluids
2. Xenon
2.1 Water
2.2 Salt Solutions (aqueous)
2.3 Hydrocarbons
Saturated
Cyclic
Aromatic
2.4 Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
2.5 Organic Compounds Containing Halogen
2.6 Organic Compounds Containing Sulfur
2.7 Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
2.8 Organic Compounds Containing Silicon
2.9 Miscellaneous Fluids Including Biological Fluids
3. Radon-222
3.1 Water
3.2 Salt Solutions (Aqueous)
3.3 Organic Compounds and Water
3.4 Organic Compounds (General Evaluation)
3.5 Hydrocarbons
Saturated
Cyclic
Aromatic
3.6 Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
3.7 Organic compounds Containing Halogen
3.8 Organic compounds Containing Sulfur
3.9 Organic compounds Containing Nitrogen
3.10 Miscellaneous Fluids Including Biological Fluids
4. Radon-219
5. Radon-220
System Index
Registry Number Index
Description
Solubility Data Series, Volume 2: Krypton, Xenon, and Radon – Gas Solubilities is a three-chapter text that presents the solubility data of various forms of the title compounds in different substrates. This series emerged from the fundamental trend of the Solubility Data Project, which is toward integration of secondary and tertiary services to produce in-depth critical analysis and evaluation. Each chapter deals with the experimental solubility data of the noble gases in several substrates, including water, salt solutions, organic compounds, and biological fluids.
This book will prove useful to chemists, researchers, and students.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st July 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285481
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
H. L. Clever Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.