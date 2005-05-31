Knowledge Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341222, 9781780631967

Knowledge Management

1st Edition

An integrative Approach

Authors: Meliha Handzic Albert Zhou
eBook ISBN: 9781780631967
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341239
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341222
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2005
Page Count: 172
Description

This book focuses on basic knowledge management (KM) concepts and their inter-relationships. Most importantly, the book brings together diverse perspectives currently seen in the field of KM research and practice in a logical sequence incorporating the most relevant and representative examples into an integrated framework. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the KM phenomena, including: KM frameworks, KM drivers, socio-technological enablers and processes, KM outputs and outcomes, as well as issues and challenges for KM present and future. With its integrated and systematic approach to KM phenomena, the book contributes to achieving an objective and complete picture of the field. The book will help students, individuals and organisations to better understand the benefits and limitations of KM. It will also help managers to choose more suitable KM solutions to enhance and exploit their organisational knowledge.

Key Features

  • Portrays an objective and complete picture of KM
  • Integrates diverse perspectives into a holistic framework
  • Offers a comprehensive coverage of major KM elements and their relationships

Readership

Scientists, researchers and research students; Practitioners and professionals and managers; Graduates and undergraduates; University, corporate and government librarians

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction to KM: An integrated view of KM; Drivers of KM. Part 2 KM components and relationships: Organisational enablers of KM; The role of technology in KM; Knowledge manipulation processes; Understanding knowledge as an asset. Part 3 Benefits and limitations of KM; Outcomes of KM; Issues and challenges for KM practice and research.

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631967
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341239
Paperback ISBN:
9781843341222

About the Author

Meliha Handzic

Dr Meliha Handzic is Inaugural Leader of the knowledge management research group the University of New South Wales, Australia. Her main teaching and research interests include knowledge management and decision support. She has published widely in books, book chapters, journal and conference articles.

Albert Zhou

Albert Z. Zhou is earning his PhD in Knowledge Management at the University of New South Wales. He has written two books on KM and has had articles published in journals such as Journal of Intellectual Capital, Knowledge Management Research & Practice and Journal of Information and Knowledge Management.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New South Wales, Australia

Reviews

…a valuable source of ideas for practical knowledge management and identifies some interesting possibilities for future research in this area., The Electronic Library

Ratings and Reviews

