Knowledge Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340379, 9781780631936

Knowledge Management

1st Edition

Cultivating Knowledge Professionals

Authors: Suliman Al-Hawamdeh
eBook ISBN: 9781780631936
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340386
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340379
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2003
Page Count: 222
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.95
29.71
27.50
23.38
45.00
38.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
27.50
23.38
45.00
38.25
34.95
29.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The dawn of the knowledge economy; The complex nature of knowledge; Intellectual capital; The role of technology in knowledge management; Knowledge sharing; Communication and organizational culture; Communities of practice; The learning organization and organizational learning; Knowledge management education.

Description

This book serves as a reference for individuals interested in knowledge management (KM) and educational issues surrounding KM. It looks at KM as an emerging profession and the need to educate a new generation of knowledge professionals to deal with managing knowledge on the one hand and managing knowledge workers on the other hand. In particular, it examines the skills and competencies of knowledge professionals; and how educational programs can address these demands – covering such issues as determining the optimal mix of subjects from the various disciplines that develop the requisite professional competencies.

Key Features

  • The first book to cover KM education
  • Adopts a multidisciplinary approach to KM education
  • Based on the many years of experience of the author in KM education

Readership

Knowledge management professionals and academics; Librarians and other information professionals

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631936
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843340386
Paperback ISBN:
9781843340379

Reviews

…provides a concise, but comprehensive, description and discussion of the major issues involved in the theory and practice of knowledge management., Electronic Journal
…a useful introduction to this important area., Electronic Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Suliman Al-Hawamdeh Author

Dr Suliman Al-Hawamdeh is Professor of Knowledge Management at Oklahoma University. He acts as a consultant to many public and private sector organisations around the world, is Editor in Chief of the Journal of Information and Knowledge Management and the author of Information and Knowledge Society (McGraw-Hill).

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.