Knowledge Management
1st Edition
Cultivating Knowledge Professionals
The dawn of the knowledge economy; The complex nature of knowledge; Intellectual capital; The role of technology in knowledge management; Knowledge sharing; Communication and organizational culture; Communities of practice; The learning organization and organizational learning; Knowledge management education.
This book serves as a reference for individuals interested in knowledge management (KM) and educational issues surrounding KM. It looks at KM as an emerging profession and the need to educate a new generation of knowledge professionals to deal with managing knowledge on the one hand and managing knowledge workers on the other hand. In particular, it examines the skills and competencies of knowledge professionals; and how educational programs can address these demands – covering such issues as determining the optimal mix of subjects from the various disciplines that develop the requisite professional competencies.
- The first book to cover KM education
- Adopts a multidisciplinary approach to KM education
- Based on the many years of experience of the author in KM education
Knowledge management professionals and academics; Librarians and other information professionals
- 222
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2003
- 31st October 2003
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780631936
- 9781843340386
- 9781843340379
…provides a concise, but comprehensive, description and discussion of the major issues involved in the theory and practice of knowledge management., Electronic Journal
…a useful introduction to this important area., Electronic Journal
Suliman Al-Hawamdeh Author
Dr Suliman Al-Hawamdeh is Professor of Knowledge Management at Oklahoma University. He acts as a consultant to many public and private sector organisations around the world, is Editor in Chief of the Journal of Information and Knowledge Management and the author of Information and Knowledge Society (McGraw-Hill).
Oklahoma University, USA