Knowledge Discovery in Big Data from Astronomy and Earth Observation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191545

Knowledge Discovery in Big Data from Astronomy and Earth Observation

1st Edition

Astrogeoinformatics

Editors: Petr Skoda Fathalrahman Adam
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191545
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Knowledge Discovery in Big Data from Astronomy and Earth Observation: Astrogeoinformatics bridges the gap between astronomy and geoscience in the context of applications, techniques and key principles of big data. Machine learning and parallel computing are increasingly becoming cross-disciplinary as the phenomena of Big Data is becoming common place. This book provides insight into the common workflows and data science tools used for big data in astronomy and geoscience. After establishing similarity in data gathering, pre-processing and handling, the data science aspects are illustrated in the context of both fields. Software, hardware and algorithms of big data are addressed.

Finally, the book offers insight into the emerging science which combines data and expertise from both fields in studying the effect of cosmos on the earth and its inhabitants.

Key Features

  • Addresses both astronomy and geosciences in parallel, from a big data perspective
  • Includes introductory information, key principles, applications and the latest techniques
  • Well-supported by computing and information science-oriented chapters to introduce the necessary knowledge in these fields

Readership

Researchers and data scientists with focus on Geoscience, Remote sensing, and Astronomy. Computer scientists involved in astronomical and geoscience projects. Graduate students in astronomy and geoscience fields, who are interested in a high level coverage of big data handling in these two fields

Table of Contents

  1. Historical Background of Big Data in Astro and Geo Context
    2. Methodology of Knowledge Discovery Processes in Context of Astro and Geo Astroinformatics
    3. AstroGeoInformatics: from Data Acquisition to Further Application
    4. Surveys, Catalogues, Databases and Archives of Astronomical data
    5. Surveys, Catalogues, Databases and Archives of Geoscience data
    6. Federation of databases, Virtual observatories
    7. High Performance Techniques for Big Data processing
    8. Typical Query Processing and Access Methods for Big Astro and Geo Databases
    9. Evolutionary Computing , Genetic Algorithms
    10. Learning in Big Data: Introduction to ML
    11. Adaptive Learning
    12. Deep Learning
    13. Time Series Analysis
    14. Influence on Life Application of Geo-Astro Database Federation
    15. Analysis of the Geomagnetic storms by means of Wavelet analysis for identification of the ionospheric effects, Nonparametric spline and multivariate polyspline regression with applications to Big Data in EO
    16. Application of databases collected in ionospheric observations by VLF/LF radio signals for detection astro and geo phenomena
    17. transfer of technology, to medicine
    18. Collection of Examples Glossary References List of related literature

About the Editor

Petr Skoda

Petr Škoda has been involved in astroinformatics and has a long-term experience in using and lecturing the astronomical Virtual observatory. One of the proposers of COST BigSkyEarth Action and its MC member. BigSkyEarth is the working group behind the idea of the book and a conference about the same topic.

Affiliations and Expertise

Stellar Department, Astronomical Institute CAS, Czech Republic

Fathalrahman Adam

Fathalrahman Adam has good understanding of classical machine learning and new concepts, along with hands-on experience and published papers. He is involved in large scale applications using satellite data for earth observation, mainly multi-spectral data. He is a member of BigSkyEarth COST Action.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR) German Aerospace Center Earth Observation Center, German Remote Sensing Data Center, Land Surface Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany

